“We are here to stay”

Loisaida Festival heralds resilience

Story by Desirée Johnson

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Rain or shine, the festival was on.

Throbbing snares, pounding bass, and sharp whistles signaled the start of the 31st Annual Loisaida Festival as the first parade made its way down Avenue C late Sunday morning.

Despite the quiet lull of steady rain, there’d be no sleeping in for locals who’d spend all day Sunday surrounded with folkloric rhythms, electrifying music, and live theater and poetry.

“Come on out, a little rain doesn’t hurt anybody,” laughed Raúl Russi, CEO of the Acacia Network. The Loisaida Center, chief sponsor of the festival, is an affiliate of the nonprofit organization, which provides far-ranging services in housing, healthcare and workforce development on a national scale.

The festival’s theme this year was “Bridging Resurgence: From Sandy to María.”

“It’s just a historical context of the people who came here,” explained Russi of the celebration rooted in the Puerto Rican and Latino immigrant experience of the Lower East Side. “Here, they can play their music, they can eat their food, they can talk to their brothers and sisters and friends. It was like being back home for a little while.”

A main stage offered a full day’s lineup of musical performances; local community gardens served up live theater presentations; and vendors lined up all throughout the festival. Frothy piña coladas and savory cuchifritos were sold on every corner, and papier–mâché butterflies – a manifest symbol of migration – fluttered everywhere.

“I love the street vendors, I think a community-sustained business is important,” said Kaila Vuleu, a local resident and artist. As she spoke, the bomba y plena band Kinto Zonó played nearby.

“I love the music. I love the fact that this is still Loisaida even though it’s being gentrified,” added Vuleu. “That this festival still exists is amazing.”

Visitors could hop onto the BioBus, which focuses on interactive science engagement for school-age children, and speak with representatives from the Good Old Lower East Side (GOLES), a housing preservation organization.

The aftermath of Hurricane María weighed largely on the minds of many.

Eight months after the hurricane devastated the island, Puerto Rico continues to lack many vital resources, including a stable power grid.

“We are talking about resistance and resilience practices,” explained Antígona González from Downtown Art, an organization that works to build a creative community around values of equity and diversity. Its members partnered with local residents to collaborate on potential mural designs.

“We got some input, some interviews from the community about what they experienced in terms of resistance, what are their current practices,” said González. “We referenced the [stories] of the neighborhood.”

Born and raised in Loisaida, Carlina Rivera said she never missed the festival and its unique rituals.

“Every year, in front of Adela’s Restaurant, which serves authentic Puerto Rican cuisine, you get this circle of congueros,” said the Councilmember. “And they create this annual thing to look forward to where you can dance and create music. You can get your tambourine, get your instrument. It’s what our local celebrations are made up of.”

“Even the Puerto Rican name – Loisaida – is reflective of the impact of Puerto Rican and Latino community in this neighborhood,” she added. “Latinos are still here, we are still presente, we are still contributing, we still need to be recognized and respected. Especially with what’s going on in Puerto Rico right now.”

Artist Flaco Navaja not only performed for the crowd on the main stage with his band the Razor Blades, he was also asked to be one of the day’s Masters of Ceremonies.

“It’s a pleasure,” he said “This continues a legacy of cultural programming. It’s been a beacon of culture in New York City for many, many years.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer lauded the festival’s organizers, specifically The Loisaida Center, for sustaining key traditions.

“31 years is a long time,” she said. “The center has the heart and mind of the community.”

“What is resiliency? How do you do it right? I think this is the significance of today.”

“We just want our faces to be shown, our banderas to be flown high,” said a delighted Steve as he watched the poetry being performed. “Just so we can tell people Puerto Ricans are here, we are resilient. Doesn’t matter if people are going to come in and try to change the neighborhood, we are here to stay.”

