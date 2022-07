“We are here for you”

Drive for school supplies to aid families impacted by domestic violence

By Gregg McQueen

School supplies are being collected for families.

Put it on the list.

A back-to-school drive for families affected by domestic violence is in full swing at The Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) – and the community is being asked to help.

The effort is designed to support survivors of intimate partner violence and provide children with a sense of stability as they return to school in the fall, according to Rosanna Montilla-Payano, NMIC’s Director of Development.

“The purpose of this campaign is to alleviate a little bit of the emotional and financial stress many of our families are facing,” she said.

Between August 1 and August 19, NMIC will collect physical donations of school supplies at its Wadsworth Avenue headquarters in Washington Heights.

In addition, donations can be made online until August 19.

Among the items needed are backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, and calculators, Montilla-Payano said.

The drive will assist 58 families – which include more than 100 children – who are clients of NMIC’s domestic violence program, which provides local survivors with counseling, crisis intervention, and other services.

Participating families filled out a survey and indicated the back-to-school items they’ll need based on their children’s ages, Montilla-Payano said.

A “wish list” was created on Amazon.com, allowing donors to purchase items for the families and have them shipped directly to NMIC.

The campaign is spearheaded by the NMIC Advisory Board, as well as volunteers from Valley National Bank, who will help distribute items to families in late August.

Montilla-Payano noted that many of the domestic violence survivors NMIC works with are struggling financially, and some are navigating school for the first time with young children.

“Fretting about school supplies should not be an added stressor, and families should not have to decide on which items they should prioritize simply because they can’t afford it,” she said.

Combatting domestic violence is a core value of the group’s mission.

Incidents of domestic violence have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic.

A 2021 national study by the Council of Criminal Justice indicated that intimate partner violence increased more than 8 percent since March 2020. According to the NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, calls to the city’s domestic violence hotline rose 17 percent during the pandemic, while visits to the agency’s website increased 265 percent.

Montilla-Payano said NMIC has also received a higher number of contacts related to domestic violence during the pandemic, as well as an increased demand for other services, such as food pantry, from affected families.

The organization offers a confidential domestic violence hotline at 212-822-8311, or help via email at dvp@nmic.org.

“What makes our domestic violence program so effective and community-centered is our bilingual counseling, case management, and legal services for both victims and survivors,” said Montilla-Payano. “All of it is free and culturally competent, which goes a long way.”

“Our main message to those experiencing intimate partner violence – get help,” she said. “We are here for you.”

Donations to NMIC’s back-to-school drive can be made via Amazon Wish List here: amzn.to/3ox9SmL.

Supplies will also be collected August 1 through 19 at NMIC’s headquarters, located at 45 Wadsworth Avenue, New York, NY 10033.

Cash donations can be made by visiting nmic.org and clicking on “Donate.”