“We are here for everybody”
Roundtable with NYC Health + Hospitals’ Katz
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
He’ll burn them first.
So concerned is the President and Chief Executive Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals about keeping medical records away from the federal agency Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that he says he’d consider “burn[ing] records” first.
“We are prepared to do everything within our power to protect the rights of immigrants, whether they are documented or undocumented,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, who also emphasized that no ICE officers had been seen in New York City hospitals, and stressed that his hospitals do not track the immigration status of patients.
Katz also expressed pride that one of his system’s hallmarks is caring for undocumented immigrants or people who wouldn’t have access to medical care otherwise.
In a recent conversation with members of the community and ethnic media, Katz said the system exists “to provide care to people regardless of their ability to pay.”
“One of the things that really distinguishes Health and Hospitals is not just an acceptance of caring for people who are undocumented or immigrants, but really a welcoming of people who are undocumented or immigrants in this country, a sense that that’s really very much the whole reason for Health and Hospitals to be here, for the unusual situation, for the person who is not able to access care elsewhere to be able to receive care that is humane, that is competent, that is welcoming,” he added.
The largest public health care system in the country, NYC Health + Hospitals has a budget of more than $7 billion, and serves more than 1 million patients per year across 11 hospitals and clinics in each borough. As of 2017, 37 percent of the patients visiting Health + Hospitals facilities were uninsured.
Katz, who took the reins of NYC Health + Hospitals in January, spoke to reporters at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism on September 27 as part of the Center for Community and Ethnic Media’s (CCEM) recurring Newsmakers series.
The conversation was moderated by NY1 Senior Political Correspondent and CUNY Journalism Professor Errol Louis, along with BRIC TV’s Martine Granby and El Diario/La Prensa’s Pedro Frisneda.
Katz explained that NYC Health + Hospitals’ well-documented financial troubles — it reported a deficit of $1.8 billion in January 2018 — can be partially traced to its open door policy, which Katz said led to billing snafus.
“We are here for everybody, we welcome people who can’t pay, but we all want to send a bill when someone actually has insurance, and somehow the system had actually lost the ability to do that, so we were taking care of everybody for free,” he said. “I’m all for taking care of people who are uninsured for free. I’m not in favor of giving for-profit health insurance companies’ people free care for people they are getting premiums for.”
Katz said that Health + Hospitals had increased patient revenue by $150 million in the first six months of 2018, simply based on more accurate billing.
Despite the massive budget deficit, Katz said he was committed to not closing any of the 11 hospitals in the system, including North Central Bronx Hospital (NCB), which has long been rumored to face closure.
“I didn’t really understand the dynamic, and a group of providers told me that NCB has been threatened with closure since it opened,” Katz noted. “It’s a community venue. We’re absolutely not closing it.”
Katz said he planned to increase services at that hospital.
He expressed concern about the Trump administration’s proposed change to the public charge rule, which would apply the rule to health benefits for the first time and could prevent legal immigrants from renewing their visas or becoming permanent residents if they apply for certain federal assistance programs.
The government’s intent to connect the rule to Medicaid causes Katz to “worry greatly,” he said.
“What is new and particularly offensive about this is the idea that someone seeking healthcare who’s otherwise eligible for Medicaid, if they use that Medicaid, that can be used against them in finally getting permanent residency,” said Katz.
When asked about the trepidation some undocumented individuals might feel in sharing personal information with the public hospitals, Katz bluntly stated that he would go to great lengths to protect immigrant patients from ICE.
“ICE has so much power to intercept people in so many places, that I’m not sure hospitals are their number one [target],” he said.
A Brooklyn native who served as Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services before taking the Health + Hospitals job, Katz said he regularly sees patients himself at Gouverneur Hospital on the Lower East Side.
Katz said he intended to bolster primary care services within Health + Hospitals, but suggested it could be a challenge since New York City, in his words, was “not a primary care town.”
“Poor people, rich people, everybody wants to see a specialist. They have a specialist for their left nostril, for their right nostril,” he joked.
Still, he felt primary care is essential to improving public health.
“The best chance you would have to heal people is to have a relationship with them over time,” he said. “We are looking into how do we change our system so that there is one person who guides [the patient’s] care.”
For more information on CCEM, please visit bit.ly/2DOU9uE.
“Estamos aquí para todos”
Mesa redonda con Katz de NYC Health + Hospitals
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Los quemará primero.
Tan preocupado está el presidente y el director ejecutivo de NYC Health + Hospitals acerca de mantener los registros médicos lejos de la agencia federal del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) que dice que consideraría primero “quemar los registros”.
“Estamos preparados para hacer todo lo que esté a nuestro alcance para proteger los derechos de los inmigrantes, ya sean documentados o indocumentados”, dijo el Dr. Mitchell Katz, quien también enfatizó que no se había visto a ningún oficial del ICE en los hospitales de la ciudad de Nueva York y subrayó que sus hospitales no rastrean el estatus migratorio de los pacientes.
Katz también expresó su orgullo por el hecho de que uno de los sellos distintivos de su sistema es la atención a inmigrantes indocumentados o personas que de otra manera no tendrían acceso a atención médica.
En una conversación reciente con miembros de la comunidad y medios étnicos, Katz dijo que el sistema existe “para brindar atención a las personas sin importar su capacidad de pago”.
“Una de las cosas que realmente distingue a Salud y Hospitales no es solo la aceptación del cuidado de las personas indocumentadas o inmigrantes, sino la acogida de las personas indocumentadas o inmigrantes en este país, la sensación de que esa es realmente toda la razón para que Salud y Hospitales esté aquí, para la situación inusual, para que la persona que no puede acceder a la atención en otro lugar pueda recibir una atención humana, competente, acogedora”, agregó.
El sistema de salud pública más grande del país, NYC Health + Hospitals, tiene un presupuesto de más de $7 mil millones de dólares y atiende a más de un millón de pacientes por año en 11 hospitales y clínicas en cada condado. Desde 2017, el 37 por ciento de los pacientes que visitaron las instalaciones de Health + Hospitals no tenían seguro.
Katz, quien tomó las riendas de NYC Health + Hospitals en enero, habló con reporteros en el Posgrado de la Facultad de Periodismo Craig Newmark de CUNY el 27 de septiembre como parte de la serie recurrente Newsmakers del Centro de Medios Comunitarios y Étnicos (CCEM, por sus siglas en inglés).
La conversación fue moderada por el corresponsal político principal de NY1 y el profesor de periodismo de CUNY Errol Louis, junto con Martine Granby de BRIC TV y Pedro Frisneda de El Diario/La Prensa.
Katz explicó que los problemas financieros bien documentados de NYC Health + Hospitals, que reportaron un déficit de $1.8 mil millones de dólares en enero de 2018, pueden atribuirse parcialmente a su política de puertas abiertas, lo que Katz dijo llevó a problemas de facturación.
“Estamos aquí para todos, damos la bienvenida a las personas que no pueden pagar, pero todos queremos enviar una factura cuando alguien realmente tiene seguro, y de alguna manera el sistema perdió la capacidad de hacerlo, por lo que estábamos cuidando a todos de forma gratuita”, dijo.
“Estoy a favor de cuidar a las personas que no tienen seguro de forma gratuita. No estoy a favor de dar a las compañías de seguros de salud con fines de lucro atención gratuita para las personas por las que reciben primas”.
Katz dijo que Health + Hospitals ha aumentado los ingresos por pacientes en $150 millones de dólares en los primeros seis meses de 2018, simplemente basándose en una facturación más precisa.
A pesar del déficit presupuestario masivo, Katz dijo estar comprometido a no cerrar ninguno de los 11 hospitales del sistema, incluido el North Central Bronx (NCB), que se rumora que desde hace mucho tiempo enfrenta el cierre.
“Realmente no entendí la dinámica, y un grupo de proveedores me dijo que se ha amenazado con el cierre de NCB desde que se abrió”, señaló Katz. “Es un lugar de la comunidad. Absolutamente no lo cerraremos”.
Katz dijo que planea aumentar los servicios en ese hospital.
Expresó preocupación por el cambio propuesto por la administración de Trump a la regla de carga pública, que aplicaría la regla a los beneficios de salud por primera vez y podría evitar que los inmigrantes legales renueven sus visas o se conviertan en residentes permanentes si solicitan ciertos programas de asistencia federal.
La intención del gobierno de conectar la ley con Medicaid hace que Katz se “preocupe enormemente”, dijo.
“Lo que es nuevo y particularmente ofensivo acerca de esto es la idea de que una persona que busca atención médica que de otra manera es elegible para Medicaid, si usa ese Medicaid, puede ser utilizada en su contra para finalmente obtener la residencia permanente”, dijo Katz.
Cuando se le preguntó acerca de la inquietud que algunos individuos indocumentados podrían sentir al compartir información personal con los hospitales públicos, Katz declaró sin rodeos que haría todo lo posible para proteger a los pacientes inmigrantes del ICE.
“ICE tiene mucho poder para interceptar a la gente en tantos lugares, así que no estoy seguro de que los hospitales sean su principal [objetivo]”, dijo.
Katz, un nativo de Brooklyn que se desempeñó como director del Departamento de Servicios de Salud del condado de Los Ángeles antes de aceptar el empleo de Health + Hospitals, dijo que regularmente atiende pacientes en el Hospital Gouverneur, en el Lower East Side.
Katz dijo tener la intención de reforzar los servicios de atención primaria dentro de Health + Hospitals, pero sugirió que podría ser un desafío ya que la ciudad de Nueva York, en sus palabras, “no era una ciudad de atención primaria”.
“Gente pobre, gente rica, todos quieren ver a un especialista. Tienen un especialista para su fosa nasal izquierda, para su fosa nasal derecha”, bromeó.
Aun así, considera que la atención primaria es esencial para mejorar la salud pública.
“La mejor oportunidad que tendrías para curar a las personas es tener una relación con ellos a lo largo del tiempo”, dijo. “Estamos investigando cómo cambiamos nuestro sistema para que haya una persona que guíe el cuidado del paciente”.
Para obtener más información sobre CCEM, por favor visite bit.ly/2DOU9uE.