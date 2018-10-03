“We are here for everybody”

Roundtable with NYC Health + Hospitals’ Katz

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

He’ll burn them first.

So concerned is the President and Chief Executive Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals about keeping medical records away from the federal agency Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that he says he’d consider “burn[ing] records” first.

“We are prepared to do everything within our power to protect the rights of immigrants, whether they are documented or undocumented,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, who also emphasized that no ICE officers had been seen in New York City hospitals, and stressed that his hospitals do not track the immigration status of patients.

Katz also expressed pride that one of his system’s hallmarks is caring for undocumented immigrants or people who wouldn’t have access to medical care otherwise.

In a recent conversation with members of the community and ethnic media, Katz said the system exists “to provide care to people regardless of their ability to pay.”

“One of the things that really distinguishes Health and Hospitals is not just an acceptance of caring for people who are undocumented or immigrants, but really a welcoming of people who are undocumented or immigrants in this country, a sense that that’s really very much the whole reason for Health and Hospitals to be here, for the unusual situation, for the person who is not able to access care elsewhere to be able to receive care that is humane, that is competent, that is welcoming,” he added.

The largest public health care system in the country, NYC Health + Hospitals has a budget of more than $7 billion, and serves more than 1 million patients per year across 11 hospitals and clinics in each borough. As of 2017, 37 percent of the patients visiting Health + Hospitals facilities were uninsured.

Katz, who took the reins of NYC Health + Hospitals in January, spoke to reporters at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism on September 27 as part of the Center for Community and Ethnic Media’s (CCEM) recurring Newsmakers series.

The conversation was moderated by NY1 Senior Political Correspondent and CUNY Journalism Professor Errol Louis, along with BRIC TV’s Martine Granby and El Diario/La Prensa’s Pedro Frisneda.

Katz explained that NYC Health + Hospitals’ well-documented financial troubles — it reported a deficit of $1.8 billion in January 2018 — can be partially traced to its open door policy, which Katz said led to billing snafus.

“We are here for everybody, we welcome people who can’t pay, but we all want to send a bill when someone actually has insurance, and somehow the system had actually lost the ability to do that, so we were taking care of everybody for free,” he said. “I’m all for taking care of people who are uninsured for free. I’m not in favor of giving for-profit health insurance companies’ people free care for people they are getting premiums for.”

Katz said that Health + Hospitals had increased patient revenue by $150 million in the first six months of 2018, simply based on more accurate billing.

Despite the massive budget deficit, Katz said he was committed to not closing any of the 11 hospitals in the system, including North Central Bronx Hospital (NCB), which has long been rumored to face closure.

“I didn’t really understand the dynamic, and a group of providers told me that NCB has been threatened with closure since it opened,” Katz noted. “It’s a community venue. We’re absolutely not closing it.”

Katz said he planned to increase services at that hospital.

He expressed concern about the Trump administration’s proposed change to the public charge rule, which would apply the rule to health benefits for the first time and could prevent legal immigrants from renewing their visas or becoming permanent residents if they apply for certain federal assistance programs.

The government’s intent to connect the rule to Medicaid causes Katz to “worry greatly,” he said.

“What is new and particularly offensive about this is the idea that someone seeking healthcare who’s otherwise eligible for Medicaid, if they use that Medicaid, that can be used against them in finally getting permanent residency,” said Katz.

When asked about the trepidation some undocumented individuals might feel in sharing personal information with the public hospitals, Katz bluntly stated that he would go to great lengths to protect immigrant patients from ICE.

“ICE has so much power to intercept people in so many places, that I’m not sure hospitals are their number one [target],” he said.

A Brooklyn native who served as Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services before taking the Health + Hospitals job, Katz said he regularly sees patients himself at Gouverneur Hospital on the Lower East Side.

Katz said he intended to bolster primary care services within Health + Hospitals, but suggested it could be a challenge since New York City, in his words, was “not a primary care town.”

“Poor people, rich people, everybody wants to see a specialist. They have a specialist for their left nostril, for their right nostril,” he joked.

Still, he felt primary care is essential to improving public health.

“The best chance you would have to heal people is to have a relationship with them over time,” he said. “We are looking into how do we change our system so that there is one person who guides [the patient’s] care.”

