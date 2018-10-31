It is considered the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. Yeshiva University organized an on-campus vigil on Sunday evening, October 28th, in response to the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people and wounded six more. “It is simply unconscionable for Jews to be targeted during worship on a Sabbath morning, and unthinkable that it would happen in the United States of America in this day and age,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shortly after the attack. More than 100 people gathered at Yeshiva’s Wilf Campus in Washington Heights to honor the shooting victims and call for unity. The candlelight vigil included songs and remarks from elected officials, students, and community members. “We were all stunned and grieved when we heard the news yesterday,” said Yeshiva President Dr. Ari Berman. “We stand tonight in mourning over the loss of our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh, and we join in prayer for the full recovery of those in the congregation who were injured. The rabbis teach us that the Jewish people are like one body and when one side is cut, we are all in pain.” Yeshiva’s various departments have been involved in providing support to the on-campus and Pittsburgh communities, including its Center for the Jewish Future, the Wurzweiler School of Social Work, and Yeshiva University Counseling Center. “This circle speaks much louder than any voice of hate, effort of bigotry or attempt to inflict pain through anti-Semitism,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat. His words were echoed by others present, including Councilmember Mark Levine, who called for greater unity across all groups. “[We must] come together again to fight this as Jews, Latinos, African Americans, Asians, LGBT, immigrants and native-born, Christians, Muslims, Hindus.” The Hebrew term etz chaim (literally, “tree of life”) is a common phrase in Jewish life and is often one that is used to refer to the Torah, the sacred Jewish texts. It is also a popular name for Jewish schools and synagogues, including the one in Squirrel Hill. Es considerado el ataque antisemita más letal en la historia de los Estados Unidos. El domingo28 de octubre, por la noche, la Universidad Yeshiva organizó una vigilia en respuesta al asesinato de 11 personas, y seis más heridas, en la Sinagoga Árbol de la Vida en Pittsburgh. “Es simplemente inconcebible que los judíos sean atacados durante el culto en la mañana del Sabbath, e impensable que esto suceda en los Estados Unidos de América en estos días”, dijo Jonathan A. Greenblatt, director general de la Liga Antidifamación (ADL, por sus siglas en inglés) poco después del ataque. Más de 100 personas se reunieron en el campus Wilf de Yeshiva, en Washington Heights, para rendir homenaje a las víctimas del tiroteo y pedir unidad. La vigilia con velas incluyó canciones de la comunidad y palabras de funcionarios electos, estudiantes y miembros de la comunidad. “Todos nos sorprendimos y nos entristecimos cuando escuchamos la noticia ayer”, dijo el Dr. Ari Berman, presidente de Yeshiva. “Estamos de pie esta noche en lamentándonos por la pérdida de nuestros hermanos y hermanas en Pittsburgh, y nos unimos en oración por la recuperación total de aquellos en la congregación que resultaron heridos. Los rabinos nos enseñan que el pueblo judío es como un cuerpo y que cuando uno de los lados es cortado, todos sufrimos”. Los diversos departamentos de Yeshiva han estado involucrados en brindar apoyo a las comunidades en el campus y en Pittsburgh, incluido su Centro para el Futuro Judío, la Escuela de Trabajo Social Wurzweiler y el Centro de Consejería de la Universidad Yeshiva. “Este círculo habla mucho más fuerte que cualquier voz de odio, esfuerzo de intolerancia o intento de infligir dolor a través del antisemitismo”, dijo el congresista Adriano Espaillat. Sus palabras fueron repetidas por otros presentes, incluido el concejal Mark Levine, quien pidió una mayor unidad en todos los grupos. “[Debemos] unirnos nuevamente para luchar contra esto como judíos, latinos, afroamericanos, asiáticos, LGBT, inmigrantes y nativos, cristianos, musulmanes, hindúes”. El término hebreo etz chaim (literalmente, “árbol de la vida”) es una frase común en la vida judía y con frecuencia se usa para referirse a la Torá, los textos sagrados judíos. También es un nombre popular para las escuelas y sinagogas judías, incluida la de Squirrel Hill.
“We are all in pain”
“Todos estamos sufriendo”
