“We are all in pain”

It is considered the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

Yeshiva University organized an on-campus vigil on Sunday evening, October 28th, in response to the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people and wounded six more.

“It is simply unconscionable for Jews to be targeted during worship on a Sabbath morning, and unthinkable that it would happen in the United States of America in this day and age,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shortly after the attack. More than 100 people gathered at Yeshiva’s Wilf Campus in Washington Heights to honor the shooting victims and call for unity.

The candlelight vigil included songs and remarks from elected officials, students, and community members. “We were all stunned and grieved when we heard the news yesterday,” said Yeshiva President Dr. Ari Berman. “We stand tonight in mourning over the loss of our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh, and we join in prayer for the full recovery of those in the congregation who were injured. The rabbis teach us that the Jewish people are like one body and when one side is cut, we are all in pain.”

Yeshiva’s various departments have been involved in providing support to the on-campus and Pittsburgh communities, including its Center for the Jewish Future, the Wurzweiler School of Social Work, and Yeshiva University Counseling Center.

“This circle speaks much louder than any voice of hate, effort of bigotry or attempt to inflict pain through anti-Semitism,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

His words were echoed by others present, including Councilmember Mark Levine, who called for greater unity across all groups.

“[We must] come together again to fight this as Jews, Latinos, African Americans, Asians, LGBT, immigrants and native-born, Christians, Muslims, Hindus.”

The Hebrew term etz chaim (literally, “tree of life”) is a common phrase in Jewish life and is often one that is used to refer to the Torah, the sacred Jewish texts. It is also a popular name for Jewish schools and synagogues, including the one in Squirrel Hill.