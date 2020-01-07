Edited from Health Matters | NYP Come New Year’s Day, it is no surprise many people choose to reset, aiming to trim their waistlines, get to the gym regularly, and engage in overall healthy behaviors. Thirty-seven percent of people in a new-year survey said they planned to focus on eating healthier and getting more exercise. Twenty-four percent planned to focus on self-care. The good news? With a few minor tweaks, say NewYork-Presbyterian doctors, nurses, and dietitians, it’s easy to establish a healthier lifestyle. Eat Right In addition to getting enough fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, focus on protein in the morning, says Dr. Rekha B. Kumar, Attending Endocrinologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine. Packing your breakfast with protein will keep blood sugar and some “hunger hormones” more stable throughout the day, helping to control your appetite. Egg-white omelets, Greek yogurt, and protein shakes are examples. A good way to make sure you don’t end up reaching for chips or a chocolate bar when you need a snack is to eat before you feel famished, says Alexandra Rosenstock, RD, CDN, Clinical Dietitian at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. If somebody’s waiting too long to eat, sometimes they can go for things they weren’t planning on having just because they’re very hungry or their blood sugar is low. Instead, her advice is to grab something healthy that you have already prepared. Take the time to think about having it in the fridge or accessible at work. Get Enough Sleep Eight hours a night is optimal. Dr. Daniel Barone, who serves as a Neurologist and Sleep Medicine Expert at the Center for Sleep Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of Neurology at Weill Cornell Medicine, says to aim for that by establishing a regular bedtime and wake-up time, avoiding caffeine later in the day, turning off electronics an hour before bedtime, exercising regularly, avoiding naps, cutting out alcohol, and paying attention to the possible signs of sleep apnea. Protect Yourself from the Flu While getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent the flu, you can take other steps too. Dr. Melissa Stockwell, Medical Director for the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Immunization Registry, called EzVac, says the first thing to do is wash your hands often to protect yourself from germs. It is best to wash your hands for 20 seconds, which is equal to singing the “Happy Birthday” song twice. If soap and water aren’t available, use hand sanitizer. You should avoid close contact with people who are sick. It is also important to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Finally, in general, it is important to get enough sleep, drink enough fluids, eat well, exercise, and manage your stress. Exercise Regularly Staying physically fit has numerous benefits, including boosting cardiovascular and muscular health, and fighting disease. But exercise can also positively affect the body by relieving stress, reducing depression, and improving cognitive function. There are many ways to squeeze in the American Heart Association-recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise into 30-minute increments, according to Lauren Pendergast, RDN, CDN, NYP BeHealthy Well-Being Coach, including: · Take a 30-minute walk at lunchtime or plan some walking meetings. · Do strength training with a kettlebell or hand weights while watching television. · Leave home with a little extra time in the morning so you can walk all or part of the way to work. For example, try getting off the subway a few stops early and walking the rest of the way. · Do 15 minutes of jump-roping when you get up in the morning and again when you get home a night. · Do squats at your desk for 10-minute increments three times per day. For more wellness tips, please visit healthmatters.nyp.org. Editado de Health Matters | NYP En el Día de Año Nuevo, no es de extrañar que muchas personas opten por reiniciarse, con el objetivo de recortar sus cinturas, ir al gimnasio con regularidad y participar en conductas saludables en general. El treinta y siete por ciento de las personas en una encuesta de año nuevo dijeron que planeaban enfocarse en comer de forma más saludable y hacer más ejercicio. Veinticuatro por ciento planea enfocarse en el cuidado personal. ¿Las buenas noticias? Con algunos ajustes menores, dicen los médicos, enfermeras y dietistas de NewYork-Presbyterian, es fácil establecer un estilo de vida más saludable. Coma bien Además de consumir suficientes frutas, verduras y granos integrales, concéntrese en las proteínas por la mañana, dice la Dra. Rekha B. Kumar, endocrinóloga asistente en el Centro Médico NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell y profesora adjunta de medicina. Llenar su desayuno con proteínas mantendrá el azúcar en la sangre y a algunas “hormonas del hambre” más estables durante el día, lo que le ayudará a controlar su apetito. Las tortillas de huevo, el yogur griego y los batidos de proteínas son ejemplos. Dice Alexandra Rosenstock, RD, CDN, Dietista Clínica de NewYork-Presbyterian/ Centro Médico Weill Cornell. Si alguien espera demasiado tiempo para comer, a veces puede preferir cosas que no estaba planeando tomar simplemente porque tiene mucha hambre o su nivel de azúcar en la sangre es bajo. En cambio, su consejo es tomar algo saludable que ya haya preparado. Tómese el tiempo para pensar en tenerlo en la nevera o tener acceso en el trabajo. Duerma lo suficiente Ocho horas por noche es óptimo. El Dr. Daniel Barone, quien se desempeña como neurólogo y experto en medicina del sueño en el Centro de Medicina del Sueño en NewYork-Presbyterian/Centro Médico Weill Cornell, y profesor adjunto de neurología en Weill Cornell Medicine, dice que debe aspirar a eso estableciendo un horario regular para dormir y despertar, evitar la cafeína al final del día, apagar los aparatos electrónicos una hora antes de acostarse, hacer ejercicio regularmente, evitar las siestas, eliminar el consumo de alcohol y prestar atención a los posibles signos de apnea del sueño. Protéjase de la gripe Si bien recibir la vacuna contra la gripe es la mejor manera de prevenir la gripe, también puede tomar otras medidas. La Dra. Melissa Stockwell, directora médica del Registro de Inmunización del Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian, llamada EzVac, dice que lo primero que debe hacer es lavarse las manos con frecuencia para protegerse de los gérmenes. Es mejor lavarse las manos durante 20 segundos, lo que equivale a cantar la canción “Feliz cumpleaños” dos veces. Si no hay agua y jabón disponibles, use desinfectante de manos. Debe evitar el contacto cercano con personas que están enfermas. También es importante evitar tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca. Finalmente, en general, es importante dormir lo suficiente, tomar suficientes líquidos, comer bien, hacer ejercicio y controlar el estrés. Haga ejercicio regularmente Mantenerse físicamente en forma tiene numerosos beneficios, como mejorar la salud cardiovascular y muscular, y combatir las enfermedades. Pero el ejercicio también puede afectar positivamente al cuerpo al aliviar el estrés, reducir la depresión y mejorar la función cognitiva. De acuerdo con Lauren Pendergast, RDN, CDN, entrenadora de Bienestar de BeHealthy de NYP, hay muchas maneras de aprovechar los 150 minutos de ejercicio semanal recomendados por la American Heart Association: · Haga una caminata de 30 minutos a la hora del almuerzo o planee algunas reuniones para caminar. · Haga entrenamiento de fuerza con pesas o pesas de mano mientras mira televisión. · Salga de casa con un poco de tiempo adicional por la mañana para que pueda caminar todo o parte del camino hacia el trabajo. Por ejemplo, intente bajarse del metro unas cuantas paradas antes y camine el resto del camino. · Salte la cuerda 15 minutos cuando se levanta por la mañana y otra vez cuando llegue a casa por la noche. · Haga sentadillas en su escritorio por incrementos de 10 minutos tres veces al día. Para más consejos de bienestar, por favor visite healthmatters.nyp.org.
Ways to Wellness
Nuevos pasos hacia el bienestar
Edited from Health Matters | NYP
Come New Year’s Day, it is no surprise many people choose to reset, aiming to trim their waistlines, get to the gym regularly, and engage in overall healthy behaviors.
Thirty-seven percent of people in a new-year survey said they planned to focus on eating healthier and getting more exercise. Twenty-four percent planned to focus on self-care.
The good news? With a few minor tweaks, say NewYork-Presbyterian doctors, nurses, and dietitians, it’s easy to establish a healthier lifestyle.
Eat Right
In addition to getting enough fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, focus on protein in the morning, says Dr. Rekha B. Kumar, Attending Endocrinologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine. Packing your breakfast with protein will keep blood sugar and some “hunger hormones” more stable throughout the day, helping to control your appetite. Egg-white omelets, Greek yogurt, and protein shakes are examples.
A good way to make sure you don’t end up reaching for chips or a chocolate bar when you need a snack is to eat before you feel famished, says Alexandra Rosenstock, RD, CDN, Clinical Dietitian at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. If somebody’s waiting too long to eat, sometimes they can go for things they weren’t planning on having just because they’re very hungry or their blood sugar is low. Instead, her advice is to grab something healthy that you have already prepared. Take the time to think about having it in the fridge or accessible at work.
Get Enough Sleep
Eight hours a night is optimal. Dr. Daniel Barone, who serves as a Neurologist and Sleep Medicine Expert at the Center for Sleep Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of Neurology at Weill Cornell Medicine, says to aim for that by establishing a regular bedtime and wake-up time, avoiding caffeine later in the day, turning off electronics an hour before bedtime, exercising regularly, avoiding naps, cutting out alcohol, and paying attention to the possible signs of sleep apnea.
Protect Yourself from the Flu
While getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent the flu, you can take other steps too. Dr. Melissa Stockwell, Medical Director for the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Immunization Registry, called EzVac, says the first thing to do is wash your hands often to protect yourself from germs. It is best to wash your hands for 20 seconds, which is equal to singing the “Happy Birthday” song twice. If soap and water aren’t available, use hand sanitizer. You should avoid close contact with people who are sick. It is also important to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Finally, in general, it is important to get enough sleep, drink enough fluids, eat well, exercise, and manage your stress.
Exercise Regularly
Staying physically fit has numerous benefits, including boosting cardiovascular and muscular health, and fighting disease. But exercise can also positively affect the body by relieving stress, reducing depression, and improving cognitive function.
There are many ways to squeeze in the American Heart Association-recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise into 30-minute increments, according to Lauren Pendergast, RDN, CDN, NYP BeHealthy Well-Being Coach, including:
· Take a 30-minute walk at lunchtime or plan some walking meetings.
· Do strength training with a kettlebell or hand weights while watching television.
· Leave home with a little extra time in the morning so you can walk all or part of the way to work. For example, try getting off the subway a few stops early and walking the rest of the way.
· Do 15 minutes of jump-roping when you get up in the morning and again when you get home a night.
· Do squats at your desk for 10-minute increments three times per day.
For more wellness tips, please visit healthmatters.nyp.org.
Editado de Health Matters | NYP
En el Día de Año Nuevo, no es de extrañar que muchas personas opten por reiniciarse, con el objetivo de recortar sus cinturas, ir al gimnasio con regularidad y participar en conductas saludables en general.
El treinta y siete por ciento de las personas en una encuesta de año nuevo dijeron que planeaban enfocarse en comer de forma más saludable y hacer más ejercicio. Veinticuatro por ciento planea enfocarse en el cuidado personal.
¿Las buenas noticias? Con algunos ajustes menores, dicen los médicos, enfermeras y dietistas de NewYork-Presbyterian, es fácil establecer un estilo de vida más saludable.
Coma bien
Además de consumir suficientes frutas, verduras y granos integrales, concéntrese en las proteínas por la mañana, dice la Dra. Rekha B. Kumar, endocrinóloga asistente en el Centro Médico NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell y profesora adjunta de medicina. Llenar su desayuno con proteínas mantendrá el azúcar en la sangre y a algunas “hormonas del hambre” más estables durante el día, lo que le ayudará a controlar su apetito. Las tortillas de huevo, el yogur griego y los batidos de proteínas son ejemplos.
Dice Alexandra Rosenstock, RD, CDN, Dietista Clínica de NewYork-Presbyterian/ Centro Médico Weill Cornell. Si alguien espera demasiado tiempo para comer, a veces puede preferir cosas que no estaba planeando tomar simplemente porque tiene mucha hambre o su nivel de azúcar en la sangre es bajo. En cambio, su consejo es tomar algo saludable que ya haya preparado. Tómese el tiempo para pensar en tenerlo en la nevera o tener acceso en el trabajo.
Duerma lo suficiente
Ocho horas por noche es óptimo. El Dr. Daniel Barone, quien se desempeña como neurólogo y experto en medicina del sueño en el Centro de Medicina del Sueño en NewYork-Presbyterian/Centro Médico Weill Cornell, y profesor adjunto de neurología en Weill Cornell Medicine, dice que debe aspirar a eso estableciendo un horario regular para dormir y despertar, evitar la cafeína al final del día, apagar los aparatos electrónicos una hora antes de acostarse, hacer ejercicio regularmente, evitar las siestas, eliminar el consumo de alcohol y prestar atención a los posibles signos de apnea del sueño.
Protéjase de la gripe
Si bien recibir la vacuna contra la gripe es la mejor manera de prevenir la gripe, también puede tomar otras medidas. La Dra. Melissa Stockwell, directora médica del Registro de Inmunización del Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian, llamada EzVac, dice que lo primero que debe hacer es lavarse las manos con frecuencia para protegerse de los gérmenes. Es mejor lavarse las manos durante 20 segundos, lo que equivale a cantar la canción “Feliz cumpleaños” dos veces. Si no hay agua y jabón disponibles, use desinfectante de manos. Debe evitar el contacto cercano con personas que están enfermas. También es importante evitar tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca. Finalmente, en general, es importante dormir lo suficiente, tomar suficientes líquidos, comer bien, hacer ejercicio y controlar el estrés.
Haga ejercicio regularmente
Mantenerse físicamente en forma tiene numerosos beneficios, como mejorar la salud cardiovascular y muscular, y combatir las enfermedades. Pero el ejercicio también puede afectar positivamente al cuerpo al aliviar el estrés, reducir la depresión y mejorar la función cognitiva.
De acuerdo con Lauren Pendergast, RDN, CDN, entrenadora de Bienestar de BeHealthy de NYP, hay muchas maneras de aprovechar los 150 minutos de ejercicio semanal recomendados por la American Heart Association:
· Haga una caminata de 30 minutos a la hora del almuerzo o planee algunas reuniones para caminar.
· Haga entrenamiento de fuerza con pesas o pesas de mano mientras mira televisión.
· Salga de casa con un poco de tiempo adicional por la mañana para que pueda caminar todo o parte del camino hacia el trabajo. Por ejemplo, intente bajarse del metro unas cuantas paradas antes y camine el resto del camino.
· Salte la cuerda 15 minutos cuando se levanta por la mañana y otra vez cuando llegue a casa por la noche.
· Haga sentadillas en su escritorio por incrementos de 10 minutos tres veces al día.
Para más consejos de bienestar, por favor visite healthmatters.nyp.org.