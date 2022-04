Wasting Away

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Cigarette butts and vape waste are so common that most people don’t even notice them.

Washington Heights resident Christina Curell collects them.

Curell is the Educational Programs Director for Parents Against Vaping and the Director of the Vapes are Trash campaign. At a virtual panel sponsored by Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board (SWAB) on April 20, Curell showed slide after slide of electronic cigarettes and vaping products discarded in Northern Manhattan streets.

Cigarette butts are the most common form of marine litter. This photo is of a cigarette and cigarette filter found on the beach at Sandy Point State Park, Maryland.

“It seems like a small item,” said Curell. “But there are a lot of components of it, including plastic, metal and residue which contains toxic substances.”

Curell is a former Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador, earned her Master’s in Public Health from Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health.

Not only do e-cigarettes contain electronics such as lithium batteries, they also include heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and liquid nicotine. Scattered along city sidewalks and streets, they’re a danger for wildlife, pets and even children. Often these products end up in landfills or are incinerated. But they are just as likely to be swept into sewer systems and then into waterways, where they pose ever mounting dangers to aquatic life.

E-cigarettes are not “safer” than regular tobacco, argue advocates.

Curell and other advocates support proposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes, cigarettes with filters and the plastic disposable filters on cigarillos and cigars. State Senator Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Judith Griffin originally introduced the legislation, the Tobacco Product Waste Reduction Act, in 2020.

Justin Flagg, Director of Communications and Environmental Policy for Senator Krueger, said the legislation is closely modeled on a similar proposed California law.

“It seems to Senator Krueger that the appropriate policy for this is a ban,” said Flagg. “Education doesn’t work. Litter laws don’t work. Takeback policies aren’t feasible. Biodegradable options are not feasible, and they have other problems because of the accumulation of toxins in them. So, this is an appropriate place for a ban in terms of the public policy approach.”

E-cigarette sales, and the accompanying waste, have only increased. The CDC Foundation, the non-profit that mobilizes private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work, found that U.S. sales of e-cigarettes jumped 122.2 percent from 2014 to 2020. Retail scanner data from Information Resources, Inc. found sales rose 7.7 million to 17.1 million units per four-week intervals during the same time period. These numbers do not include purchases from vape shops or online sales.



Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention FIGURE 1. Total e-cigarette unit sales, by flavor — United States, September 14, 2014–May 17, 2020Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The number of cigarette smokers has decreased in New York State and nationally. In 2020, approximately 12 percent of New York State residents admit to smoking on a daily basis, according to the United Health Foundation. That’s down from 23.1 percent in 1989.

Yet, according to the Nature Conservancy, cigarette butts are the most common form of marine litter. During its worldwide Coastal Cleanup, 2,412,151 cigarette butts were collected in 2017, an increase from the 1,863,838 cigarette butts collected in 2016.

“Even if you pick up a million butts a year, there’s trillions littered around the world,” said Dr. Thomas Novotny, Professor Emeritus of San Diego State University School of Public Health. “As much as 20 to 30 percent of urban waste is actually cigarette butts by count.”

Cigarette filters are made of cellulose acetate, or plastic fibers. According to Dr. Judith S. Weis, Professor Emerita of Biological Sciences at Rutgers University, a filter takes over 10 years to decompose. Even if the butts disintegrated quicker, they are still “acutely toxic” and release microfibers laden with nicotine and other chemicals in water.

High levels of nicotine damage phytoplankton, Weis added. Phytoplankton is necessary for both aquatic and terrestrial life. Through photosynthesis, phytoplankton generates half of the Earth’s oxygen and absorbs much of the planet’s carbon dioxide. Considered the base of the aquatic food chain, phytoplankton is eaten by krill, and krill is eaten by nearly all marine animals.

Nicotine also has sublethal effects, said Weis, and has been linked to genetic damage of other marine animals, including frogs, snails and fish.

Similar to cigarette butts, e-cigarette trash is also increasingly found in waterways. While some people consider e-cigarettes “safer” than regular tobacco, they are still dangerous, said Dr. Stanton Glanz, Professor Emeritus of the University of California at San Francisco. “The toxic chemicals you are breathing are having all of the immediate effects that are probably not much different from cigarettes. It’s heart and lung disease, not cancer, that kills most smokers.”

Glanz said cigarettes are the most dangerous consumer products available. “Even if an e-cigarette is less dangerous than a cigarette, they are still very, very dangerous,” he said. “What I tell people is maybe it’s like jumping out of the 20th story of the building instead of the 30th story of the building. But it’s still pretty bad.”

For more information about the Tobacco Product Waste Reduction Act, please visit bit.ly/3kf2qKM for the Senate Bill and bit.ly/3KhGQ2E for the Assembly Bill.