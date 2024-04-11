Wash and Wear
Lavar y usar
New play focuses on the trials of laundry and migration
Una nueva obra se enfoca en las dificultades de lavar la ropa y emigrar
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: Mikiodo
After a friend told playwright Ivan Faute his Astoria laundromat was the perfect setting for a play, he paid a visit. Soon after, he had a 10-minute play.
Over time, it evolved into the current full-length production presented by UP Theater, Lost Sock Laundry, premiering April 10. The play, directed by Madelyn Chapman, includes three free Spanish language translation performances and one American Sign Language (ASL)-interpreted performance.
Lost Sock Laundry centers on three women: Irene, Micaela, and Dina (played by actors Michelle Feza Kuchuk, Maria Peyramaure and Haneen Arafat Murphy respectively). While managing, as the play blurb notes, “the unwritten rules of washer and dryer etiquette,” each also negotiates new terrain as immigrant women in the United States.
Each has a different immigration story, and has lived in the country for varying lengths of time.
Faute put a lot of research into the characters and had notes for the actors on each one’s backstory. Irene is a third generation Greek-American, while Micaela was among a generation of Mexicans arriving in the 1980’s and 90’s. Dina, from Lebanon, is the most recent arrival.
“The original idea was about immigrants and settling into a city and the conflicts that happen with new people,” Faute said. The play is set in the Trump administration. As political events unfolded, he began to think about how his characters would get caught in the headlines. “What was going on outside in the ‘real world’ was starting to inform the play,” he said.But Faute never intended to write a politically charged immigration play. He says he writes plays for people who rarely go to the theater, and not people who want to see their world views re-enforced on stage.
“I didn’t want an audience member who may be completely anti-immigration and come to this play and feel like it’s propaganda or feel attacked,” he said. “I wanted them to enter into the story and enter these characters’ lives, and feel like they’re in a space where they can hear someone else’s thoughts and feelings and opinions on the subject.”
Actor Maria Peyramaure said Micaela was written as a very well-rounded character. Her character is very loving but worried about her teenage son. “There’s an opportunity for me to play her and all her nuances,” she said. “I don’t find her to be a stereotype or a basic character. She’s so different depending on who she’s speaking with, which is very true of who we are as human beings.”
Fernando Mateo, Jr. plays Micaela’s husband Jorge as well as two other roles. Playing all three is both artistically and physically challenging.
“There is one very, very quick change,” he said. “One of my cast mates is holding my shirt like a matador and I’m running through it like a bull.”
Just watching Mateo play all three characters in itself is reason enough to see the show, according to Peyramaure. “It’s really spectacular because he is playing three very distinct men that have an effect on the three women—and how they interact with these women and how they alter their daily lives is very different. And to watch Fernando in each one of these roles is fascinating,” she said. “It’s also very beautiful to see the humanness of these characters. And when you think that it’s one person playing all the characters, it just kind of expresses how much human beings are so unique and intricate, and have many facets to themselves, depending on what the circumstances are.”
Mateo credits the cast, the director and costume designer Emily Knoerzer for making the transitions easy. “I’ve grown tremendously with this cast that has really nurtured me and had my back. And there’s nothing better than that,” he said. “But as an actor, putting yourself in three very, very different shoes—literally actually changing shoes—it’s pretty cool.”
Performances begin April 10 and will be held at the Ft. Washington Collegiate Campus Sanctuary, located at 729 West 181st Street, New York, NY 10033. Tickets are $25 ($15 for seniors and students with I.D.).
Free Spanish-translated shows are on April 17 and 20 at 8:00 p.m. and April 27 at 3:00 p.m. Free tickets to the Spanish-language translated performances will be available at the door for all users of the translation service headphones.
For more information, please visit lostsocklaundry.eventcombo.com.
Lavar y usar
Una nueva obra se enfoca en las dificultades de lavar la ropa y emigrar
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: Mikiodo
Un amigo le dijo al dramaturgo Ivan Faute que su lavandería de Astoria era el escenario perfecto para una obra de teatro. Poco después, ya tenía una obra de 10 minutos.
Con el tiempo, evolucionó hasta convertirse en Lost Sock Laundry, la actual producción de larga duración presentada por UP Theater, que se estrena el 10 de abril. La obra, dirigida por Madelyn Chapman, incluye tres funciones gratuitas traducidas al español y una función interpretada en lengua estadounidense de señas (ASL, por sus siglas en inglés).
Lost Sock Laundry se centra en tres mujeres: Irene, Micaela y Dina (interpretadas por las actrices Michelle Feza Kuchuk, María Peyramaure y Haneen Arafat Murphy, respectivamente). Cada una de ellas se enfrenta a un nuevo terreno como mujer inmigrante en Estados Unidos.
Cada una tiene una historia de inmigración diferente y ha llegado a vivir en el país durante periodos distintos.
Faute investigó mucho sobre los personajes y tomó notas para las actrices sobre la historia de cada una. Irene es una greco-americana de tercera generación, mientras que Micaela pertenece a una generación de mexicanos que llegaron en los años 80 y 90. Dina, del Líbano, es la de más reciente llegada.
“La idea original era sobre los inmigrantes, su establecimiento en una ciudad y los conflictos que suceden con la gente nueva”, dijo Faute. La obra está ambientada en la administración Trump. A medida que se desarrollaban los acontecimientos políticos, comenzó a pensar en cómo sus personajes quedarían en los titulares. “Lo que pasaba afuera, en el ‘mundo real’, empezaba a informar a la obra”, dijo.Pero Faute nunca tuvo la intención de escribir una obra sobre inmigración con tintes políticos. Dice que escribe obras para gente que no suele ir al teatro, y no para personas que quieren ver reforzadas sus visiones del mundo sobre el escenario.
“No quería que un espectador totalmente contrario a la inmigración viniera a ver esta obra y sintiera que es propaganda o se sintiera atacado”, dijo. “Quería que entraran en la historia y en la vida de estos personajes, y que sintieran que están en un espacio en el que pueden escuchar los pensamientos, sentimientos y opiniones de otra persona sobre el tema”.
La actriz María Peyramaure dijo que Micaela fue escrita como un personaje muy completo: es muy cariñosa, pero se preocupa por su hijo adolescente. “Tengo la oportunidad de interpretarla a ella y todos sus matices”, dijo. “No me parece un estereotipo ni un personaje básico. Es tan diferente dependiendo de con quién hable, lo cual es muy cierto de lo que somos como seres humanos”.
Fernando Mateo, Jr. interpreta a Jorge, el marido de Micaela, así como otros dos papeles. Interpretar a los tres es un reto tanto artístico como físico.
“Hay un cambio muy, muy rápido”, dice. “Uno de mis compañeros de reparto me sujeta la camisa como un torero y yo la atravieso como un toro”.
Simplemente ver a Mateo interpretar los tres personajes es razón suficiente para ver la obra, de acuerdo con Peyramaure.
“Es realmente espectacular porque interpreta a tres hombres muy distintos que tienen un efecto en las tres mujeres, y la forma en que interactúa con estas mujeres y cómo altera sus vidas cotidianas es muy diferente. Ver a Fernando en cada uno de estos papeles es fascinante”, dijo. “También es hermoso ver la humanidad de estos personajes. Y cuando piensas en que una persona interpreta a todos los personajes, expresas hasta qué punto los seres humanos son únicos y complejos, y tienen muchas facetas, dependiendo de las circunstancias”.
Mateo da crédito al elenco y a la directora y diseñadora de vestuario, Emily Knoerzer, por facilitar las transiciones. “He crecido enormemente con este elenco que verdaderamente me ha nutrido y me ha apoyado. Y no hay nada mejor que eso”, afirma. “Pero como actor, ponerte en tres zapatos muy, muy diferentes -literalmente cambiar de zapatos- es genial”.
Las funciones comienzan el 10 de abril y tendrán lugar en el Santuario del Washington Collegiate Campus, ubicado en el No. 729 de la Calle 181 Oeste, Nueva York, NY 10033. Las entradas cuestan $25 ($15 para jubilados y estudiantes con identificación).
Las funciones gratuitas traducidas al español serán los días 17 y 20 de abril a las 8:00 p.m. y el 27 de abril a las 3:00 p.m. Las entradas gratuitas para las funciones traducidas al español estarán disponibles en la puerta para todos los usuarios, así como los auriculares del servicio de traducción.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite lostsocklaundry.eventcombo.com.