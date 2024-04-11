Wash and Wear

New play focuses on the trials of laundry and migration

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Mikiodo

After a friend told playwright Ivan Faute his Astoria laundromat was the perfect setting for a play, he paid a visit. Soon after, he had a 10-minute play.

Over time, it evolved into the current full-length production presented by UP Theater, Lost Sock Laundry, premiering April 10. The play, directed by Madelyn Chapman, includes three free Spanish language translation performances and one American Sign Language (ASL)-interpreted performance.

Lost Sock Laundry centers on three women: Irene, Micaela, and Dina (played by actors Michelle Feza Kuchuk, Maria Peyramaure and Haneen Arafat Murphy respectively). While managing, as the play blurb notes, “the unwritten rules of washer and dryer etiquette,” each also negotiates new terrain as immigrant women in the United States.

Each has a different immigration story, and has lived in the country for varying lengths of time.

Faute put a lot of research into the characters and had notes for the actors on each one’s backstory. Irene is a third generation Greek-American, while Micaela was among a generation of Mexicans arriving in the 1980’s and 90’s. Dina, from Lebanon, is the most recent arrival.

“The original idea was about immigrants and settling into a city and the conflicts that happen with new people,” Faute said. The play is set in the Trump administration. As political events unfolded, he began to think about how his characters would get caught in the headlines. “What was going on outside in the ‘real world’ was starting to inform the play,” he said.

But Faute never intended to write a politically charged immigration play. He says he writes plays for people who rarely go to the theater, and not people who want to see their world views re-enforced on stage.

“I didn’t want an audience member who may be completely anti-immigration and come to this play and feel like it’s propaganda or feel attacked,” he said. “I wanted them to enter into the story and enter these characters’ lives, and feel like they’re in a space where they can hear someone else’s thoughts and feelings and opinions on the subject.”

Actor Maria Peyramaure said Micaela was written as a very well-rounded character. Her character is very loving but worried about her teenage son. “There’s an opportunity for me to play her and all her nuances,” she said. “I don’t find her to be a stereotype or a basic character. She’s so different depending on who she’s speaking with, which is very true of who we are as human beings.”

Fernando Mateo, Jr. plays Micaela’s husband Jorge as well as two other roles. Playing all three is both artistically and physically challenging.

“There is one very, very quick change,” he said. “One of my cast mates is holding my shirt like a matador and I’m running through it like a bull.”

Just watching Mateo play all three characters in itself is reason enough to see the show, according to Peyramaure. “It’s really spectacular because he is playing three very distinct men that have an effect on the three women—and how they interact with these women and how they alter their daily lives is very different. And to watch Fernando in each one of these roles is fascinating,” she said. “It’s also very beautiful to see the humanness of these characters. And when you think that it’s one person playing all the characters, it just kind of expresses how much human beings are so unique and intricate, and have many facets to themselves, depending on what the circumstances are.”

Mateo credits the cast, the director and costume designer Emily Knoerzer for making the transitions easy. “I’ve grown tremendously with this cast that has really nurtured me and had my back. And there’s nothing better than that,” he said. “But as an actor, putting yourself in three very, very different shoes—literally actually changing shoes—it’s pretty cool.”

Performances begin April 10 and will be held at the Ft. Washington Collegiate Campus Sanctuary, located at 729 West 181st Street, New York, NY 10033. Tickets are $25 ($15 for seniors and students with I.D.).

Free Spanish-translated shows are on April 17 and 20 at 8:00 p.m. and April 27 at 3:00 p.m. Free tickets to the Spanish-language translated performances will be available at the door for all users of the translation service headphones.

For more information, please visit lostsocklaundry.eventcombo.com.