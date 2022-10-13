Warrior Work

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The initiative had youths, known as “Nieces,” craft delicate bracelets of rose quartz crystals.

Dear Fighter,

I wish the best for you. I wish you years with prosperity and bright smiles. I wish you years of joy and memories that fill up the entire flipbook. I wish you long life for life is too great for it to be short. I wish you the corny quotes that present themselves on the Target shelves. I wish you everything!

Tiffany S.

Tiffany, together with 34 other teens, made delicate bracelets of rose quartz crystals. Each included a note, similar to the one above, in a box with the jewelry. The gems and well wishes were then given to cancer survivors.

In turn, the recipients created their own small gifts in appreciation and returned them, along with thank you notes, to the young women. On October 18, the two groups will meet in a special event, held at the Children’s Art Carnival in Harlem at 11 a.m.

The project is documented in a beautifully illustrated book, Uplifting Cancer Survivors in the Covid Era: Expressions of Kindness and Inspiration Between Aunties and Nieces, created by artist and activist Wilhelmina Grant-Cooper.

“I had the idea of writing the book because I was given a supply of pink and silver and white bracelets to distribute to some survivors,” said Grant-Cooper.

Her godsister, Lynette White, developed a community outreach project involving first year high school students studying breast cancer awareness. The teens wanted to extend their concern and support to women with cancer.

Artist and activist Wilhelmina Grant-Cooper.

The teens expressed their talents and creativity while making bracelets. The choice of rose and clear quartz stones was deliberate. “Rose quartz is believed to have qualities centered around healing emotional wounds and trauma. Rose quartz is known to foster self-love, compassion, and harmony. The blossoming color pink is associated with breast cancer awareness,” Grant-Cooper writes in the book.

The young women are referred to as “Nieces,” a cultural term of endearment, in the book. The “Aunties” are the female elders of Nieces. Grant-Cooper distributed the bracelets to the Aunties, who live in New York, as well as North Carolina, California, Georgia, Virginia, and Barbados.

While Grant-Cooper met the Nieces and knew the Aunties, the two groups didn’t know each other. The artist bridged the gap by encouraging the Aunties to reciprocate the kind gestures. She organized Zoom calls, instructing the Aunties how to make bookmarks as a thank you gift.

Born and bred in Harlem, Grant-Cooper is well known for her assemblages. In collecting discarded housewares, leftover jewelry and other found objects, she transforms them into visages of powerful feminine figures.

Her own transformative journey also informs her work. When she first developed signs of breast cancer, a doctor told her that it was rare for Black women to get cancer. A 28-year cancer survivor, she is the founder of Survivors Inspiring Sisters Through Art & Advocacy for Health (“SISTAAH”) a not-for-profit group. It is dedicated to cancer education, including early detection, cancer survivorship, and well-being, particularly in underserved communities.

A lot of her outreach centers around making art. Some of the cancer survivors told Grant-Cooper that they didn’t know anything about art, and couldn’t make it. “What I found with adults is that a lot of them have not done art since grammar school,” she said. “A lot of adults believe art is just for children.”

“I don’t know where we get that idea from,” she added. “Except that maybe we haven’t done any art since then.”

Some of the “Aunties” were originally resistant to making bookmarks but came around.

Grant-Cooper’s work and advocacy often takes her to places like senior centers. “When I bring art projects, they say, ‘Oh well, I’m going to show my granddaughter how to do this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s good for them. But it’s good for you too, right?’”

Eventually, she said, people open up to art. “I’ve seen a few women go from doing nothing to creating things and selling them. One woman has her jewelry that she started creating in my workshop at the Whitney Museum. They have a gift shop carrying her jewelry.”

While some of the Aunties were originally resistant to making bookmarks, they’d come around. Images of the bracelets, bookmarks and Grant-Cooper’s own art are interspersed between the messages of support and gratitude.

“I believed in this project from the beginning,” she said. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to obtain funds to publish the book.” I felt like I needed to go forge ahead anyway. So, I went ahead and did what I what I needed to do because I felt like this project needed to happen. So, here we are, it’s happening.”

“I believed in this project from the beginning,” said Grant-Cooper.

Grant-Cooper noted that she has seen other, corporate entities replicate her own on a large scale. Sometimes they include her, and sometimes not.

“I’ve seen that happen a number of times,” she said. “But I’m okay with that. Because as long as somebody that has the monetary means to do the work, and doing the work on a larger scale than I can do it, then I’ve done my job.”

In response, Dana D. wrote:

I thank you for your kind words. Your note shows me you are a special, caring and thoughtful person. I also want to thank you for the beautiful bracelet. I just want you to know the warrior in me acknowledges and salutes the warrior in you.

Peace and blessings,

Dana D.

For more information, please visit https://sistaah.org.