Warrior Work
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Dear Fighter,
I wish the best for you. I wish you years with prosperity and bright smiles. I wish you years of joy and memories that fill up the entire flipbook. I wish you long life for life is too great for it to be short. I wish you the corny quotes that present themselves on the Target shelves. I wish you everything!
Tiffany S.
Tiffany, together with 34 other teens, made delicate bracelets of rose quartz crystals. Each included a note, similar to the one above, in a box with the jewelry. The gems and well wishes were then given to cancer survivors.
In turn, the recipients created their own small gifts in appreciation and returned them, along with thank you notes, to the young women. On October 18, the two groups will meet in a special event, held at the Children’s Art Carnival in Harlem at 11 a.m.
The project is documented in a beautifully illustrated book, Uplifting Cancer Survivors in the Covid Era: Expressions of Kindness and Inspiration Between Aunties and Nieces, created by artist and activist Wilhelmina Grant-Cooper.
“I had the idea of writing the book because I was given a supply of pink and silver and white bracelets to distribute to some survivors,” said Grant-Cooper.
Her godsister, Lynette White, developed a community outreach project involving first year high school students studying breast cancer awareness. The teens wanted to extend their concern and support to women with cancer.
The teens expressed their talents and creativity while making bracelets. The choice of rose and clear quartz stones was deliberate. “Rose quartz is believed to have qualities centered around healing emotional wounds and trauma. Rose quartz is known to foster self-love, compassion, and harmony. The blossoming color pink is associated with breast cancer awareness,” Grant-Cooper writes in the book.
The young women are referred to as “Nieces,” a cultural term of endearment, in the book. The “Aunties” are the female elders of Nieces. Grant-Cooper distributed the bracelets to the Aunties, who live in New York, as well as North Carolina, California, Georgia, Virginia, and Barbados.
While Grant-Cooper met the Nieces and knew the Aunties, the two groups didn’t know each other. The artist bridged the gap by encouraging the Aunties to reciprocate the kind gestures. She organized Zoom calls, instructing the Aunties how to make bookmarks as a thank you gift.
Born and bred in Harlem, Grant-Cooper is well known for her assemblages. In collecting discarded housewares, leftover jewelry and other found objects, she transforms them into visages of powerful feminine figures.
Her own transformative journey also informs her work. When she first developed signs of breast cancer, a doctor told her that it was rare for Black women to get cancer. A 28-year cancer survivor, she is the founder of Survivors Inspiring Sisters Through Art & Advocacy for Health (“SISTAAH”) a not-for-profit group. It is dedicated to cancer education, including early detection, cancer survivorship, and well-being, particularly in underserved communities.
A lot of her outreach centers around making art. Some of the cancer survivors told Grant-Cooper that they didn’t know anything about art, and couldn’t make it. “What I found with adults is that a lot of them have not done art since grammar school,” she said. “A lot of adults believe art is just for children.”
“I don’t know where we get that idea from,” she added. “Except that maybe we haven’t done any art since then.”
Grant-Cooper’s work and advocacy often takes her to places like senior centers. “When I bring art projects, they say, ‘Oh well, I’m going to show my granddaughter how to do this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s good for them. But it’s good for you too, right?’”
Eventually, she said, people open up to art. “I’ve seen a few women go from doing nothing to creating things and selling them. One woman has her jewelry that she started creating in my workshop at the Whitney Museum. They have a gift shop carrying her jewelry.”
While some of the Aunties were originally resistant to making bookmarks, they’d come around. Images of the bracelets, bookmarks and Grant-Cooper’s own art are interspersed between the messages of support and gratitude.
“I believed in this project from the beginning,” she said. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to obtain funds to publish the book.” I felt like I needed to go forge ahead anyway. So, I went ahead and did what I what I needed to do because I felt like this project needed to happen. So, here we are, it’s happening.”
Grant-Cooper noted that she has seen other, corporate entities replicate her own on a large scale. Sometimes they include her, and sometimes not.
“I’ve seen that happen a number of times,” she said. “But I’m okay with that. Because as long as somebody that has the monetary means to do the work, and doing the work on a larger scale than I can do it, then I’ve done my job.”
In response, Dana D. wrote:
I thank you for your kind words. Your note shows me you are a special, caring and thoughtful person. I also want to thank you for the beautiful bracelet. I just want you to know the warrior in me acknowledges and salutes the warrior in you.
Peace and blessings,
Dana D.
For more information, please visit https://sistaah.org.
Obras de guerreras
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Querida guerrera,
Te deseo lo mejor. Te deseo años con prosperidad y sonrisas brillantes. Te deseo años de alegría y recuerdos que llenen todo el álbum. Te deseo una larga vida porque es demasiado grandiosa para que sea corta. Te deseo las citas cursis que se anuncian en los estantes de Target. ¡Te deseo todo!
Tiffany S.
Tiffany, junto con otras 34 adolescentes, hizo delicadas pulseras de cristales de cuarzo rosa. Cada una incluyó una nota, similar a la de arriba, en una caja con los brazaletes. Las gemas y los buenos deseos fueron entregados a sobrevivientes de cáncer.
A su vez, las receptoras elaboraron sus propios pequeños regalos en agradecimiento y los entregaron, junto con notas de agradecimiento, a las jóvenes. El 18 de octubre, los dos grupos se reunirán en un acto especial, celebrado en el Carnaval de Arte Infantil de Harlem a las 11 de la mañana.
El proyecto está documentado en un libro bellamente ilustrado, titulado Uplifting Cancer Survivors in the Covid Era: Expressions of Kindness and Inspiration Between Aunties and Nieces, creado por la artista y activista Wilhelmina Grant-Cooper.
“Se me ocurrió la idea de escribir el libro porque me dieron un suministro de pulseras rosas y plateadas y blancas para distribuirlas entre algunas supervivientes”, dijo Grant-Cooper.
Su hermana mayor, Lynette White, desarrolló un proyecto de alcance comunitario en el que participaron estudiantes de primer año de preparatoria [de…] que estudiaban la sensibilización sobre el cáncer de mama. Las adolescentes querían extender su preocupación y apoyo a las mujeres con cáncer.
Las adolescentes expresaron su talento y creatividad haciendo pulseras. La elección de las piedras de cuarzo rosa y transparente fue deliberada. “Se cree que el cuarzo rosa tiene cualidades relacionadas con la curación de heridas y traumas emocionales. El cuarzo rosa es conocido por fomentar el amor propio, la compasión y la armonía. El color rosa floreciente se asocia a la sensibilización sobre el cáncer de mama”, escribe Grant-Cooper en el libro.
En el libro, las jóvenes son llamadas “sobrinas”, un término cultural de cariño. Las “tías” son las mujeres mayores de las sobrinas. Grant-Cooper distribuyó las pulseras a las tías, que viven en Nueva York, así como en Carolina del Norte, California, Georgia, Virginia y Barbados.
Aunque Grant-Cooper conocía a las sobrinas y a las tías, los dos grupos no se conocían entre sí. La artista salvó la distancia animando a las tías a corresponder a los gestos amables. Organizó llamadas de Zoom, instruyendo a las tías en la elaboración de marca libros como regalo de agradecimiento.
Nacida y criada en Harlem, Grant-Cooper es conocida por sus creaciones. Recolecta artículos domésticos desechados, restos de joyas y otros objetos encontrados, y los transforma en visiones de poderosas figuras femeninas.
Su propio viaje de transformación también influye en su obra. Cuando empezó a tener síntomas de cáncer de mama, un médico le dijo que era raro que las mujeres negras tuvieran cáncer. Tras 28 años de supervivencia al cáncer, es la fundadora de Survivors Inspiring Sisters Through Art & Advocacy for Health (“SISTAAH”), un grupo sin fines de lucro. Se dedica a la educación sobre el cáncer, incluida la detección precoz, la supervivencia al cáncer y el bienestar, especialmente en las comunidades desfavorecidas.
Gran parte de sus actividades de divulgación se centran en el arte. Algunas de las sobrevivientes de cáncer le dijeron a Grant-Cooper que no sabían nada de arte y que no podían hacerlo. “Lo que descubrí con los adultos es que muchos de ellos no han hecho arte desde la escuela primaria”, dijo. “Muchos adultos creen que el arte es sólo para los niños”.
“No sé de dónde sacamos esa idea”, añadió. “Salvo que quizá no hayamos hecho arte desde entonces”.
La labor y la promoción de Grant-Cooper la llevan a menudo a lugares como los centros de adultos mayores. “Cuando llevo proyectos de arte, me dicen: oh, bueno, voy a enseñar a mi nieta a hacer esto. Y yo digo: sí, es bueno para ella, pero también es bueno para ti, ¿no?”.
Con el tiempo, explica, la gente se abre al arte. “He visto a algunas mujeres pasar de no hacer nada a crear cosas y venderlas. Una mujer tiene sus joyas que empezó a crear en mi taller en el Museo Whitney. Hay una tienda de regalos que vende sus joyas”.
Aunque algunas de las tías se resistieron en un principio a hacer marcadores de libros, acabaron convenciéndose. Las imágenes de las pulseras, los marcadores de libros y el propio arte de Grant-Cooper se intercalan entre los mensajes de apoyo y gratitud.
“Creí en este proyecto desde el principio”, dijo. Por desgracia, no pudo conseguir fondos para publicar el libro. “Sentí que tenía que seguir adelante de todos modos. Así que hice lo que tenía que hacer porque sentía que este proyecto tenía que salir adelante. Así que aquí estamos, está sucediendo”.
Grant-Cooper señaló que ha visto a otras entidades corporativas replicar su obra a gran escala. A veces la incluyen, y otras no.
“He visto que eso ocurre varias veces”, dijo. “Pero me parece bien, mientras alguien tenga los medios monetarios para hacer el trabajo, y que lo haga a mayor escala que yo, entonces habré hecho mi labor”.
En respuesta a Tiffany, Dana D. escribió:
Agradezco tus amables palabras. Tu nota me demuestra que eres una persona especial, cariñosa y atenta. También quiero agradecerte el hermoso brazalete. Sólo quiero que sepas que la guerrera que hay en mí reconoce y saluda a la guerrera que hay en ti.
Paz y bendiciones,
Dana D.