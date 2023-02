Wage War

Albany rally calls for higher wages for home care workers

By Gregg McQueen

There are approximately 100,000 home health care workers currently working in New York State.

Advocates and elected officials joined a host of workers at a rally at the New York State Capitol on Mon., Feb. 6th, calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to include higher wages for home care workers in the next state budget.

Hochul’s new budget must provide a specific wage increase for home care workers, they said.

Although pay hikes of $2.00 per hour for home care workers were included in last year’s state budget, some workers claim they have yet to receive a raise from employers.

The average annual salary for home health aides in New York is $22,000.

“The work of home care is a professional job. It requires professional pay,” said State Assemblymember Karines Reyes. “We should not be paying below a living wage to people who are actually ensuring that our disabled population, that our senior population, can live at home.”

Also a registered nurse, Reyes said she collaborates with home health aides every day to make sure that patients are living safely at home. She also shared that her 98-year-old grandfather lives in his home with the help of 24-hour care.

“The reality is that he has lived until 98 because he has had amazing home care workers,” Reyes said.

“Family caregivers need a reliable, stable home care system to support them in helping our older loved ones age at home,” said AARP Associate State Director Robyn Haberman.

According to advocates, home care workers need to be making 150 percent of the minimum salary in order to make a living wage.

If Hochul ties the minimum wage to inflation without an additional increase for home care wages, it would negate the increase she included in last year’s budget, lawmakers said at the rally.

A bill introduced by State Senator Rachel May, known as the “Fair Pay for Home Care” Act, would establish a minimum wage specific to the home care sector that is equal to 150 percent of the state minimum wage, and also allow for enforcement to ensure workers are paid properly.

“I’m very upset about what is in the Governor’s budget this year,” said May. “We are going to fight as hard as we possibly can to make sure that we keep the minimum [pay] for home care above the minimum wage.”

Lawmakers and advocates said that low wages are keeping people away from the home care profession.

A November 2021 report by the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State indicated that 74 percent of seniors and people with disabilities were unable to retain home care workers due to a statewide shortage.

“The wages people can pay their workers, which are entirely dependent on government funding through the Medicaid program, are insufficient to attract a pool of workers,” the report’s authors wrote. “Despite multiple warnings from advocates, the legislature, and providers over the past several years, the [Cuomo] administration chose to ignore, and even actively deny, these facts, instead continuing with cuts and failing to meaningfully invest in community-based long-term supports and services.”

“Being able to get home care means having the right to live, and to live with dignity and comfort,” said State Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha. “The workers who provide this care and the people who need it should not be an afterthought.”