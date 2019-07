Wade into Wagner

Photos: NYC Parks | Daniel Avila

Cool it.

As part of the Cool Pools NYC program, the NYC Parks has debuted colorful make-overs at six of the intermediate-sized pools, including Harlem’s Wagner Pool.

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver joined Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development Vickie Been, Chair of Community Board 11 Parks Committee Ryan Sheffield, Director of No Kid Hungry NY Rachel Sabella, and CEO of Hunger Free America Joel Berg to celebrate the start of the outdoor pool season at Wagner on Wed., Jun. 26th.

“It is my pleasure to officially declare the city’s coolest spaces – our outdoor pools – open for the summer,” said Silver. “We know these modern oases, with their colorful art, lounge chairs, and new greenery, will keep New Yorkers in all five boroughs cool and in style all summer long.”

After remarks, Silver jumped in to celebrate the first splash of the summer.

The kickoff celebration featured music, refreshments from the School Food NYC summer meals truck, and demonstrations from NYC Parks swim team members and senior athletes.

“It is with tremendous pride that our community gathered here today to celebrate the reopening of the newly upgraded Wagner Pool and the opening of all of New York City’s outdoor pools,” said Sheffield. “The opening of our beautiful city pools represents the resiliency, dedication and sheer hard work of our community collaborative.”

The new pools feature a bright paint palette, polar-themed art, new lounge furniture, greenery, games and more. Prior to the Cool Pools program, none of these sites had a major renovation since they were built in the 1970’s.

Attendance rose by 27% after the pilot’s launch in 2018, according to the Parks Department.

Sunscreen dispensers will be installed to provide free SPF 30 sun protection at all city outdoor pools and beaches. Additionally, free Learn to Swim lessons are offered at the city’s outdoor pools. Registration is run by an online lottery. There are also free water aerobics, senior splash, lap swimming programs, adaptive aquatics, and more.

NYC Parks’ 53 outdoor pools will open for the season on Thurs., June 27, and remain open through Sun., September 8.

Daily hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

For a full list of offerings, please visit on.nyc.gov/2JdkyBX.