- English
- Español
Volunteering is Vital
Carolyn Ramey was born and raised in Harlem.
“I have lived here all my life. This is my home,” said Ramey. “I have never thought about living any place else. I am very passionate about who we are and what we do and how that drives a deep-rooted tradition of volunteerism in Harlem.”
Ramey has been an EmblemHealth member and a regular at EmblemHealth’s Harlem Neighborhood Care location—which she describes as her lifeline—since 2017. “Neighborhood Care’s programs offer a personalized way to take control and teach me commitment,” she said.
Ramey recently shared her thoughts on what volunteering means to her and how she got started.
Despite being a volunteer since the 1990’s at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Ramey said she realized that she still had a lot to learn about what it means to give back to the community.
“There are two main aspects to volunteering,” she explained. “Donation of time, and engagement.”
For Ramey, what is truly transformative about volunteering is not only the work that you do, but the relationships you cultivate with fellow volunteers and the community as a whole. “As volunteers, we touch so many lives, in so many ways,” she said.
As we think about how want to spend our time each day, here are a few benefits of volunteering:
• It reduces stress – Being able to give and receive in unexpected ways can reduce your stress levels and elevate your mood. As Ramey expressed, “Like chicken soup for the soul, volunteering can be a relief from personal challenges.”
• It sharpens your social skills – Volunteering sharpens your social skills. As you interact with others, you grow social connections, which cultivate a support system. Building a sense of commitment to newfound networks can teach you to communicate and collaborate effectively.
• It keeps you active – As scientifically proven, volunteering improves health with the release of good hormones. Many volunteering activities require you to be physically active, and this can open a new door for your health. This form of stimulation boosts resilience and allows us to maintain a healthy level of physical fitness.
• It helps you meet new people – Getting involved with an activity helps you build common ground and make new connections. Meeting people with similar visions and values can create friendships that will last a lifetime.
• It gives you a sense of purpose – Volunteering is what you choose to do, and a donation of your time. Volunteering helps us be more empathetic to others and cultivates a sense of purpose and personal accomplishment.
Volunteering is one of the many ways to connect with one another and help create healthier communities. Check out New York Cares, the city’s largest volunteer network, at newyorkcares.org/volunteer to discover opportunities near you.
El voluntariado es vital
Carolyn Ramey nació y se crio en Harlem.
“Yo he vivido aquí toda mi vida. Este es mi hogar”, dijo Ramey. “Nunca he pensado en vivir en otro lugar. Me apasiona mucho lo que somos y lo que hacemos y cómo eso impulsa una tradición profundamente arraigada de voluntariado en Harlem”.
Ramey ha sido miembro de EmblemHealth y miembro habitual de Harlem Neighborhood Care de EmblemHealth, que describe como su cuerda salvavidas, desde 2017. “Los programas de Neighborhood Care ofrecen una forma personalizada de tomar el control y enseñarme el compromiso”, dijo.
Ramey recientemente compartió sus pensamientos sobre lo que significa ser voluntaria para ella y cómo comenzó.
A pesar de ser voluntaria desde la década de 1990 en el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación en la Cultura Negra, Ramey dijo que se dio cuenta de que aún tenía mucho que aprender sobre lo que significa retribuir a la comunidad.
“Hay dos aspectos principales para el voluntariado”, explicó. “Donación de tiempo, y compromiso”.
Para Ramey, lo verdaderamente transformador del voluntariado no es solo el trabajo que realiza, sino las relaciones que cultiva con sus compañeros voluntarios y la comunidad en general. “Como voluntarios, tocamos tantas vidas, de muchas maneras”, dijo.
Mientras pensamos en cómo queremos pasar nuestro tiempo cada día, aquí algunos beneficios del voluntariado:
• Reduce el estrés – Ser capaz de dar y recibir de manera inesperada puede reducir sus niveles de estrés y elevar su estado de ánimo. Como expresó Ramey, “Al igual que la sopa de pollo para el alma, el voluntariado puede ser un alivio para los desafíos personales”.
• Afina las habilidades sociales – El voluntariado agudiza las habilidades sociales. A medida que interactúas con otros, creces las conexiones sociales, que cultivan un sistema de apoyo. Desarrollar un sentido de compromiso con las redes recién descubiertas puede enseñarte a comunicarte y colaborar de manera efectiva.
• Te mantiene activo – Como se demostró científicamente, el voluntariado mejora la salud con la liberación de buenas hormonas. Muchas actividades de voluntariado requieren que usted sea físicamente activo, y esto puede abrir una nueva puerta para su salud. Esta forma de estimulación aumenta la resiliencia y nos permite mantener un nivel saludable de acondicionamiento físico.
• Te ayuda a conocer gente nueva – Participar en una actividad te ayuda a construir una base común y a hacer nuevas conexiones. Conocer gente con visiones y valores similares puede crear amistades que durarán toda la vida.
• Te da un sentido de propósito – El voluntariado es lo que usted elige hacer, y una donación de su tiempo. El voluntariado nos ayuda a ser más empáticos con los demás y cultiva un sentido de propósito y logro personal.
El voluntariado es una de las muchas formas de conectar unos con otros y ayudar a crear comunidades más saludables. Eche un vistazo a New York Cares, la red de voluntarios más grande de la ciudad, en newyorkcares.org/volunteer para descubrir oportunidades cercanas.