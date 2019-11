Voiding Vaping

AG sues e-cig giant Juul

By Gregg McQueen

It was a smoke screen.

Deceptive marketing practices were among the charges leveled by New York State Attorney General Letitia James in announcing a lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs, Inc., in addition to claims that the vaping giant illegally sold its products to minors.

According to the lawsuit, the company misrepresented the nicotine content of its products and made illegal sales to customers under 18 through its website and in retail stores throughout the state.

At a press conference held on Tues., Nov. 19, James said that Juul “took a page from Big Tobacco’s playbook by marketing its products in a manner that was appealing to underage youth.”

James remarked that Juul misled consumers “by saying they were safer than cigarettes and suggesting that consumers make the switch, when in reality, Juul’s products contained significant amounts of nicotine and are not cessation devices.”

“No matter how it’s delivered, nicotine is addictive, and it’s harmful. And it’s particularly harmful to our youth,” she said. “An entirely new generation of young people is getting directed to nicotine.”

Founded in 2015, Juul currently controls 70 percent of the e-cigarette market.

James alleged that Juul’s colorful ads were designed to appeal to youth, and failed to warn consumers that the products contained nicotine.

She cited a recent national survey indicating that 4.1 million high-schoolers and 1.2 million middle school students currently use e-cigarettes.

“There is no doubt that Juul, the largest e-cigarette company, has caused these addictions,” she said.

According to the New York State Department of Health, e-cigarette usage increased by 160 percent in high schoolers between 2014 and 2018.

There have been 42 vaping-related deaths reported nationwide, including a 17-year-old Bronx boy in October.

Andre Richardson, Campaign Manager of the advocacy coalition Flavors Hook Kids, applauded the lawsuit, remarking that Juul is a “wolf in wolf’s clothing, with a recycled playbook from the past using hypnotic advertising to hook kids as young as 11 and 12 years old.”

Richardson said that 80 percent of kids who try e-cigarettes start with a flavored product.

“There have been more kids that have tried electronic cigarettes than live in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan combined. This is nothing short of an epidemic,” he argued.

The states of California and North Carolina also filed recent lawsuits against Juul.

Adam Fine, principal of East Hampton High School on Long Island, said more than 65 percent of his 900 students have reported that they are currently vaping, according to an anonymous survey the school conducted near the start of the school year.

He referenced a 16-year student, who was a star athlete and on the honor roll, who is now “in tears and desperation because he can’t quit.”

“It is interfering in every aspect of school, whether it be teaching, [or] what my assistant principals do. They’re attending to this while other things are not being attended to,” Fine said.

He reported that 23 East Hampton students were suspended for vaping early in the school year, but the school has adjusted its approach to dealing with the problem.

“We have come to realize that we cannot discipline our way out of this epidemic,” he said. “Suspensions and expulsions won’t work, they won’t help. We need to move away from a punitive system to a therapeutic program.”

The lawsuit is seeking a permanent injunction against Juul from engaging in deceptive advertising, as well as seeking civil penalties and restitution from illegal sales.

Juul spokesperson Austin Finan said the company hadn’t yet reviewed the lawsuit but was committed to reducing use by underage consumers.

“While we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes,” Finan said via email. “As part of that process, we recently stopped accepting orders for our Mint JUULpods in the U.S., suspended all broadcast, print, and digital product advertising in the U.S. and are investing in scientific research to ensure the quality of our FDA Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) application and expanding our commitment to develop new technology to reduce youth use. Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users.”

Matt Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, scoffed at the vape company’s assertion that it did not intend to appeal to youth.

“Juul’s official claims that its popularity among youth is purely accidental, and that the product’s social media presence following its launch is beyond the company’s control,” he said. “However, as this lawsuit documents clearly, the evidence tells a very different story.

“This crisis didn’t just happen. It was caused,” Myers added. “The rise in e-cigarette use among our youth coincides exactly with the rise in the sale of JUUL e-cigarettes.”