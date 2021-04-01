Voices in the Void

Covid oral history project focuses on communities of color

By Gregg McQueen

An oral history project is giving voice to New Yorkers of color who have lived through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Known as Covid Diaries POC, the interview project documents the impact of coronavirus on hard-hit populations by giving opportunities to share personal stories and reactions.

“This is really about giving our communities a chance to heal and process things in real time,” said Harlem-based art curator Savona Bailey-McClain, who devised the project.

“It’s important that Black and Brown people share their thoughts and experiences firsthand. Too often, others interpret the feelings of our communities for us but don’t allow us to speak for ourselves,” she said.

Covid Diaries POC features audio interviews and digital photographs collected since May 2020.

So far, about 40 interviews have been completed with residents of Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn and other areas of New York City.

Participants were provided with a list of questions they answered using the smartphone app rev.com, Bailey-McClain said.

“Some people shared how they got sick, discussed how scared they were, some people talked about leaving the city during Covid,” she said. “A lot of people lost loved ones. It tells how people were dealing with it.”

A full collection of interviews from the ongoing effort will be posted online by fall 2021, she said.

In addition to Covid-19, the interview series also gathers people’s reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 Presidential election.

“Last summer, people were wondering if the world was coming to an end, between the pandemic and unrest over George Floyd,” remarked Bailey-McClain. “It was an emotional time, and we document that.”

“People also shared their thoughts on how things that happened last year empowered them. For Black and Brown people, too often they are speaking as the victim, but it’s important that they also speak from a positive experience,” she said.

Bailey-McClain was inspired to launch the project by Robert Snyder, Manhattan’s official Borough Historian. Registered as a local historian with the office of Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Bailey-McClain attended in a meeting in April 2020 where Snyder discussed how the Spanish Flu pandemic was not well-documented at the time.

“He encouraged people to conduct oral documentation of the current pandemic, especially among people of color,” she said. “I volunteered.”

She enlisted multimedia designer and visual storyteller Nadia DeLane to create soundscapes to accompany the oral histories. The resulting work, Magnum Opus 1, can be heard as part of the Museum of the City of New York’s “New York Responds” exhibit.

It has also been incorporated into an online exhibit by the Hampden Gallery at UMass Amherst.

“When Savona approached me about the project, I was immediately interested in the ways story-sharing might prove to be a survival strategy during the pandemic,” De Lane said.

“Rather than using statistics to tell the stories of people of color in quarantine, Covid Diaries empower the speaker and the listener,” she said. “This oral history project highlights the resilience of our communities and the power of voice. I produced the soundscapes to immerse the audience, generate relatability and build bonds.”

Bailey-McClain, who serves as the Executive Director and Chief Curator for The West Harlem Art Fund, joined Brewer for an event on March 29 at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park.

“These stories need to be heard,” said Brewer, who first encountered Bailey-McClain when the West Harlem Art Fund helped sponsor The H in Harlem, a massive steel and light sculpture in the form of the letter “H.” The project by artist Bentley Meeker was installed under the West Side Highway at the intersection of 125th Street and 12th Avenue during 2014.

Brewer commended the Covid Diaries POC project as an important effort to highlight the pandemic’s impact on often-overlooked communities.

“I love the fact that this audio history is being done by someone who’s an artist, someone who is innovative and connected to the community,” Brewer said.

During the summer of 2020, Bailey-McClain invited interview participants from Covid Diaries POC to a house on Governor’s Island to be photographed.

“Outside the house, we played the audio projects for people who were visiting the island,” she said. “We had a garden with sculptures and sound works. We plan to do it again this summer.”

“Covid Diaries isn’t just about the audio. It’s about the feeling that we give people,” she said. “There’s a spirituality about this.”

To learn more, please visit coviddiariespoc.wordpress.com.