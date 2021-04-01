- English
Voices in the Void
Covid oral history project focuses on communities of color
By Gregg McQueen
An oral history project is giving voice to New Yorkers of color who have lived through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Known as Covid Diaries POC, the interview project documents the impact of coronavirus on hard-hit populations by giving opportunities to share personal stories and reactions.
“This is really about giving our communities a chance to heal and process things in real time,” said Harlem-based art curator Savona Bailey-McClain, who devised the project.
“It’s important that Black and Brown people share their thoughts and experiences firsthand. Too often, others interpret the feelings of our communities for us but don’t allow us to speak for ourselves,” she said.
Covid Diaries POC features audio interviews and digital photographs collected since May 2020.
So far, about 40 interviews have been completed with residents of Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn and other areas of New York City.
Participants were provided with a list of questions they answered using the smartphone app rev.com, Bailey-McClain said.
“Some people shared how they got sick, discussed how scared they were, some people talked about leaving the city during Covid,” she said. “A lot of people lost loved ones. It tells how people were dealing with it.”
A full collection of interviews from the ongoing effort will be posted online by fall 2021, she said.
In addition to Covid-19, the interview series also gathers people’s reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 Presidential election.
“Last summer, people were wondering if the world was coming to an end, between the pandemic and unrest over George Floyd,” remarked Bailey-McClain. “It was an emotional time, and we document that.”
“People also shared their thoughts on how things that happened last year empowered them. For Black and Brown people, too often they are speaking as the victim, but it’s important that they also speak from a positive experience,” she said.
Bailey-McClain was inspired to launch the project by Robert Snyder, Manhattan’s official Borough Historian. Registered as a local historian with the office of Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Bailey-McClain attended in a meeting in April 2020 where Snyder discussed how the Spanish Flu pandemic was not well-documented at the time.
“He encouraged people to conduct oral documentation of the current pandemic, especially among people of color,” she said. “I volunteered.”
She enlisted multimedia designer and visual storyteller Nadia DeLane to create soundscapes to accompany the oral histories. The resulting work, Magnum Opus 1, can be heard as part of the Museum of the City of New York’s “New York Responds” exhibit.
It has also been incorporated into an online exhibit by the Hampden Gallery at UMass Amherst.
“When Savona approached me about the project, I was immediately interested in the ways story-sharing might prove to be a survival strategy during the pandemic,” De Lane said.
“Rather than using statistics to tell the stories of people of color in quarantine, Covid Diaries empower the speaker and the listener,” she said. “This oral history project highlights the resilience of our communities and the power of voice. I produced the soundscapes to immerse the audience, generate relatability and build bonds.”
Bailey-McClain, who serves as the Executive Director and Chief Curator for The West Harlem Art Fund, joined Brewer for an event on March 29 at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park.
“These stories need to be heard,” said Brewer, who first encountered Bailey-McClain when the West Harlem Art Fund helped sponsor The H in Harlem, a massive steel and light sculpture in the form of the letter “H.” The project by artist Bentley Meeker was installed under the West Side Highway at the intersection of 125th Street and 12th Avenue during 2014.
Brewer commended the Covid Diaries POC project as an important effort to highlight the pandemic’s impact on often-overlooked communities.
“I love the fact that this audio history is being done by someone who’s an artist, someone who is innovative and connected to the community,” Brewer said.
During the summer of 2020, Bailey-McClain invited interview participants from Covid Diaries POC to a house on Governor’s Island to be photographed.
“Outside the house, we played the audio projects for people who were visiting the island,” she said. “We had a garden with sculptures and sound works. We plan to do it again this summer.”
“Covid Diaries isn’t just about the audio. It’s about the feeling that we give people,” she said. “There’s a spirituality about this.”
To learn more, please visit coviddiariespoc.wordpress.com.
Voces en el vacío
El proyecto de historia oral de Covid se centra en las comunidades de color
Por Gregg McQueen
Un proyecto de historia oral está dando voz a los neoyorquinos de color que han vivido la pandemia de Covid-19.
Conocido como Covid Diaries POC, el proyecto de entrevistas documenta el impacto del coronavirus en las poblaciones más afectadas al brindar oportunidades para compartir historias y reacciones personales.
“Se trata realmente de dar a nuestras comunidades la oportunidad de sanar y procesar las cosas en tiempo real”, dijo la curadora de arte con sede en Harlem, Savona Bailey-McClain, quien ideó el proyecto.
“Es importante que las personas de raza negra y morena compartan sus pensamientos y experiencias de primera mano. Con demasiada frecuencia, otros interpretan los sentimientos de nuestras comunidades por nosotros, pero no nos permiten hablar por nosotros mismos”, dijo.
Covid Diaries POC, presenta entrevistas en audio y fotografías digitales recopiladas desde mayo de 2020.
Hasta el momento, se han completado unas 40 entrevistas con residentes de Harlem, el Bronx, Brooklyn y otras áreas de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Los participantes recibieron una lista de preguntas que respondieron utilizando la aplicación para teléfonos inteligentes rev.com, dijo Bailey-McClain.
“Algunas personas compartieron cómo se enfermaron, hablaron de lo asustadas que estaban, otras hablaron sobre dejar la ciudad durante la Covid”, dijo. “Mucha gente perdió a sus seres queridos. Cuenta cómo la gente lo enfrentó”.
Una colección completa de entrevistas del esfuerzo en curso se publicará en línea en el otoño de 2021, dijo.
Además de la Covid-19, la serie de entrevistas también recopila las reacciones de la gente ante el movimiento Black Lives Matter y las elecciones presidenciales de 2020.
“El verano pasado, la gente se preguntaba si el mundo estaba llegando a su fin, entre la pandemia y los disturbios por George Floyd”, comentó Bailey-McClain. “Fue un momento emotivo y lo documentamos”.
“Las personas también compartieron sus pensamientos sobre cómo las cosas que sucedieron el año pasado las empoderaron. Las personas de raza negra y morena, con demasiada frecuencia hablan como víctimas, pero es importante que también hablen desde una experiencia positiva”, dijo.
Bailey-McClain se inspiró en Robert Snyder, el historiador oficial del condado de Manhattan, para lanzar el proyecto. Registrado como historiador local en la oficina de la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, Bailey-McClain asistió a una reunión en abril de 2020 donde Snyder discutió cómo la pandemia de gripe española no estaba bien documentada en ese momento.
“Animó a la gente a llevar a cabo la documentación oral de la pandemia actual, especialmente entre las personas de color”, dijo. “Me ofrecí”.
Reclutó a la diseñadora multimedia y narradora visual Nadia DeLane para crear paisajes sonoros que acompañaran las historias orales. La obra resultante, Magnum Opus 1, se puede escuchar como parte de la exhibición “New York Responds” del Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York.
También se ha incorporado a una exposición en línea de la Galería Hampden en UMass Amherst.
“Cuando Savona se acercó a mí respecto al proyecto, me interesé de inmediato en las formas en que compartir historias podría resultar una estrategia de supervivencia durante la pandemia”, dijo DeLane.
“En lugar de utilizar estadísticas para contar las historias de personas de color en cuarentena, Covid Diaries empodera al hablante y al oyente”, dijo. “Este proyecto de historia oral destaca la resiliencia de nuestras comunidades y el poder de la voz. Produje los paisajes sonoros para sumergir a la audiencia, generar cercanía y construir vínculos”.
Bailey-McClain, quien se desempeña como directora ejecutiva y curadora en jefe de The West Harlem Art Fund, se unió a Brewer para un evento el 29 de marzo en el Monumento a las Pioneras de los Derechos de la Mujer en Central Park.
“Estas historias deben ser escuchadas”, dijo Brewer, quien se encontró por primera vez con Bailey-McClain cuando el West Harlem Art Fund ayudó a patrocinar The H in Harlem, una enorme escultura de acero y luz en forma de letra “H” El proyecto del artista Bentley Meeker se instaló debajo de West Side Highway en la intersección de la calle 125 y la 12a avenida durante 2014.
Brewer elogió el proyecto Covid Diaries POC como un esfuerzo importante para resaltar el impacto de la pandemia en comunidades que a menudo son ignoradas.
“Me encanta el hecho de que este historial de audio lo esté haciendo una artista, una persona innovadora y conectada con la comunidad”, dijo Brewer. Durante el verano de 2020, Bailey-McClain invitó a entrevistar a participantes de Covid Diaries POC a una casa en Governor’s Island para ser fotografiada.
“Afuera de la casa, reproducimos los proyectos de audio para las personas que visitaban la isla”, dijo. “Teníamos un jardín con esculturas y obras sonoras. Planeamos hacerlo de nuevo este verano”.
“Covid Diaries no se trata solo del audio. Se trata del sentimiento que le damos a la gente”, dijo. “Hay una espiritualidad en esto”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite coviddiariespoc.wordpress.com.