Virus Crisis

It’s a city in crisis – but not chaos.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made it official on Thurs., Mar. 12th and declared a state of emergency for New York City, which had over 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at last count.

But that number is expected to increase dramatically in coming days, with city officials predicting that 1,000 cases might soon be confirmed as testing is more widely available.

While the city’s public schools were not officially closed by the Department of Education (DOE), other academic institutions including the Archdiocese of New York and the City University of New York moved to schedule online classes or temporary recesses.

“Public schools are essential,” said de Blasio. “And they are remaining open, even as we cut back non-essential activity in school buildings.”

The measures are intended to help slow the spread of the disease, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” said de Blasio. “And I want to be clear about that, we will be at this for months and months. This is – I said earlier today, this is a battle we are going into – a long battle. It is the opposite of when you’re told don’t worry, it’ll all be over soon. This will not be over soon. This is going to be a long, long battle. It’s going to be a tough battle.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo also made a series of dramatic announcements, including prohibiting all crowds of 500 people or more, which include destinations such as Madison Square Garden – and suspending Broadway shows.

The city’s public transit system is operating as per its usual schedule, and there are no current plans to shut down or quarantine any part of the city.

Despite the dire warnings, de Blasio issued reassurances that New York City would emerge a stronger city.

“There is no precedent for this in U.S. history or New York City history. New Yorkers are handling this with tremendous strength and resiliency,” he insisted. “People are stepping up, people are looking out for each other and their neighbors. We’re going to need a whole lot more of that. There’s a lot we can do to help each other, to support each other, to protect people. We will unquestionably overcome this.”

Anyone who needs information can go to nyc.gov/coronavirus or text the word COVID – C-O-V-I-D – to 692-692, or call 3-1-1.