by Gregg McQueen

It was, in his words, “weird.”

A newly minted – and reluctant – celebrity was honored in Washington Heights this week for his role in helping New Yorkers secure hard-to-get appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Huge Ma is a software engineer who created TurboVax, a Twitter bot and accompanying website that aggregates real-time data on available vaccine appointments at city- and state-operated sites.

Ma’s system tweets out info on available slots and posts them to the website in real-time, allowing people a better chance at quickly grabbing an appointment.

The streamlined process has been a hit with New Yorkers, who were eager for an alternative to the plethora of government-run vax websites, which could be arduous to navigate and sometimes malfunctioned.

On April 6, mayoral candidate Andrew Yang and Congressman Ritchie Torres organized a press conference outside of the Armory in Washington Heights, which has served as a vaccine hub since January, to thank Ma for his public service, which they said has “saved lives.”

Yang said the early days of booking vaccine appointments in the city, before TurboVax was launched, was the stuff of nightmares.

“Those of you who tried to book an appointment, either for yourself or your loved one, know the frustration. You have multiple windows open, you’re hitting refresh for literally hours at a time,” Yang said.

“The fact that Huge took it upon himself to address the challenge is the best of New York. It’s not complaining about what we could be doing better, it’s pitching in and saying ‘I can help,’” said Yang. “Thanks to Huge, now many people are getting vaccinated much more quickly than they would have otherwise.”

Ma created TurboVax in January after struggling to book a vaccine appointment online for his mother. He spent $50 to create the website, which is free to use and collects appointment data from NYC Health + Hospitals, NYC Health Department, New York State Department of Health, and SOMOS Community Care, as well as pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Duane Reade.

“He became part of the solution,” said Torres. “He, in the words of Gandhi, became the change he wishes to see in the world. And he became the change for thousands of New Yorkers, who finally were able to get a vaccine that had been previously out of reach.”

TurboVax’s Twitter page has more than 174,000 followers and the website has received as many as 4.2 millon page views in a single day.

“You saved lives,” Torres told Ma at the press conference.

“You’re living proof that one does not need to be in public service to be a public servant,” Torres said.

Appearing sheepish as he approached the podium, a humble Ma called the press conference a “weird moment.”

“I never planned to get involved or mixed up in all this. I have always just been following my gut from the beginning,” he stated. “When I built TurboVax, I just wanted to make the vaccine process simpler and easier. I never expected it would help tens of thousands in New York, maybe hundreds of thousands, get the vaccine.”

In praising Ma, Yang also slammed the state and city for failing to roll out a better vaccine appointment system.

“It should not be for a private citizen to see where our government is falling short and then having to bridge the gap on our behalf,” he remarked.

“At a cost of $50, he managed to do what the federal government — and state and city government — failed to do with much greater resources,” Torres added.

The vaccination hub at the Armory, operated by New-York Presbyterian (NYP), is currently performing vaccinations for New York state residents 30 and over. Residents age 18 and over with comorbidities and underlying medical conditions are also able to get shots at the site.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, with priority given to Northern Manhattan residents. Appointment must be made through NYP’s Connect patient portal or by calling a bilingual hotline at 646.838.0319.

At the press conference, Ma thanked healthcare workers, who he called “the real heroes of the pandemic.”

Since launching TurboVax, Ma has also used his platform to raise nearly $200,000 to help small businesses in Chinatown and speak out against anti-Asian hate crimes.

“My message to everyone is that your voice, your actions have power,” he remarked.

“We have to make his heroism more commonplace,” Yang said, adding that he would give Ma the “keys to the city” if elected mayor.

Ma stressed that his appearance with Yang did not constitute an endorsement, saying he wanted to hear what all the mayoral candidates had to say.

“I do believe that technology can improve our day-to-day lives. At the same time, we should recognize that tech does not always benefit everyone equally,” Ma tweeted on Wednesday.

“I hope Andrew [and] other candidates plan to use tech to both rebuild our city and empower citizens to build their own TurboVaxes.”

For more information, please visit turbovax.info.