Viral Reality
by Gregg McQueen
It was, in his words, “weird.”
A newly minted – and reluctant – celebrity was honored in Washington Heights this week for his role in helping New Yorkers secure hard-to-get appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.
Huge Ma is a software engineer who created TurboVax, a Twitter bot and accompanying website that aggregates real-time data on available vaccine appointments at city- and state-operated sites.
Ma’s system tweets out info on available slots and posts them to the website in real-time, allowing people a better chance at quickly grabbing an appointment.
The streamlined process has been a hit with New Yorkers, who were eager for an alternative to the plethora of government-run vax websites, which could be arduous to navigate and sometimes malfunctioned.
On April 6, mayoral candidate Andrew Yang and Congressman Ritchie Torres organized a press conference outside of the Armory in Washington Heights, which has served as a vaccine hub since January, to thank Ma for his public service, which they said has “saved lives.”
Yang said the early days of booking vaccine appointments in the city, before TurboVax was launched, was the stuff of nightmares.
“Those of you who tried to book an appointment, either for yourself or your loved one, know the frustration. You have multiple windows open, you’re hitting refresh for literally hours at a time,” Yang said.
“The fact that Huge took it upon himself to address the challenge is the best of New York. It’s not complaining about what we could be doing better, it’s pitching in and saying ‘I can help,’” said Yang. “Thanks to Huge, now many people are getting vaccinated much more quickly than they would have otherwise.”
Ma created TurboVax in January after struggling to book a vaccine appointment online for his mother. He spent $50 to create the website, which is free to use and collects appointment data from NYC Health + Hospitals, NYC Health Department, New York State Department of Health, and SOMOS Community Care, as well as pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Duane Reade.
“He became part of the solution,” said Torres. “He, in the words of Gandhi, became the change he wishes to see in the world. And he became the change for thousands of New Yorkers, who finally were able to get a vaccine that had been previously out of reach.”
TurboVax’s Twitter page has more than 174,000 followers and the website has received as many as 4.2 millon page views in a single day.
“You saved lives,” Torres told Ma at the press conference.
“You’re living proof that one does not need to be in public service to be a public servant,” Torres said.
Appearing sheepish as he approached the podium, a humble Ma called the press conference a “weird moment.”
“I never planned to get involved or mixed up in all this. I have always just been following my gut from the beginning,” he stated. “When I built TurboVax, I just wanted to make the vaccine process simpler and easier. I never expected it would help tens of thousands in New York, maybe hundreds of thousands, get the vaccine.”
In praising Ma, Yang also slammed the state and city for failing to roll out a better vaccine appointment system.
“It should not be for a private citizen to see where our government is falling short and then having to bridge the gap on our behalf,” he remarked.
“At a cost of $50, he managed to do what the federal government — and state and city government — failed to do with much greater resources,” Torres added.
The vaccination hub at the Armory, operated by New-York Presbyterian (NYP), is currently performing vaccinations for New York state residents 30 and over. Residents age 18 and over with comorbidities and underlying medical conditions are also able to get shots at the site.
Vaccinations are by appointment only, with priority given to Northern Manhattan residents. Appointment must be made through NYP’s Connect patient portal or by calling a bilingual hotline at 646.838.0319.
At the press conference, Ma thanked healthcare workers, who he called “the real heroes of the pandemic.”
Since launching TurboVax, Ma has also used his platform to raise nearly $200,000 to help small businesses in Chinatown and speak out against anti-Asian hate crimes.
“My message to everyone is that your voice, your actions have power,” he remarked.
“We have to make his heroism more commonplace,” Yang said, adding that he would give Ma the “keys to the city” if elected mayor.
Ma stressed that his appearance with Yang did not constitute an endorsement, saying he wanted to hear what all the mayoral candidates had to say.
“I do believe that technology can improve our day-to-day lives. At the same time, we should recognize that tech does not always benefit everyone equally,” Ma tweeted on Wednesday.
“I hope Andrew [and] other candidates plan to use tech to both rebuild our city and empower citizens to build their own TurboVaxes.”
For more information, please visit turbovax.info.
Realidad viral
Por Gregg McQueen
En sus palabras, fue “extraño”.
Una celebridad recién acuñada, y reacia, fue honrada en Washington Heights esta semana por su papel en ayudar a los neoyorquinos a asegurar citas difíciles de conseguir para las vacunas COVID-19.
Huge Ma es un ingeniero de software que creó TurboVax, un bot de Twitter y el sitio web acompañante que agrega datos en tiempo real sobre citas disponibles de vacunas en sitios operados por la ciudad y el estado.
El sistema de Ma tuitea información sobre los espacios disponibles y los publica en el sitio web en tiempo real, lo que brinda a las personas una mejor oportunidad de obtener una cita rápidamente.
El proceso simplificado ha sido un éxito entre los neoyorquinos, que estaban ansiosos por una alternativa a la gran cantidad de sitios web de vacunas administrados por el gobierno, que podrían ser arduos de navegar y, a veces, funcionar mal.
El 6 de abril, el candidato a la alcaldía Andrew Yang y el congresista Ritchie Torres organizaron una conferencia de prensa afuera de la Armería en Washington Heights, que ha servido como centro de vacunas desde enero, para agradecer a Ma por su servicio público, el cual, dijeron, ha “salvado vidas”.
Yang dijo que los primeros días de reservar citas para vacunas en la ciudad, antes de que se lanzará TurboVax, fueron motivo de pesadillas.
“Quienes intentaron reservar una cita, ya sea para sí mismos o para sus seres queridos, conocen la frustración. Tienes varias ventanas abiertas, estás presionando actualizar literalmente durante horas a la vez”, dijo Yang.
“El hecho de que Huge se encargará de abordar el desafío es lo mejor de Nueva York. No se trata de quejarnos de lo que podríamos estar haciendo mejor, es colaborar y decir puedo ayudar”, dijo Yang. “Gracias a Huge, ahora muchas personas se vacunan mucho más rápido de lo que lo hubieran hecho de otra manera”.
Ma creó TurboVax en enero después de tener dificultades para reservar una cita para la vacuna en línea para su madre. Gastó $50 dólares en la creación del sitio web, que es de uso gratuito y recopila datos de citas de NYC Health + Hospitals, el Departamento de Salud de NYC, el Departamento de Salud del estado de Nueva York y SOMOS Community Care, así como de las cadenas de farmacias CVS, Walgreens y Duane Reade.
“Se convirtió en parte de la solución”, dijo Torres. “Él, en palabras de Gandhi, se convirtió en el cambio que deseas ver en el mundo. Y se convirtió en el cambio para miles de neoyorquinos, quienes finalmente pudieron obtener una vacuna que antes estaba fuera de su alcance”.
La página de Twitter de TurboVax tiene más de 174,000 seguidores y el sitio web ha recibido hasta 4.2 millón páginas vistas en un solo día.
“Salvaste vidas”, le dijo Torres a Ma en la conferencia de prensa.
“Eres una prueba viviente de que no es necesario estar en el servicio público para ser un servidor público”, dijo Torres.
Visiblemente tímido mientras se acercaba al podio, un modesto Ma dijo que la conferencia de prensa fue un “momento extraño”.
“Nunca planeé involucrarme o mezclarme en todo esto. Siempre he estado siguiendo mis instintos desde el principio”, afirmó. “Cuando construí TurboVax, solo quería hacer el proceso de vacunación más simple y fácil. Nunca esperé que ayudará a decenas de miles en Nueva York, tal vez a cientos de miles, a recibir la vacuna”.
Elogiando a Ma, Yang también criticó al estado y a la ciudad por no implementar un mejor sistema de citas de vacunas.
“Un ciudadano particular no debería ver dónde se está quedando corto nuestro gobierno y luego tener que cerrar la brecha en nuestra representación”, comentó.
“A un costo de $50 dólares, logró hacer lo que el gobierno federal, y el gobierno estatal y municipal, no pudo hacer con recursos mucho mayores”, agregó Torres.
El centro de vacunación en la Armería, operado por el New-York Presbyterian (NYP), actualmente está vacunando a los residentes del estado de Nueva York de 30 años o más. Los residentes de 18 años o más con comorbilidades y afecciones médicas subyacentes también pueden recibir vacunas en el sitio.
Las vacunas son solo con cita previa, con prioridad para los residentes del norte de Manhattan. La cita debe hacerse a través del portal para pacientes Connect del NYP o llamando a una línea directa bilingüe al 646.838.0319.
En la conferencia de prensa, Ma agradeció a los trabajadores de la salud, a quienes llamó “los verdaderos héroes de la pandemia”.
Desde el lanzamiento de TurboVax, Ma también ha utilizado su plataforma para recaudar casi $200,000 dólares para ayudar a los pequeños negocios en Chinatown y denunciar los delitos de odio contra los asiáticos.
“Mi mensaje para todos es que su voz, sus acciones, tienen poder”, comentó.
“Tenemos que hacer que su heroísmo sea más común”, dijo Yang, y agregó que, de ser elegido alcalde, le daría a Ma las “llaves de la ciudad”.
Ma enfatizó que su aparición con Yang no constituía un respaldo y dijo que quería escuchar lo que todos los candidatos a la alcaldía tenían que decir.
“Creo que la tecnología puede mejorar nuestro día a día. Al mismo tiempo, debemos reconocer que la tecnología no siempre beneficia a todos por igual”, tuiteó Ma el miércoles.
“Espero que Andrew [y] otros candidatos planeen utilizar la tecnología para reconstruir nuestra ciudad y capacitar a los ciudadanos para que construyan sus propios TurboVax”.
Para más información, por favor visite turbovax.info.