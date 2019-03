Victory Vanguard

Groundbreaking held for affordable senior housing project

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Malcolm Punter stood firm on a patch of dirt, grinning.

Shovel in hand, Punter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement, Inc. (HCCI), was helping to break ground on a development project that would bring a 136-unit residential building uptown – with all of the units made affordable for seniors.

“It’s immensely important for the community,” Punter said of the project, which has been dubbed Victory Plaza. “It guarantees that seniors helped build this community will be able to stay here.”

Located at 11 West 118th Street, Victory Plaza will include 41 units set aside for formerly homeless seniors and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

The project is a collaboration between HCCI, Camber Property Group, and the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wed., Feb. 27.

Victory Plaza will feature community space and an outdoor garden, as well as case management and specialized services for residents.

“Victory Plaza will provide state-of-the-art senior housing serving some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers” said Rick Gropper, Principal at Camber Property Group. “With on-site social services and curated indoor and outdoor amenity space, our residents will live in comfort without concern about the rent burden.”

The nine-story building is being constructed on formerly underused land owned by the city.

Molly Park, Deputy Commissioner of Development for HPD, said the agency has financed more than 10,000 new affordable apartments in the last year, and preserved 24,000 other units.

“We’re working hard to make sure that we’re building for a real range of New Yorkers, from those struggling with homeless, to working families and to the seniors who built the city into what it is today,” Park said.

The $65 million project is financed by HDC, HPD and Wells Fargo. Units in the building will be offered to individuals and families earning up to 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), approximately $36,550 for an individual.

Founded in 1986, HCCI is a coalition of religious congregations that works to create affordable housing and improve opportunities for economically disadvantaged New Yorkers.

The group’s real estate arm has produced over 3,000 units of affordable housing in the Harlem community.

Punter said that more must be done to assist Harlem’s substantial senior population, and combat fears of displacement spurred by nearby rezoning.

“[This] represents a strategic victory for our community,” he said.

“Each time we have a groundbreaking, it’s a celebration,” said Joan Dawson, PhD, Board Chair of HCCI.

She said the group is looking to branch out to do similar work in other states.

“We have developed a model that we believe other communities can follow so that they too can provide middle- and low-income housing for the residents who are across the country being pushed out of their communities,” she said. “We believe that we have something that’s very valuable.”

For more information, please visit hcci.org.