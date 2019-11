Vexed over Voting

Ranked-choice voting proposal divides leaders

By Gregg McQueen

Ranking has them riled.

Members of the City Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus (BLAC) and other leaders gathered outside of City Hall on Monday to speak out against ranked-choice voting, which is included as a ballot proposal in Tuesday’s election.

As one of five ballot questions in the November 5 election, voters are being asked to approve a ranked-choice system that would permit voters to rank their preference for up to five candidates. The one with the most top-ranked votes would win.

The system would not be used in general elections.

But opponents such as City Councilmember I. Daneek Miller called ranked-choice voting “undemocratic and confusing” and insisted it would have a negative impact on minorities.

“Under ranked-choice voting, the city of San Francisco has seen a depressed voter turnout in communities of color,” he said, adding that two ranked-choice candidates in a San Francisco mayoral race were accused of colluding together to prevent a black woman from winning.

Miller noted that other municipalities that have experimented with ranked-choice voting have since repealed that law, including Vermont and Michigan.

“Many of the supporters of ranked-choice voting are well-intentioned but misguided,” Miller said.

City Councilmember Adrienne Adams, who represents Queens, suggested that ranked choice voting would discourage candidates from campaigning as hard.

“Everyone that runs for office must come to Southeast Queens to get our vote to be an elected official in the city of New York,” she said.

Adams pointed out that black candidates such as Letitia Williams and Jumaane Williams have experienced success in recent citywide elections, as blacks have turned out to the polls in greater numbers.

“If ranked-choice voting is the law of the land, it diminishes the candidacy of black candidates,” she argued.

“This is not the time to confuse voters,” insisted Councilmember Laurie Cumbo. “This is not a time to change a process that has worked in black and brown communities for a long time.”

Under ranked-choice, voters would rank up to five ballot choices. If one candidate receives greater than 50 percent of the number one ranking, he or she is the winner. If there is no majority, the candidate with the fewest number of number-one votes is eliminated. Ballots that listed the eliminated candidate as the top choice are then updated to have their second choice as number one.

“Ranked-choice voting is not for us. It’s confusing. When you go to the voting machine, you want to think of your vote as counted, not having it counted among four people,” said Khalid Baylor, President of the Vulcan Society, comprised of firefighters of color.

The ranked-choice system would only be used for primary elections and special elections for the positions of mayor, Public Advocate, City Comptroller, City Council, and Borough President.

If approved, it would go into effect in 2021.

“Our communities have shed blood for the right to vote. Now, when we are able to participate and our participation rates are rising, they want to change the rules? No — this is not for us and we will vote no,” insisted Hazel Dukes, President of the NAACP New York State Conference.

Still, proponents of the voting system insisted it would give voters more choice at the polls.

“This is a win-win for New Yorkers,” said Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause New York. “People no longer have to choose the lesser of two evils.”

At a rally on the City Hall steps earlier on Monday, other elected officials said they backed ranked-choice.

“To suggest that ranked-choice voting would be too difficult for immigrants and people of color is insulting, to argue that they would hurt the chances of people of color to get elected is the complete opposite of what evidence has shown us,” said State Assemblymember Catalina Cruz.

Miller countered that California Governor Gavin Newsom recently vetoed a bill that would have expanded ranked-choice to other municipalities, quoting Newsom’s statement that “Where it has been implemented, I am concerned that it has often led to voter confusion, and that the promise that ranked-choice voting leads to greater democracy is not necessarily fulfilled.”

But Dukes said that the push for ranked-choice voting is largely stemming from a $2 million campaign by the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting NYC, with contributions from the Murdock family and Jonathan Soros.

“People are getting paid to back this,” she remarked.

Cumbo complained that the city did not perform any outreach regarding the ranked-choice issue before making it a ballot question.

“This issue was never brought to our communities. Nobody ever had a town hall. Nobody had Q&A — what do you think, how would this work? This was just something that was quickly introduced and put on the ballot,” she said.

“This is something that’s being railroaded into our communities,” Cumbo added. “I consider all of this a gentrification of our political process.”