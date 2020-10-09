Uptown Drive

Get right – and get registered.

So urged members of the healthcare worker union 1199SEIU to any community residents eligible to vote who had not yet registered.

October 9 is the registration deadline to be able to vote in the November election.

The union held a voter registration event outside of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights this past Wed., Oct. 7th.

It was part of a citywide day of action that saw union members volunteer to register voters throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Outside NewYork-Presbyterian uptown, union members set up tables on Broadway as well as Fort Washington Avenue to hand out voter registration forms and encourage New Yorkers to participate in the November 3 election.

“It’s important for people to exercise their right to vote,” said Mike Ashby, an 119SEIU Vice President.

“It’s every one’s right and civic duty,” Ashby said. “We want to provide the tools for them to do it and that’s why we’re out here.”

With over 400,000 members, 1199SEIU is the largest healthcare union in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.elections.ny.gov.