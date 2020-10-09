- English
- Español
Uptown Drive
Get right – and get registered.
So urged members of the healthcare worker union 1199SEIU to any community residents eligible to vote who had not yet registered.
October 9 is the registration deadline to be able to vote in the November election.
The union held a voter registration event outside of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights this past Wed., Oct. 7th.
It was part of a citywide day of action that saw union members volunteer to register voters throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.
Outside NewYork-Presbyterian uptown, union members set up tables on Broadway as well as Fort Washington Avenue to hand out voter registration forms and encourage New Yorkers to participate in the November 3 election.
“It’s important for people to exercise their right to vote,” said Mike Ashby, an 119SEIU Vice President.
“It’s every one’s right and civic duty,” Ashby said. “We want to provide the tools for them to do it and that’s why we’re out here.”
With over 400,000 members, 1199SEIU is the largest healthcare union in the United States.
For more information, please visit www.elections.ny.gov.
Campaña Alta
Háganlo bien y regístrense.
Así instaron los miembros del sindicato de trabajadores de la salud 1199SEIU a cualquier residente de la comunidad elegible para votar que aún no se haya registrado.
El 9 de octubre es la fecha límite de inscripción para poder votar en las elecciones de noviembre.
El sindicato celebró un evento de registro de votantes afuera del Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian en Washington Heights el pasado miércoles 7 de octubre.
Fue parte de un día de acción en toda la ciudad en el que los miembros del sindicato se ofrecieron como voluntarios para registrar votantes en Manhattan, Brooklyn y Queens.
Afuera de la zona residencial de NewYork-Presbyterian, miembros del sindicato instalaron mesas en Broadway y la avenida Fort Washington para repartir formularios de registro de votantes y alentar a los neoyorquinos a participar en las elecciones del 3 de noviembre.
“Es importante que las personas ejerzan su derecho al voto”, dijo Mike Ashby, vicepresidente de 119SEIU.
“Es el derecho y el deber cívico de todos”, explicó. “Queremos brindarles las herramientas para que lo hagan y es por eso que estamos aquí”.
Con más de 400,000 miembros, 1199SEIU es el sindicato de atención médica más grande de los Estados Unidos.
Para más información, por favor visite www.elections.ny.gov.