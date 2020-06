Uptown Uprising

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

From the hill to the riverbank, they marched.

Local residents gathered this past Sun., Jun. 7th at Marble Hill Houses and strode through the streets down into Riverbank State Park for a socially distanced rally. Organized by Senator Robert Jackson, the gathering was comprised of thousands who turned out along Broadway to demand policing reforms and to demonstrate unity uptown.

Speakers included elected public officials, community and faith leaders, and youth.

“Together, we will make a change toward justice,” said Jackson.