Uptown, up close
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Northern Manhattan is ready for its closeup.
#TheGramUptown Virtual/Visceral is a new show, featuring the work of 60 local amateur and professional photographers, that captures Uptown’s grit, grace and glamour.
The exhibit, sourced entirely on Instagram, is a collaboration between the Uptown Collective and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA). It opened at NoMAA’s gallery at the United Palace on November 3rd.
Led Black, founder of the Uptown Collective, created the hashtag #GramUptown and put out the call on social media for photographers to submit their images. He received nearly 2,000 submissions. He, along with NoMAA’s Niria E. Leyva-Gutiérrez and Michelle Orsi Gordon, winnowed that down to 141 photos for the show.
While show is organized around themes, there is one thing that ties the show together.
“There’s a kind of love that you see in every picture, there’s a love of Uptown,” said Black. “I think that’s common in every single picture in the showroom.”
The images have almost a hyper realistic look once transformed from screen to printed image. “These pigment prints are just saturated and alive, and some of them seem like they are impossible,” said Orsi Gordon, NoMAA’s Executive Coordinator. “They are magical.”
“What thrilled me was the abundance of great energy and vibrancy that is just on the streets, in the stores, in the buildings, all of the time,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s executive director. I think we all know that, but when you see it, and you see these images coming in one, after another, after another, it really is a beautiful feeling — to feel that abundance of energy, commitment and talent, and the power of observation when people are just taking in the world around them.”
The photos are intimate and expansive. Famous landmarks such as the George Washington Bridge, the Little Red Lighthouse and the United Palace get their star turns. Fleeting moments of uptown life are also found—Michael Palma Mir’s hawk, named Lilly, landing on his windowsill, or the perfect mirror image of the 10th Avenue viaduct by Eric K. Washington. Sofia Torres Prida captured a quiet moment at the Dominican Day Parade. BodegaCat AKA Michael Lebrón found a quintessential Washington Heights moment, entitled Fresh to Death, of a sidewalk barber on 190th and St. Nicholas cutting hair as his seated customer dines out of a Styrofoam container.
Some of Jeffrey DotShotIt Batista’s photos are of piragüeros. Menso Morel sold shaved ice in front of the Chase bank on 181st St. every summer for the past 20 years. He was part of DotShotIt’s extended family.
Morel passed away in the fall of 2021 from cancer, and the photo was taken just a few months before. “He was very noble. He was about his community, and he was a family man,” DotShotIt said. “It’s really nice to honor him.”
“This is really a love letter to Upper Manhattan,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez. “You recognize that some are your neighbors, landmarks, and issues that unfold daily. It’s really a wonderful way to coalesce around our wonderful neighborhood.”
NoMAA will host an artist talk Thursday, December 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. They will announce more information about purchasing prints as well as information about a 2023 calendar, proceeds which will benefit both the artists and NoMAA. The show is on view until Jan. 14, 2023.
For more information, please visit www.nomaanyc.org.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS
Amy Roberts, Annette Fernández, Anthony Rojas, Ayinde Stevens, Beatriz Ureña, Beau Austin, Betina Zolkower, Bjorn Bolinder, Carlos Deschamps, Carlos Rivera-Duclos, Caroline Quinones / Leandro Heredia, Cathleen Campbell, Christopher S. Kelly, Cole Thompson, Dan Davenport, Daphne Victoria J., Darcy Rogers, DDB, Emmanuel Abreu, Eric K. Washington, Evan Febrillet, Franck de las Mercedes, Isadora Cardoso, Jacinta Bujanda-Suárez, Jaidee Santos, Jason Fuentes, Jeffrey DotShotIt Batista, Jessica León, Jhomalys Moran, JM Arcella, John-Michael Arcella, Jonathan Fernández, Josh Mock, Juan Duran, Kamel Brown, Lauren von Eckartsberg, Led Black, Leyda Luz, Manny Molina, Marc Genova, Marcos Jiménez, Marcus J., Martin Collins, Michael Lebrón, Michael Palma Mir, Monica Patten, Patricia Bellucci, Peter Cooper, Praveen K Chaudhry, Robert Adon, Sam Popp, Sharese Ann Frederick, Sheila Maldonado, Shellie Balakin, Skand Mishra, Sofia Torres Prida, Sontenish Myers, Stefanie Vera, Stephen Fretz, Takashi Harada
El Alto Manhattan, de cerca
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El Alto Manhattan está listo para un primer plano.
#TheGramUptown Virtual/Visceral es una nueva exposición que presenta el trabajo de 60 fotógrafos locales aficionados y profesionales, que capta la garra, la gracia y el glamour del Alto Manhattan.
La exposición, obtenida en su totalidad de Instagram, es una colaboración entre el Uptown Collective y la Alianza de las Artes del Alto Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés). Se inauguró en la galería de NoMAA en el United Palace el 3 de noviembre.
Led Black, fundador del Uptown Collective, creó el hashtag #GramUptown y lanzó la convocatoria en redes sociales para que los fotógrafos enviaran sus imágenes. Recibió casi 2,000 propuestas. Él, junto con Niria E. Leyva-Gutiérrez y Michelle Orsi Gordon, de NoMAA, redujeron la cantidad a 141 fotos para la exposición.
Aunque la muestra está organizada por temas, hay algo que la une.
“Hay una especie de amor que se ve en cada foto, hay un amor por el Alto Manhattan”, dijo Black. “Creo que eso es común en todas las fotos de la exposición”.
Las imágenes tienen un aspecto casi hiperrealista una vez que pasan de la pantalla a la imagen impresa. “Estas impresiones de pigmentos están simplemente saturadas y vivas, y algunas de ellas parecen imposibles”, dijo Orsi Gordon, coordinadora ejecutiva de NoMAA. “Son mágicas”.
“Lo que me emocionó fue la abundancia de gran energía y vitalidad que hay en las calles, en las tiendas, en los edificios, todo el tiempo”, dijo Leyva-Gutiérrez, director ejecutivo de NoMAA. Creo que todos lo sabemos, pero cuando lo ves, y estas imágenes llegan una, tras otra, tras otra, es realmente una sensación hermosa… sentir esa abundancia de energía, compromiso y talento y el poder de observación cuando la gente simplemente está absorbiendo el mundo que les rodea”.
Las fotos son íntimas y amplias. Lugares famosos como el puente George Washington, el Little Red Lighthouse y el United Palace tienen su protagonismo. También hay momentos fugaces de la vida del Alto Manhattan: el halcón de Michael Palma Mir, llamado Lilly, aterrizando en el alféizar de su ventana, o la perfecta imagen en espejo del viaducto de la avenida 10 de Eric K. Washington. Sofía Torres Prida captó un momento de tranquilidad en el Desfile del Día de los dominicanos. BodegaCat AKA Michael LeBron encontró un momento por excelencia de Washington Heights, titulado Fresh to Death, de un barbero en la acera de la 190 y St. Nicholas cortando el pelo mientras su cliente sentado cena en un contenedor de espuma de poliestireno.
Algunas de las fotos de Jeffrey DotShotIt Batista son de piragüeros. Menso Morel vendía hielo raspado frente al banco Chase de la calle 181 todos los veranos durante los últimos 20 años. Formaba parte de la gran familia de DotShotIt.
Morel falleció en otoño de 2021 a causa de un cáncer y la foto fue tomada apenas unos meses antes. “Era muy noble. Se preocupaba por su comunidad y era un hombre de familia”, dijo DotShotIt. “Es muy bonito honrarle”.
“Esto es realmente una carta de amor al Alto Manhattan”, dijo Leyva-Gutiérrez. “Reconoces que algunos son tus vecinos, puntos de referencia y temas que se desarrollan a diario. Es realmente una forma maravillosa de unirse en torno a nuestro increíble barrio”.
NoMAA organizará una charla con los artistas el jueves 8 de diciembre, de 6 a 8 p.m. Anunciarán más información sobre la posibilidad de comprar las impresiones, así como información sobre un calendario de 2023, cuya recaudación beneficiará tanto a los artistas como a NoMAA. La muestra estará en exhibición hasta el 14 de enero de 2023.
For more information, please visit www.nomaanyc.org.
ARTISTAS PARTICIPANTES
Amy Roberts, Annette Fernández, Anthony Rojas, Ayinde Stevens, Beatriz Ureña, Beau Austin, Betina Zolkower, Bjorn Bolinder, Carlos Deschamps, Carlos Rivera-Duclos, Caroline Quinones/Leandro Heredia, Cathleen Campbell, Christopher S. Kelly, Cole Thompson, Dan Davenport, Daphne Victoria J., Darcy Rogers, DDB, Emmanuel Abreu, Eric K. Washington, Evan Febrillet, Franck de las Mercedes, Isadora Cardoso, Jacinta Bujanda-Suárez, Jaidee Santos, Jason Fuentes, Jeffrey DotShotIt Batista, Jessica León, Jhomalys Moran, JM Arcella, John-Michael Arcella, Jonathan Fernández, Josh Mock, Juan Duran, Kamel Brown, Lauren von Eckartsberg, Led Black, Leyda Luz, Manny Molina, Marc Genova, Marcos Jiménez, Marcus J., Martin Collins, Michael Lebrón, Michael Palma Mir, Monica Patten, Patricia Bellucci, Peter Cooper, Praveen K Chaudhry, Robert Adon, Sam Popp, Sharese Ann Frederick, Sheila Maldonado, Shellie Balakin, Skand Mishra, Sofia Torres Prida, Sontenish Myers, Stefanie Vera, Stephen Fretz, Takashi Harada.