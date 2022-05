Uptown man gets 5-year prison term for making ghost guns

Gun parts are typically purchased online.

A Northern Manhattan resident has received a five-year prison sentence for manufacturing “ghost guns,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Tuesday.

Francisco Martínez, 39, was sentenced for manufacturing eight operable, untraceable guns in his Hamilton Heights apartment using component parts ordered online.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that can be purchased online by anyone and assembled at home, without a background check.

According to the indictment, Martínez fired several shots from what were later determined to be ghost guns from the roof of his apartment building on West 153rd Street in June 2021.

Police officers discovered ten nine-millimeter cartridge casings on the roof of the building, and identified Martínez as a suspect after viewing video surveillance that showed him climbing the stairs to his roof with at least one visible gun.

After executing a search warrant, police officers found eight semiautomatic pistols and more than 200 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Investigators determined that the firearms were all operable weapons that were assembled from component metal and polymer parts ordered online from eBay and companies from California and several other states, according to court documents.

On April 20, Martínez pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

“Nobody in Manhattan should have to worry about deadly, untraceable weapons being manufactured in a neighbor’s apartment, and we will continue to prosecute those who illegally assemble and use ghost guns in our city,” Bragg said. “I know the trauma of gun violence first-hand – no more New Yorkers should have to experience it.”