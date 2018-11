Uptown elevator operators to remain

They’re staying put.

Northern Manhattan workers and riders alike breathed a sigh of relief as the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) reversed an earlier decision to phase out elevator operators in five subway stations.

Upon hearing the news, one Inwood resident wrote on Facebook, “Thank God. It’s breathtaking how stupid they are.”

“It wasn’t easy,” said Derick Echevarría, TWU Local 100 member and Vice President of Stations. “MTA managers did not want to bend but we prevailed. This is a great outcome that both riders and workers wanted to see. Our members in stations gives riders a sense of safety and security, and that’s the message we successfully pressed.”

The decision, announced on Oct. 31, came after several days of negotiation between NYC Transit President Andy Byford and TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano.

The union also leafleted the stations, requesting riders complain to the MTA.

The MTA’s preliminary budget called for eliminating elevator operators at three A train stations (168th, 181st, and 190th Sts.), and at two stations on the No. 1 line (181st and 191st Sts). These are considered unique “deep-cavern” stations. The 191st St. station, the deepest in the system, is 180 feet below street level. Each station has at least one elevator operator on duty at all times as well as unstaffed elevators.

The elevator workers are cleaners with injuries or ailments and are unable to perform their usual work. The MTA also wanted to close 12 station agent booths and reduce hours at several others. The cuts would have saved approximately $7.1 million annually.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli criticized the MTA in a recent report. While it has received $826 million from the city and the state and raised fares more than 53 percent since 2007, service has continued to deteriorate. Nearly one third of the subway cars are over 30 years old and break down more frequently. Delays have increased significantly, with weekday on-time performance at 63.4 percent (down from a 2010 high of 87.7 percent). Ridership also declined by 1.7 percent last year fell at an even faster pace (down 2.8 percent in through July) this year.

The MTA plans to raise fares in 2019 and again in 2021.