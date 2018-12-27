Uptown Anchor

City breaks ground on park upgrades

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Time to make the old new again.

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver announced that the reconstruction Anchors Park initiative, which recently reached Highbridge Park, would “make old parks new again.”

The city kicked off a $31.1 million reconstruction project to improve Highbridge Park, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thurs., Dec. 20th to launch Phase I of the construction.

The work will bolster access to a 10-block stretch of the park, improve connectivity and pathways, restore a historic staircase and construct an ADA-compliant plaza at West 184th Street and Laurel Hill Terrace.

Phase I will also bring new lighting and a welcome garden at the Dyckman Street and Harlem River Drive entrance to the park.

“The community has always been pushing for improvements to this park, now we have the money to make it happen,” stated Silver.

This marks the start of reconstruction on the second of five Anchor Parks throughout the city.

Silver said the design of Highbridge Park made it difficult to travel between the north and south sections of the park, and noted that the infrastructure had been in decline.

“The path itself is not in the best condition and is poorly lit, so now it’ll give people a sense of safety, they can go and enjoy it, it’ll give more access to green space and incredible views,” he said.

The sprawling park, which runs from 155th Street to Dyckman Street, is split by Interstate 95, making it more challenging for visitors to explore in full.

Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator Jennifer Hoppa said Phase I of the project will revamp a mile’s worth of pathways, and noted that most of the upgrades were driven by community feedback.

“The goal of was the project is to identify all of the needs of the park with the community, and then prioritize with the $30 million what we were going to tackle,” she said. “It’s a two-and-a-half mile long park. We’re ultimately looking to have an enhanced connection between the north half and the south half.”

“We want to make sure that the public has a park that is restored to its original beauty, have better access and they can now enjoy a north-south experience,” added Silver.

The project is funded by $30 million from the Mayor’s Office, $600,000 from Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, and a Department of State grant for $500,000.

“I am thrilled that Phase I of the Highbridge Park project in Northern Manhattan is breaking ground to improve many park facilities in this highly utilized public space for residents of my district and New York City to enjoy,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “I have been devoted to making sure this park project progresses and thank Mayor Bill de Blasio and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Silver for making this a reality.”

Launched by Mayor de Blasio in August 2016, the initiative has committed $150 million to the reconstruction work, which will also restore St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx, Astoria Park in Queens, Betsy Head Park in Brooklyn, and Freshkills Park on Staten Island.

More than 750,000 New Yorkers live within walking distance of the five Anchor Parks, which were selected based on historical underinvestment, surrounding population, and potential for park development.

“It’s huge. The first thing it’s going to do is make the park more accessible,” said Jason Smith, Northern Manhattan Parks Director for the New York Restoration Project (NYRP), a conservancy dedicated to preserving green spaces throughout New York City.

Smith said that NYRP runs a forest restoration group at Highbridge Park on Sundays in the spring, summer, and fall.

“There’s a great need for renovating these parks, and this project feels like a culmination of the work we’ve been doing for 20 years,” he said.

Liz Ritter, Chair of Community Board 12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee, said it was important for the city to focus on park infrastructure rather than just aesthetic upgrades.

“People want to see the beautiful projects, the glitzy projects, like shiny new playgrounds and ballfields, but the thing that really makes a park work is the basic infrastructure,” remarked Liz Ritter. “Are the paths paved? Is there electricity for the lights, and plumbing for the water fountains? When you have the basic infrastructure working, you have people wanting to come to the park and recognizing it as a healthy place to be.”

Because Highbridge Park runs almost the entire length of the Community Board, it has the ability to connect with a wide swath of Northern Manhattan residents, Ritter said.

“It unifies this neighborhood in a way that no other park does,” she said. “It has so much to offer.”

Deputy Manhattan Borough President Matthew Washington said the Anchor Parks effort is critical to improving quality of life in underserved communities.

“The city is saying this is an important park to an important community, and we want to make sure we enhance it and invest in it in a way it hasn’t [happened] in some time,” Washington said.

Phase II of the Highbridge Park project, which is still in procurement, will revamp Adventure Playground at West 164th Street and Edgecombe Avenue to include a spray shower, game tables, garden, and new comfort station. It will also bring adult fitness equipment to Sunken Playground, located at West 167th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.

Both construction phases are expected to be completed in approximately 18 months, said Hoppa.

She added that NYC Parks is set to launch a renovation of the historic High Bridge Water Tower next spring, which will eventually lead to the landmark being accessible to the public.

“We’re really excited about that,” she remarked. “It really is a beacon in the community, and a focal point of the revitalization of this park.”