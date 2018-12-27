- English
- Español
Uptown Anchor
City breaks ground on park upgrades
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Time to make the old new again.
NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver announced that the reconstruction Anchors Park initiative, which recently reached Highbridge Park, would “make old parks new again.”
The city kicked off a $31.1 million reconstruction project to improve Highbridge Park, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thurs., Dec. 20th to launch Phase I of the construction.
The work will bolster access to a 10-block stretch of the park, improve connectivity and pathways, restore a historic staircase and construct an ADA-compliant plaza at West 184th Street and Laurel Hill Terrace.
Phase I will also bring new lighting and a welcome garden at the Dyckman Street and Harlem River Drive entrance to the park.
“The community has always been pushing for improvements to this park, now we have the money to make it happen,” stated Silver.
This marks the start of reconstruction on the second of five Anchor Parks throughout the city.
Silver said the design of Highbridge Park made it difficult to travel between the north and south sections of the park, and noted that the infrastructure had been in decline.
“The path itself is not in the best condition and is poorly lit, so now it’ll give people a sense of safety, they can go and enjoy it, it’ll give more access to green space and incredible views,” he said.
The sprawling park, which runs from 155th Street to Dyckman Street, is split by Interstate 95, making it more challenging for visitors to explore in full.
Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator Jennifer Hoppa said Phase I of the project will revamp a mile’s worth of pathways, and noted that most of the upgrades were driven by community feedback.
“The goal of was the project is to identify all of the needs of the park with the community, and then prioritize with the $30 million what we were going to tackle,” she said. “It’s a two-and-a-half mile long park. We’re ultimately looking to have an enhanced connection between the north half and the south half.”
“We want to make sure that the public has a park that is restored to its original beauty, have better access and they can now enjoy a north-south experience,” added Silver.
The project is funded by $30 million from the Mayor’s Office, $600,000 from Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, and a Department of State grant for $500,000.“I am thrilled that Phase I of the Highbridge Park project in Northern Manhattan is breaking ground to improve many park facilities in this highly utilized public space for residents of my district and New York City to enjoy,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “I have been devoted to making sure this park project progresses and thank Mayor Bill de Blasio and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Silver for making this a reality.”
Launched by Mayor de Blasio in August 2016, the initiative has committed $150 million to the reconstruction work, which will also restore St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx, Astoria Park in Queens, Betsy Head Park in Brooklyn, and Freshkills Park on Staten Island.
More than 750,000 New Yorkers live within walking distance of the five Anchor Parks, which were selected based on historical underinvestment, surrounding population, and potential for park development.
“It’s huge. The first thing it’s going to do is make the park more accessible,” said Jason Smith, Northern Manhattan Parks Director for the New York Restoration Project (NYRP), a conservancy dedicated to preserving green spaces throughout New York City.
Smith said that NYRP runs a forest restoration group at Highbridge Park on Sundays in the spring, summer, and fall.
“There’s a great need for renovating these parks, and this project feels like a culmination of the work we’ve been doing for 20 years,” he said.
Liz Ritter, Chair of Community Board 12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee, said it was important for the city to focus on park infrastructure rather than just aesthetic upgrades.
“People want to see the beautiful projects, the glitzy projects, like shiny new playgrounds and ballfields, but the thing that really makes a park work is the basic infrastructure,” remarked Liz Ritter. “Are the paths paved? Is there electricity for the lights, and plumbing for the water fountains? When you have the basic infrastructure working, you have people wanting to come to the park and recognizing it as a healthy place to be.”
Because Highbridge Park runs almost the entire length of the Community Board, it has the ability to connect with a wide swath of Northern Manhattan residents, Ritter said.
“It unifies this neighborhood in a way that no other park does,” she said. “It has so much to offer.”
Deputy Manhattan Borough President Matthew Washington said the Anchor Parks effort is critical to improving quality of life in underserved communities.
“The city is saying this is an important park to an important community, and we want to make sure we enhance it and invest in it in a way it hasn’t [happened] in some time,” Washington said.
Phase II of the Highbridge Park project, which is still in procurement, will revamp Adventure Playground at West 164th Street and Edgecombe Avenue to include a spray shower, game tables, garden, and new comfort station. It will also bring adult fitness equipment to Sunken Playground, located at West 167th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.
Both construction phases are expected to be completed in approximately 18 months, said Hoppa.
She added that NYC Parks is set to launch a renovation of the historic High Bridge Water Tower next spring, which will eventually lead to the landmark being accessible to the public.
“We’re really excited about that,” she remarked. “It really is a beacon in the community, and a focal point of the revitalization of this park.”
Ancla en el Alto
La ciudad rompe esquemas en mejoras a parques
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Es hora de hacer lo nuevo de nuevo.
El comisionado de Parques de la ciudad de Nueva York, Mitchell J. Silver, anunció que la reconstrucción de la iniciativa Parques Ancla, que recientemente llegó a Highbridge Park, “renovaría nuevamente los parques viejos”.
La ciudad inició un proyecto de reconstrucción de $31.1 millones de dólares para mejorar Highbridge Park, y se llevó a cabo una ceremonia de colocación de la primera piedra el jueves 20 de diciembre para lanzar la fase I de la construcción.
El trabajo reforzará el acceso a un tramo de 10 cuadras del parque, mejorará la conectividad y los caminos, restaurará una escalera histórica y construirá una plaza compatible con ADA en la calle 184 oeste y Laurel Hill Terrace.
La fase I también traerá nueva iluminación y un jardín de bienvenida en la entrada de la calle Dyckman y Harlem River Drive al parque.
“La comunidad siempre ha estado presionando para que se realicen mejoras en este parque, ahora tenemos el dinero para hacerlo realidad”, declaró Silver.
Esto marca el inicio de la reconstrucción en el segundo de los cinco parques ancla en toda la ciudad.
Silver dijo que el diseño de Highbridge Park hacía difícil viajar entre las secciones norte y sur del parque, y señaló que la infraestructura había estado en declive.“El camino en sí no está en las mejores condiciones y está mal iluminado, por lo que ahora les dará a las personas una sensación de seguridad, pueden ir y disfrutar, dará más acceso a espacios verdes y vistas increíbles”, dijo.
El extenso parque, que se extiende desde la calle 155 hasta la calle Dyckman, está dividido por la carretera interestatal 95, lo que hace más difícil para los visitantes explorarlo por completo.
La administradora de los Parques del Norte de Manhattan, Jennifer Hoppa, dijo que la fase I del proyecto renovará el valor de una milla de vías, y señaló que la mayoría de las mejoras fueron impulsadas por los comentarios de la comunidad.
“El objetivo del proyecto es identificar todas las necesidades del parque con la comunidad y luego priorizar con los $30 millones de dólares que vamos a abordar”, dijo. “Es un parque de dos millas y media de largo. En última instancia, buscamos tener una conexión mejorada entre la mitad norte y la mitad sur”.
“Queremos asegurarnos de que el público tenga un parque restaurado a su belleza original, que tenga un mejor acceso y que ahora pueda disfrutar de una experiencia de norte a sur”, agregó Silver.
El proyecto está financiado por $30 millones de dólares de la Oficina del alcalde, $600,000 dólares del concejal Ydanis Rodríguez y una subvención del Departamento de Estado de $500,000 dólares.
“Estoy encantado de que la fase I del proyecto Highbridge Park en el norte de Manhattan esté abriendo camino para mejorar muchas instalaciones de parques en este espacio público altamente utilizado para que disfruten los residentes de mi distrito y la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez. “Me he dedicado a asegurarme de que este proyecto de parque progrese y agradezco al alcalde Bill de Blasio y al comisionado de Parques y Recreación Silver por hacer de esto una realidad”.
Lanzada por el alcalde de Blasio en agosto de 2016, la iniciativa ha comprometido $150 millones de dólares para el trabajo de reconstrucción, que también restaurará St. Mary’s Park en el Bronx, Astoria Park en Queens, Betsy Head Park en Brooklyn y Freshkills Park en Staten Island.
Más de 750,000 neoyorquinos viven a poca distancia de los cinco parques ancla, que fueron seleccionados en función de la subinversión histórica, la población circundante y el potencial para el desarrollo del parque.
“Es enorme. Lo primero que logrará será hacer que el parque sea más accesible”, dijo Jason Smith, director de Parques del Norte de Manhattan para el Proyecto de Restauración de Nueva York (NYRP, por sus siglas en inglés), una reserva dedicada a preservar los espacios verdes en toda la ciudad de Nueva York.
Smith dijo que NYRP dirige un grupo de restauración forestal en Highbridge Park los domingos en primavera, verano y otoño.
“Hay una gran necesidad de renovar estos parques, y este proyecto se siente como una culminación del trabajo que hemos estado realizando durante 20 años”, dijo.
Liz Ritter, presidenta del Comité de Parques y Asuntos Culturales de la Junta Comunitaria 12, dijo que es importante que la ciudad se centre en la infraestructura del parque en lugar de solo mejoras estéticas.
“La gente quiere ver proyectos hermosos, proyectos deslumbrantes, como nuevos y brillantes parques infantiles y campos de pelota, pero lo que realmente hace que un parque funcione es la infraestructura básica”, comentó Liz Ritter. “¿Están los caminos pavimentados? ¿Hay electricidad para las luces y tuberías para las fuentes de agua? Cuando se tiene la infraestructura básica en funcionamiento, la gente quiere venir al parque y reconoce que es un lugar saludable en el cual estar”.
Debido a que Highbridge Park administra casi toda la extensión de la Junta Comunitaria, tiene la capacidad de conectarse con una amplia franja de residentes del norte de Manhattan, dijo Ritter.
“Unifica este vecindario de una manera que ningún otro parque lo hace”, dijo. “Tiene mucho que ofrecer”.
El vicepresidente del condado de Manhattan, Matthew Washington, dijo que el esfuerzo de parques ancla es fundamental para mejorar la calidad de vida en las comunidades marginadas.
“La ciudad está diciendo que este es un parque importante para una comunidad importante, y queremos asegurarnos de mejorarlo e invertir en él de una manera que no haya [ocurrido] en algún tiempo”, dijo Washington.
La fase II del proyecto Highbridge Park, que todavía está en proceso de adquisición, renovará el parque infantil Adventure en la calle 164 oeste y la avenida Edgecombe para incluir una ducha con rociador, mesas de juego, jardín y una nueva estación de confort. También llevará equipos de ejercicios para adultos al parque infantil Sunken, ubicado en la calle 167 oeste y la avenida Edgecombe.
Se espera que ambas fases de construcción se completen en aproximadamente 18 meses, dijo Hoppa.
Añadió que Parques de NYC está programado para lanzar una renovación de la histórica High Bridge Water Tower la próxima primavera, lo que eventualmente llevará a que el punto de referencia sea accesible al público.
“Estamos muy entusiasmados con eso”, comentó. “Realmente es un faro en la comunidad y un punto focal de la revitalización de este parque”.