Up in the Air
Hunter staff and students protest reopening plan
By Gregg McQueen
Some windows won’t open.
Hunter College senior Kaitlyn Russell has been on campus long enough to know that many of the older buildings and classrooms can pose unique challenges. Of particular concern is the massive Hunter North building with windows-only ventilation.
“From my years at Hunter, I know,” said Russell. “It’s a very old building.”
Russell joined with fellow students and Hunter College faculty to protest outside the school’s main campus on August 26, voicing concern about Covid-19 safety risks at City University of New York (CUNY) locations as students return to in-person classes.
The fall semester for CUNY, which has 25 schools citywide, kicked off on August 25.
Members of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC), the union representing CUNY staffers, joined students to call for greater flexibility in the required number of in-person class sessions at Hunter, which union reps said had the highest percentage of in-person classes in the CUNY system.
Out of 665 in-person classes across CUNY on August 25, nearly one-third were located at Hunter College, PSC President James Davis said.
“[CUNY] may see that as a point of pride, as a gold star, but the truth is that’s exactly the wrong direction right now in the middle of a pandemic,” said Davis. “We need to reduce the density of human beings on the campuses while the Delta variant is spreading.”
Currently, Hunter College is offering only 35 percent of its courses fully online, fewer than any other CUNY senior college, according to the PSC.
Hunter’s main campus buildings at East 68th Street and Lexington Avenue are aging and have problematic HVAC systems, PSC members said, citing the Hunter North building.
“Faculty and staff are in rooms where the only ventilation available is an open window and the union has found that those windows are often closed,” said adjunct faculty member Rosa Squillacote. “It would be a joke if it weren’t so dangerous. We need to send more services and student classes back online so we can reduce the number of people coming into buildings.”
The CUNY system is requiring that all students registered for an in-person or hybrid class must be fully vaccinated by September 27.
Until then, the PSC is asking Hunter College to implement CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines of six feet between all students and workers.
Currently, the school’s reopening plan requires six feet of distance only for unvaccinated individuals, who are expected to self-identify.
“It’s a plan that’s discriminatory,” remarked Hunter PSC Chapter Chair Jen Gaboury. “Instead of just observing space for everybody, we’re asking a group of people to come forward and say they’re unvaccinated and then try to find space for them.”
“The room we’re in or the elevator we’re on may not have that space. You’re putting a real burden on everyone and you’re not creating safe conditions by doing that,” Gaboury said.
A CUNY spokesperson said the university has implemented a variety of Covid safety measures, noting in an email that the vast majority of faculty and staff, as well as most students, are already fully vaccinated.
“We have conducted a rigorous inspection of ventilation systems and other essential safety features in the classrooms, offices, laboratories, libraries and other spaces that will be in use,” said the CUNY spokesperson. “The University has also reviewed and approved comprehensive reopening plans for each CUNY campus and Central Office location, crafted in accordance with city, state and federal guidance.”
Davis commended the university for conducting the inspections and inviting the PSC to participate in the process but suggested that further tests need to be performed.
“There’s some buildings at places like Hunter that don’t have mechanical ventilation. They just tell people to open the windows, keep the door open,” Davis said. “What we need to do is do actual air flow checks in those buildings to demonstrate that they are as safe as they claim.”
Russell, who was back on the Hunter campus for the first day of classes, said the process of entering buildings was difficult and created a long line of students that stretched around the corner.
Some students had uploaded proof of vaccination onto a CUNY app but it wasn’t yet showing on the system, Russell said.
“You’d scan your ID, and you couldn’t go in,” she said. “There are freshman students, who have never been here before, they don’t have an ID, they don’t know what the app is. It was very confusing for people.”
Russell, a Bronx resident, stressed that she favors traveling to a classroom over remote learning, despite the hiccups.
“I’d rather be in-person. I think it’s possible, I think it can be safe, but it’s a matter of hiring more teachers, so we can have more classes and have social distance,” she said.
Davis recommended that CUNY implement a more streamlined guidance for Covid protocols and handling potential classroom shutdowns.
“We have a patchwork of policies across the university system ‒ 25 different schools and they all have different criteria in place. What we need is a clear and consistent, university-wide policy for what would trigger remote work and remote instruction,” said Davis. “We all love teaching and we love our students, but right now the priority needs to be on safety first.”
Al aire
Protestan contra el plan de reapertura en Hunter
Por Gregg McQueen
Algunas ventanas no se abren.
Kaitlyn Russell, estudiante de último año de Hunter College, ha estado en el campus el tiempo suficiente para saber que muchos de los edificios y aulas más antiguos pueden presentar desafíos únicos. De particular preocupación es el enorme edificio Hunter North con ventilación solo por ventanas. “De mis años en Hunter, lo sé”, dijo Russell. “Es un edificio muy antiguo”.
Russell se unió a sus compañeros y profesores de Hunter College para protestar frente al campus principal de la escuela el 26 de agosto, expresando su preocupación por los riesgos de seguridad de Covid-19 en las ubicaciones de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY) a medida que los estudiantes regresan a clases presenciales.
El semestre de otoño para CUNY, que tiene 25 escuelas en toda la ciudad, comenzó el 25 de agosto.
Miembros del Congreso de Personal Profesional (PSC, por sus siglas en inglés), el sindicato que representa al personal de CUNY, se unieron a los estudiantes para pedir una mayor flexibilidad en la cantidad requerida de clases presenciales en Hunter, que, según los representantes sindicales, tiene el porcentaje más alto de clases presenciales en el sistema CUNY.
De las 665 clases presenciales en CUNY el 25 de agosto, casi un tercio se llevaron a cabo en Hunter College, dijo el presidente del PSC, James Davis.
“[CUNY] puede ver eso como un motivo de orgullo, como una estrella de oro, pero la verdad es que esa es exactamente la dirección equivocada en este momento en medio de una pandemia”, dijo Davis. “Necesitamos reducir la densidad de seres humanos en los campus mientras se extiende la variante Delta”.
Actualmente, Hunter College ofrece solo el 35 por ciento de sus cursos completamente en línea, menos que cualquier otra universidad superior de CUNY, según el PSC.
Los edificios principales del campus de Hunter en la calle 68 este y la avenida Lexington están envejeciendo y tienen sistemas HVAC problemáticos, dijeron los miembros del PSC, citando el edificio Hunter North.
“Los profesores y el personal están en aulas donde la única ventilación disponible es una ventana abierta y el sindicato ha descubierto que esas ventanas a menudo están cerradas”, dijo Rosa Squillacote, miembro adjunto del profesorado. “Sería una broma si no fuera tan peligroso. Necesitamos enviar más servicios y clases para estudiantes de vuelta en línea para que podamos reducir la cantidad de personas que ingresan a los edificios”.
El sistema CUNY exige que todos los estudiantes inscritos en una clase presencial o híbrida estén completamente vacunados antes del 27 de septiembre.
Hasta entonces, el PSC pide a Hunter College implementar las pautas de distanciamiento social recomendadas por los CDC de seis pies entre todos los estudiantes y trabajadores.
Actualmente, el plan de reapertura de la escuela requiere seis pies de distancia solo para las personas no vacunadas, que se espera que se auto identifiquen.
“Es un plan discriminatorio”, comentó Jen Gaboury, presidenta del capítulo PSC de Hunter. “En lugar de simplemente mantener el espacio, pedimos a un grupo de personas que den un paso al frente y digan que no están vacunadas y que luego intenten encontrar un espacio para ellas”.
“El aula o el ascensor en el que estamos pueden no tener ese espacio. Estás poniendo una carga real sobre todos sin crear condiciones seguras”, dijo Gaboury.
Un portavoz de CUNY dijo que la universidad ha implementado una variedad de medidas de seguridad de Covid, y señaló en un correo electrónico que la gran mayoría de los profesores y el personal, así como la mayoría de los estudiantes, ya están completamente vacunados.
“Hemos realizado una rigurosa inspección de los sistemas de ventilación y otras características esenciales de seguridad en las aulas, oficinas, laboratorios, bibliotecas y otros espacios que estarán en uso”, dijo el vocero de CUNY. “La Universidad también ha revisado y aprobado planes integrales de reapertura para cada campus de CUNY y la Oficina Central, elaborados de acuerdo con las pautas de la ciudad, el estado y el gobierno federal”.
Davis elogió a la universidad por realizar las inspecciones e invitó al PSC a participar en el proceso, aunque sugirió que se deben realizar más pruebas.
“Hay algunos edificios en lugares como Hunter que no tienen ventilación mecánica. Simplemente le dicen a la gente que abran ventanas y mantengan la puerta abierta”, dijo Davis. “Lo que tenemos que hacer es realizar evaluaciones reales del flujo de aire en esos edificios para demostrar que son tan seguros como afirman”.
Russell, quien estuvo de regreso en el campus de Hunter para el primer día de clases, dijo que el proceso de ingresar a los edificios fue difícil y creó una larga fila de estudiantes que daba la vuelta a la esquina.
Algunos estudiantes subieron una prueba de vacunación en una aplicación de CUNY, pero aún no se mostraba en el sistema, dijo Russell.
“Escaneabas tu identificación y no podías entrar”, dijo. “Hay estudiantes de primer año que nunca han estado aquí antes y no tienen una identificación, no saben qué es la aplicación. Fue muy confuso para la gente”.
Russell, residente del Bronx, enfatizó que prefiere viajar a un salón de clases en lugar del aprendizaje remoto, a pesar de los contratiempos.
“Prefiero estar en persona. Creo que es posible, creo que puede ser seguro, pero es cuestión de contratar más profesores, para que podamos tener más clases y tener distancia social”, dijo.
Davis recomendó que CUNY implemente una guía más simplificada para los protocolos Covid y el manejo de posibles cierres de aulas.
“Tenemos un mosaico de políticas en todo el sistema universitario: 25 escuelas diferentes y todas tienen distintos criterios. Lo que necesitamos es una política clara y coherente para toda la universidad sobre lo que desencadenaría el trabajo a distancia y la instrucción a distancia”, dijo Davis. “A todos nos encanta la enseñanza y amamos a nuestros estudiantes, pero en este momento la prioridad debe ser la seguridad”.