Up in the Air

Hunter staff and students protest reopening plan

By Gregg McQueen

Some windows won’t open.

Hunter College senior Kaitlyn Russell has been on campus long enough to know that many of the older buildings and classrooms can pose unique challenges. Of particular concern is the massive Hunter North building with windows-only ventilation.

“From my years at Hunter, I know,” said Russell. “It’s a very old building.”

Russell joined with fellow students and Hunter College faculty to protest outside the school’s main campus on August 26, voicing concern about Covid-19 safety risks at City University of New York (CUNY) locations as students return to in-person classes.

The fall semester for CUNY, which has 25 schools citywide, kicked off on August 25.

Members of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC), the union representing CUNY staffers, joined students to call for greater flexibility in the required number of in-person class sessions at Hunter, which union reps said had the highest percentage of in-person classes in the CUNY system.

Out of 665 in-person classes across CUNY on August 25, nearly one-third were located at Hunter College, PSC President James Davis said.

“[CUNY] may see that as a point of pride, as a gold star, but the truth is that’s exactly the wrong direction right now in the middle of a pandemic,” said Davis. “We need to reduce the density of human beings on the campuses while the Delta variant is spreading.”

Currently, Hunter College is offering only 35 percent of its courses fully online, fewer than any other CUNY senior college, according to the PSC.

Hunter’s main campus buildings at East 68th Street and Lexington Avenue are aging and have problematic HVAC systems, PSC members said, citing the Hunter North building.

“Faculty and staff are in rooms where the only ventilation available is an open window and the union has found that those windows are often closed,” said adjunct faculty member Rosa Squillacote. “It would be a joke if it weren’t so dangerous. We need to send more services and student classes back online so we can reduce the number of people coming into buildings.”

The CUNY system is requiring that all students registered for an in-person or hybrid class must be fully vaccinated by September 27.

Until then, the PSC is asking Hunter College to implement CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines of six feet between all students and workers.

Currently, the school’s reopening plan requires six feet of distance only for unvaccinated individuals, who are expected to self-identify.

“It’s a plan that’s discriminatory,” remarked Hunter PSC Chapter Chair Jen Gaboury. “Instead of just observing space for everybody, we’re asking a group of people to come forward and say they’re unvaccinated and then try to find space for them.”

“The room we’re in or the elevator we’re on may not have that space. You’re putting a real burden on everyone and you’re not creating safe conditions by doing that,” Gaboury said.

A CUNY spokesperson said the university has implemented a variety of Covid safety measures, noting in an email that the vast majority of faculty and staff, as well as most students, are already fully vaccinated.

“We have conducted a rigorous inspection of ventilation systems and other essential safety features in the classrooms, offices, laboratories, libraries and other spaces that will be in use,” said the CUNY spokesperson. “The University has also reviewed and approved comprehensive reopening plans for each CUNY campus and Central Office location, crafted in accordance with city, state and federal guidance.”

Davis commended the university for conducting the inspections and inviting the PSC to participate in the process but suggested that further tests need to be performed.

“There’s some buildings at places like Hunter that don’t have mechanical ventilation. They just tell people to open the windows, keep the door open,” Davis said. “What we need to do is do actual air flow checks in those buildings to demonstrate that they are as safe as they claim.”

Russell, who was back on the Hunter campus for the first day of classes, said the process of entering buildings was difficult and created a long line of students that stretched around the corner.

Some students had uploaded proof of vaccination onto a CUNY app but it wasn’t yet showing on the system, Russell said.

“You’d scan your ID, and you couldn’t go in,” she said. “There are freshman students, who have never been here before, they don’t have an ID, they don’t know what the app is. It was very confusing for people.”

Russell, a Bronx resident, stressed that she favors traveling to a classroom over remote learning, despite the hiccups.

“I’d rather be in-person. I think it’s possible, I think it can be safe, but it’s a matter of hiring more teachers, so we can have more classes and have social distance,” she said.

Davis recommended that CUNY implement a more streamlined guidance for Covid protocols and handling potential classroom shutdowns.

“We have a patchwork of policies across the university system ‒ 25 different schools and they all have different criteria in place. What we need is a clear and consistent, university-wide policy for what would trigger remote work and remote instruction,” said Davis. “We all love teaching and we love our students, but right now the priority needs to be on safety first.”