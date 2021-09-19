- English
Understanding and Solidarity
Recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month
By Michael J. Deegan
Dear Catholic Schools Community,
September 15 marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. Since 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month has celebrated the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic Americans who trace their roots back to Spain and Spanish-speaking countries in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Throughout our nation’s history, Latinx and Hispanic persons have had a profound and positive influence through their strong commitment to family, faith, and service. They have embodied servant leadership and embraced communal identity in a way that not only reflects the multiethnic and multicultural customs of their community but follows the way of Christ.
As always, I would like to recognize Hispanic Americans not only in our nation, but also in our schools. According to a 2016 Boston College study, more than 97% of school-age Hispanics do not benefit from Catholic school education. While Latinos are by far the fastest-growing ethnic group in the U.S. Catholic Church, many Hispanic families find Catholic education just out of reach. Here at the Archdiocese of New York, we strive to ensure that traditional barriers to entry—including tuition expenses and lack of cultural support and bilingual resources—do not deter our Hispanic families from pursuing an enriching Catholic education. On all levels, our schools work together to affirm and serve our Hispanic families.
Over the next four weeks, we will share with the community through our website and social media platforms some of the creative ways that our schools showcase and celebrate Hispanic heritage, persons, and culture. Through our hashtags #HispanicHeritageArch and #TradiciónHispanaArch, you, too, can share your story with us and potentially be featured on our English- and Spanish-language channels.
While one month will simply never be enough to fully honor our nation’s Hispanic heritage, we hope it is enough to spark a greater sense of understanding and solidarity with the Hispanic experience.
Please join me in celebrating this month and throughout the year, ¡dando gracias a Dios! (giving thanks to God!) for our Hispanic students, teachers, pastors, and staff.
Michael J. Deegan is the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York. For more, please visit archny.org.
Entendimiento y solidaridad
Reconocimiento al mes de la Herencia Hispana
Por Michael J. Deegan
Estimada comunidad de escuelas católicas,
El 15 de septiembre marca el inicio del Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana en los Estados Unidos. Desde 1988, el Mes de la Herencia Hispana ha celebrado las ricas historias, culturas y contribuciones de los hispanoamericanos que tienen sus raíces en España y los países de habla hispana en América del Norte, América Central y el Caribe.
A lo largo de la historia de nuestra nación, las personas latinas e hispanas han tenido una influencia profunda y positiva a través de su fuerte compromiso con la familia, la fe y el servicio. Han encarnado el liderazgo de servicio y abrazado la identidad comunitaria de una manera que no solo refleja las costumbres multiétnicas y multiculturales de su comunidad, sino que sigue el camino de Cristo.
Como siempre, me gustaría reconocer a los hispanoamericanos no solo en nuestra nación, sino también en nuestras escuelas. Según un estudio del Boston College de 2016, más del 97% de los hispanos en edad escolar no se benefician de la educación escolar católica. Si bien los latinos son, por mucho, el grupo étnico de más rápido crecimiento en la Iglesia católica de los Estados Unidos, muchas familias hispanas encuentran la educación católica fuera de su alcance. Aquí en la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York, nos esforzamos por garantizar que las barreras tradicionales de entrada, incluidos los gastos de matrícula y la falta de apoyo cultural y recursos bilingües, no impidan a nuestras familias hispanas seguir una educación católica enriquecedora. En todos los niveles, nuestras escuelas trabajan juntas para afirmar y servir a nuestras familias hispanas.
Durante las próximas cuatro semanas, compartiremos con la comunidad a través de nuestro sitio web y plataformas de redes sociales algunas de las formas creativas en que nuestras escuelas exhiben y celebran la herencia, las personas y la cultura hispana. A través de nuestros hashtags #HispanicHeritageArch y # TradiciónHispanaArch, usted también puede compartir su historia con nosotros y potencialmente aparecer en nuestros canales en inglés y español.
Si bien un solo mes nunca será suficiente para honrar plenamente la herencia hispana de nuestra nación, esperamos que sea suficiente para despertar un mayor sentido de comprensión y solidaridad con la experiencia hispana.
Acompáñenme a celebrar este mes y durante todo el año. ¡dando gracias a Dios! Por nuestros estudiantes, maestros, pastores y personal hispano.
Michael J. Deega es el Superintendente de Escuelas de la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York. Para obtener más información, visite
archny.org.