Unanimous Upending

Court reverses annulment of Inwood rezoning

An appeals court has reinstated the city’s plan to rezone Inwood.

In a unanimous 5-0 ruling issued on Thursday, a panel of New York State Appellate Court judges reversed an earlier decision by a lower court to nullify the rezoning.

“The City Council acted properly, and consistently with…procedures in approving the rezoning and issuing its own written statement finding that the rezoning avoided or minimized adverse environmental impacts to the maximum extent practicable,” the judges wrote in their decision.

In December 2019, a New York State Supreme Court annulled the Inwood rezoning, as Justice Verna Saunders ruled that the city had failed to properly study the rezoning’s impact on minority-owned businesses and residents of color, as well as other consequences.

Saunders ruled in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of Inwood community groups, residents and small business owners, led by Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, to block the rezoning.

Saunders remanded the matter back to the city to complete a study of the issues raised in the suit, urging the de Blasio administration to “take a hard look at the socio-economic consequences” of its plan.

After the city filed an appeal of the decision in February, the appellate court heard oral arguments in the case on June 11.

In its ruling, the appellate court panel agreed that the city was not required to perform the types of impact study that plaintiffs were requesting.

“Although we understand petitioners’ desire to require the city to explore the potential impacts on racial and ethnic groups, the city was not required to perform analysis aimed at forecasting the mix of ethnicities expected to occupy units in the development, and the corresponding impact on prevailing area patterns of racial and ethnic concentration,” the judges wrote.

Inwood Legal Action, a constituent group of Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, said in a statement that it was mulling an appeal.

“We are deeply disappointed by the court’s ruling and that the city still refuses to study the racial impact of its proposed rezoning, which would be a significant step toward addressing the racial inequality that is baked into the city’s housing policies. If Mayor de Blasio truly believes that #BlackLivesMatter, he should support our calls for a racial impact study, and provide equal housing opportunities to Asian, Black, and Latino New Yorkers,” the statement read. “The voting membership of Inwood Legal Action will be meeting soon to vote on whether we will appeal this decision to the highest level, the New York Court of Appeals.”

In a statement, the de Blasio administration called the latest ruling “a win for New Yorkers.”

“This unanimous ruling will allow the creation of thousands of affordable housing units and other community improvements to move forward. We are pleased the court agreed the city’s environmental review was thorough, reasonable and in full compliance with all the law required,” said NYC Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson. “The petitioners raise important issues of equity, but this case was not the place for them to be resolved. It is an important moment to move forward and dramatically address a housing shortage that overwhelms many families in this city.”