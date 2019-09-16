UC Recap – September 9th – September 14th

Sept 9 – Sept 14

Back in early 2015, our very own AJ Sidransky introduced us to the southern cuisine wizardry of Chef Carlos Swepson of BLVD Bistro. BLVD Bistro recently relocated to 116th and Frederick Douglass Blvd to the former space of Streetbird Rotisserie. Well, this past weekend AJ Sidransky and I went to the newly relocated BLVD Bistro to check it out. We are happy to report that the celebrated eatery has not lost a step. In fact, both AJ and I are certain that BLVD Bistro makes the best shrimp and grits Uptown. Four perfectly cooked colossal shrimps sitting atop a bed of creamy cheesy grits sprinkled with bacon bits and little bits of jalapeños. OMG – it does not get better than this folks. They also make a sugar cane butter for their biscuits that is to die for. Make sure you hit up BLVD Bistro pronto and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

The Latinos Out Loud gang is back, people. Check out the season premiere of the very popular podcast. Special guest this week is the one and only Angie Cruz. To celebrate the new season of the Latinos Out Loud podcast, we posted the video of their special live episode filmed at Google HQ as part of the 2019 New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), which took place last month. The episode features the hilarious Radel Ortiz and the visionary founder of NYLFF, Calixto Chinchilla.

When Raúl Juliá: The World’s A Stage (American Masters) screened at the New York Latino Film Festival last month, everyone in attendance was moved to tears. We are absolutely sure you will be equally moved so make sure you catch this riveting documentary that is now available on PBS.

Two Washington Heights’ toddlers have shown the world the meaning of brotherhood. The video of the two boys, one black and the other white, delighting in each other’s presence has gone viral and with good reason. Hit up our site to check it out. Enjoy!

Our good friends Emmanuel Abreu and Carlos Deschamps are leading another photo-walk on Sunday, September 21 at 2 p.m. that will kick off from Word Up Books (2113 Amsterdam Ave @ 165th). Photographers of all levels of expertise are welcome. Follow the walk via #UptownPhotoWalk.

