UC Recap – September 30th – October 5th

Sept 30 – Oct 5

Listen up folks, Uptown has been buzzing for quite some time about the opening up of a Miss Rizos Salon Uptown. Well, that day is almost here. Please join us at The Juan Pablo Duarte Community Space (4211 Broadway Suite 23-A – Enter on Fort Washington Avenue) on Saturday, October 26 for an intimate conversation with the incomparable Carolina “Miss Rizos” Contreras. Let’s welcome our sister with open arms, familia. The event is free but RSVP is required as space is limited. RSVP Here: http://bit.ly/Pajónpower.

We need your help, fellow Uptowners. The Uptown Collective is in the process of developing a new digital tool to better connect our awesome audience to the news, information, events and goods & services in the Uptown community. There’s a lot to choose from and we need the audience’s help to focus and hone our efforts. We want to understand what the most pressing information needs of our audience are. We need as many UC readers to take this super short survey because it will be foundational to our efforts at developing a new product called the Uptown Concierge. We’re still in the early stages, but we can’t do it without the input of our beloved audience. Please let us know how to better meet your information needs. Take the survey: http://bit.ly/uc-survey-2019

Long before Jharrel Jerome’s historic win at the 2019 Emmy Awards for his searing performance in the powerful When They See US, the immensely talented young man performed as Usnavi in his high school production of In The Heights – a fact that he let Lin-Manuel Miranda in on during the red carpet of the Emmy Awards. Hit up the site to check him out doing his thing back in 2014 before he became such a trailblazer.

In the latest LOL podcast the crew discusses Kanye in the Heights, Samuel L. Jackson as the new voice of Amazon’s Alexa and plantain crisps.

New Spot Alert: Barrel 79 (79 Audubon Avenue). In the former space of the 2nd Burger Heights, Barrel 79 is dishing out some delectable bar food with a nice selection of craft beers. I really liked that they serve their beer in hefty, frosty mugs. Nice touch. They also make a mean burger, which comes with a miniature whole pickle on top of the brioche bun. Check them out pronto, and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.