UC Recap – September 2nd – September 7th

Sept 2 – Sept 7

Oh man, do I have a restaurant for you. In our never-ending quest to bring you all the best that Uptown has to offer, I have come across a culinary gem in El Barrio. Santiago’s Beer Garden (2337 First Avenue) is that place, ladies and gentlemen. I went there this past Sunday on a much-needed date night with the wife and we will be returning ASAP with the entire family. The place has this amazing décor and vibe that is super cool and chic but still welcoming. What makes this place so awesome is that it boasts both indoor and outdoor spaces. And the food is quite simply outstanding. Santiago’s Beer Garden is not playing when it comes to authentic Dominican food that is impeccably prepared and presented. On our first outing there, I had the churrasco and the wife had a shrimp mofongo. Both were outstanding and know that the kitchen does not skimp on the portions. And since they are also a beer garden, the craft beer selection is super on point. They also make some stellar cocktails. Make sure you check them out pronto, and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

In honor of the anniversary of September 11, Inside Edition put together a wonderful segment on Bruce Reynolds and the garden in Inwood that bears his name. Bruce’s Garden is a living, breathing memorial to a man that meant so much to so many. Mr. Reynolds died in the line of duty on 9/11. Bruce’s father is interviewed in the clip and his recollection of his son will bring you to tears.

With the new changes in the law, it’s more important than ever to stay up-to-date on New York City Housing Rights. Please join the Chamber of Commerce of Washington Height and Inwood on Wednesday, September 25 from 6 – 8 p.m. at 530 West 166th Street (2nd Floor) for a valuable symposium on Housing Rights. Representatives from the New York State Division of Human Rights will be on hand to answer all your questions and to take complaints. Remember, familia, knowledge is power and with the onslaught of gentrification, it only makes sense to know as much as possible. Please help spread the word, folks.

