UC Recap – September 24 – September 29

September 24 – September 29

Have you had a Dyckman Beer lately? Not only are you repping your neighborhood with every sip, you are also supporting a company that has distilled the essence and sabor of this neighborhood into a craft beer. In addition to their classic Dyckman Brew pilsner, they also offer the refreshing Highbridge Summer Ale, which is a chinola witbeir that is an outstanding addition to the line-up. This weekend I enjoyed a six-pack of this awesome libation even though my NY Giants broke my heart again. At least the beer was good. By the time you read this their Suave IPA will be in stores so hit up your local spot and get yourself some Dyckman Beer.

Like I have said on so many occasions, Lin-Manuel Miranda is no more mortal, he is an Uptown superhero. The new American Express commercial starring Lin is partially filmed in the neighborhood and highlights such quintessentially Uptown locales as Dichter Pharmacy. Manny Ramírez, who is the owner of Dichter Pharmacy and quite the local hero himself, even makes a cameo appearance in the ad. Hit up our site or turn on your TV to check it out.

This past weekend I had the honor of taking part in the kick-off workshop for the Inwood and Washington Heights NYCx Co-Labs. NYCx Co-Labs is a program of the Mayor’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer that creates a space for industry, community, and government to plan ahead for our shared future in the context of rapid change. As a member of the Community Tech Board, I spent the day work-shopping ideas with a host of really smart neighborhood stakeholders looking to identify priority issue areas in Inwood/Washington Heights that could be turned into potential technology collaboration opportunities. The community’s self-identified priorities become the foundation for NYCx Co-Lab Challenges, calling on tech companies, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and independent innovators to propose tech-based pilot projects that can be deployed to solve real-world problems. Though small-scale and sometimes temporary, the pilot projects generate valuable new knowledge about how the city and communities can craft policy and guide investments in tech to make long-term impact. I am super excited to see what comes out of this. Please follow this journey on our site.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

