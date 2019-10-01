UC Recap – September 23rd – September 28th

Sept 23 – Sept 28

Listen up familia, the third annual Velocity Ride goes down this Sunday, October 6, 2019. The annual bike ride is dedicated to raising vital funds to support cancer research and care at Columbia’s Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center. Velocity is a special way for the community, cancer patients, survivors, and their families to ride side by side with Columbia’s physicians and scientists who are working tirelessly toward a cure. Whether you are an avid cyclist, a casual rider, or you are just looking for a great volunteer opportunity, Velocity has something for everyone. Velocity gives riders the opportunity to choose their level of physical challenge: 10, 25, 45, or 62.5 miles (100 kilometers). The ride begins at four different start areas and riders merge together as one unstoppable force to cross the George Washington Bridge and end at 168th Street at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Please visit www.velocityride.org to register.

Godfather of Harlem reimagines the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who, in the early 1960’s, returned from a decade in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. The series premiered on EPIX on Sunday, September 29 at 10 p.m. EST and it was quite simply engrossing. The show boats a talented cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Giancarlo Esposito, Luis Guzmán, Paul Sorvino as well as a host of talented actors. Uptown’s own Elvis Nolasco is also a part of this outstanding cast.

On this week’s episode, the LOL gang discuss Tekashi 6ix9ine, Channing Tatum’s private parts and STD-infested toilet seats. The special guest this week is the super funny Mark Viera. For our #TBT post this week, we take a trip back into time to explore the tunnel that connects Broadway with the No. 1 train station at 191st Street. Shout out to the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) for its part in beautifying the tunnel. Read the piece here: http://bit.ly/UC_Tunnel.

Prolific Uptown artist Andrea Arroyo has a new exhibit that opened up on Wednesday, October 2 at the Grady Alexis Gallery, El Taller Latino Americano (215 East 99th Street) entitled EmPOWER! Images for Social Justice. Arroyo’s thought-provoking works bring attention to pressing issues while aiming to create a multi-level conversation that bridges art, social justice and community. The exhibit will be up until November 22, 2019.

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.