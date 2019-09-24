UC Recap – September 16th – September 21st

Sept 16 – Sept 21

Mark your calendars familia: Uptown Restaurant Week takes place October 7 to the 17. On Mondays through Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., you can enjoy a spectacular three-course dinner at any of the many fine restaurants that are participating this year. So don’t sleep! Make the list of establishments that you want to hit up now so when the time comes you are ready. Remember, failing to plan is planning to fail. You already know the motto, Spread Love It’s The Uptown Way!

Listen up, folks. If you have not visited Zona De Cuba in the Bronx yet, you are missing out on something truly special. It is the go-to spot in the greater Uptown area and one of the flyest restaurants in the city, bar none. For our Spanish speakers, hit up our site for a wonderful segment from Telemundo on the buzz-worthy establishment.

With the new changes in the law, it’s more important than ever to stay up-to-date on New York City Housing Rights. Please join the WaHI Chamber on Wednesday, September 25th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at 530 West 166th Street (Second Floor) for this valuable symposium on Housing Rights. Representatives from the New York State Division of Human Rights will be on hand to answer all your questions and to help file complaints.

The Juan Pablo Duarte Foundation is having its Fall Fundraiser on October 23. Please help support this important organization that is dedicated to the ideals of Juan Pablo Duarte and to the Dominican Diaspora. I am super proud that I was chosen to be on the advisory board of this important community space by its Executive Director Laura Acosta. Located within the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, the space will be an artistic, cultural and educational hub for the Dominican Diaspora.

The 35th Annual Medieval Festival returns to Fort Tryon Park this Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The already majestic Fort Tryon Park is magically transformed to a medieval market town replete with ornate banners, authentic medieval music, dance, minstrels and jesters. The event is free and super fun for the entire family.

