UC Recap – October 5th – October 10th

Remember, Remember the 8th of November

That was the day that democracy died. That day, four years ago, marks the beginning of the end of the American Experiment. Our long national nightmare, which we have not woken up from, began on that day, November 8, 2016. That was the day that America, the wealthiest and most powerful empire the world has ever known, gave the keys to the kingdom to a malignant narcissist who is utterly devoid of morality, empathy or decency. There would be a heavy price to pay for what transpired on that day.

When the history of The Great Unraveling of the once-mighty United States is written, that day will be known as the day this nation began its descent. That day, more than any other day, conclusively validated the concept that elections have consequences. We are living – better yet, we are suffering – from the consequences of electing a senile, racist former reality TV star to the highest office in the land. That day will go down in infamy.

It is of little consolation that Trump actually lost the popular vote by three million votes, or that Putin The Puppeteer tipped the scales in his favor, or that the media, in their frenzy to cash in on the Trump phenomenon, gave him a free pass that he used to his full advantage. Those things matter not anymore. The Tyrant came to power on that day. America and the world would never be the same again.

Nothing says a democracy in terminal decline quite like a Trump presidency. On that day, Donald “The Defiler” Trump began the process of completely remaking this country in his image. The Swamp Thing was about to take over the swamp. That day led to these dark days of this terrible pandemic that has upended and diminished our lives beyond recognition. The COVID chickens have come home to roost.

So here we are. Only a matter of days before the most consequential election in human history. Let November 8, 2016 remind us that a new day is possible. That on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 we have the power to create a new tomorrow, to stave off the abyss. By the way, early voting begins on October 24 in New York. We can redeem the dream and rebuild this nation better. It is the only way forward and our only hope. Remember, remember the 8th of November.

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

