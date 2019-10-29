UC Recap – October 21st – October 26th

Oct 21 – Oct 26

Oh man, I am still riding high from our incredible Pajón Power event held at the Juan Pablo Duarte Community Space (Fort Washington Ave & 179th Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal) on Saturday, October 26. I had the great honor of having a revealing and insightful conversation with the incomparable Carolina “Miss Rizos” Contreras. The full-to-capacity crowd were treated to Miss Rizos expounding on her origins, her entrepreneurial leanings and so much more. A big shout-out goes out to Miss Rizos for taking time out from her newly opened salon to talk to the community. I am also thankful to State Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa and New York State’s Human Rights commissioner Ángela Fernández for taking part in our event. Lastly, I am grateful to the UC’s Director of Operations, Kaity Modesto, for working so hard to make the event a success.

Did you know that Washington Heights has a speakeasy? Well, it does and we celebrated the Pajón Power After-Party there after our awesome event. T2 La Maison (366 Audubon Avenue) is hidden in plain sight but don’t let that stop you from checking out this really charming space. Trust us on this one; this place is a true Uptown gem. A proper lounge, T2 La Maison is the ideal place for a date night with that special someone or for great conversation and cocktails with the crew. T2 La Maison is unlike any other spot in the Heights so check them out ASAP and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you. We will be hosting more events there in the near future so stay tuned, familia.

The Latinos Out Loud squad is blowing up folks. They took their show on the road to Los Angeles to take in all the awesomeness that Hispanicize has to offer. The special guests for this oh-so-special episode are none other than presidential contender Julian Castro and Latino powerhouse John Leguizamo. Hit up the site to check it out ASAP.

Our Mood Music selection is a funky, Reggae tinged rendition of Oscar D’León’s Llorarás by Afro Dominicano. Listen up familia; this band is going places so get familiar. Remember you heard it here first.

