UC Recap – November 4th – November 9th

Nov 4 – Nov 9

Uptown superhero, Lin-Manuel Miranda, penned a must-read piece in The Atlantic entitled “The Role of the Artist in the Age of Trump.” In the compelling article, Lin beautifully and powerfully makes the case that all art is political. Lin does a masterful job of connecting the dots between the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein and Public Enemy. Washington Heights also receives mad love in the piece. The essay is a stirring tribute to immigrants and a pointed take-down of Trump.

Listen up folks, hit up PBS to catch the riveting Decade of Fire. The searing documentary tells the shocking story of the how and why the South Bronx went up in flames in the 1970’s. Our very own Kaity Modesto took in a wonderful dinner at the recently opened Foot Locker Power Store in The Heights. Hit up our site to read all about it.

The world famous Apollo Theater is more than just a theater. Internationally renowned for having influenced American and pop culture more than any other entertainment venue, the Apollo Theater created opportunities for new talent to be seen and has served as a launch pad for myriad artists including Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald and more. From Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, the new feature documentary The Apollo chronicles the unique history and contemporary legacy of the New York City landmark. Catch the illuminating film on HBO now.

Hit up City College on November 15 for a roundtable discussion honoring Dominican women’s genre-altering influence on contemporary Dominican music in the U.S. The discussion, between Dominican artists and academic scholars, will be followed by a demonstration of the artist’s intervention in the music landscape. On Saturday November 16, a new and unprecedented exhibition, The Color of Power: Heroes, Sheroes, & Their Creators, brings to Harlem’s Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) a refreshing alternative universe brimming with stories and comic books that portray characters–and are created by artists–of the African Diaspora.

On this week’s episode the LOL crew rocks out in front of a live audience at Bodega Pizza as part of The NY Comedy Festival! This week’s special guest is Mr. Nueva Yol.

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.