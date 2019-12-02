UC Recap – November 25th – November 30th

Nov 25 – Nov 30

59 years ago last week, the heroic Mirabal Sisters were brutally murdered by one of the worst and most vicious despots the world has ever known, Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina. He would be dead within 6 months. A darling of the United States, Trujillo led a barbarous authoritarian regime that ruled through sheer terror and systematically massacred thousands of innocent people. He ruled Quisqueya with an iron fist for over three decades but could not suppress the national revulsion engendered by the sadistic murders of las hermanas Mirabal. The Mirabal Sisters have unequivocally proven that you can kill the resisters but you cannot kill the resistance. It is that valiant spirit that illuminates the path forward today. Tyrants are not to be tolerated and must be vanquished at all costs.

Our Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to our Congressman Adriano Espaillat for showing love to Rosa Parks on the 64th anniversary of her refusal to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery bus, which ignited the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Riquelmy Sosa returns to our pages with another outstanding piece entitled The Median. The essay explores her childhood, alcoholism, religion and drugs. Please read it ASAP. You will not be disappointed.

The 27th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival is in effect, people. You have until December 15 to catch a simply outstanding line up of films from all over the world. Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, Nigeria, Egypt, Brazil are all represented in this truly global film festival.

If you are on a quest for NYC’s best mangú, then Washington Heights is your logical destination. Pero Like’s Gadiel Del Orbe came to the hood to try the best and the worst mangú based on Yelp reviews. Since we are on the subject of mangú, check out my love letter to the Dominican Republic’s national breakfast. The piece explores the delectable breakfast staple as well as the different theories on how the name came about. Check it out here: bit.ly/UC-Mangu.

On this week’s episode of Latinos Out Loud, the crew chop it up about Thanksgiving, doggy drivers and brolic grannies. The special guest this week is Chris García.

