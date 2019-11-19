UC Recap – November 11th – November 16th

Nov 11 – Nov 16

Underneath the roar of the 1 train in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, there is a culinary gem that has been diligently belting out some seriously delicious Dominican cuisine for the last five years. Hidden in plain sight amidst the hustle and bustle of the surrounding area, you might just pass right by this establishment. That would be a grave mistake. In fact, my first meal there has to be one of the best meals I have ever had in any restaurant, bar none. Leche Y Miel (5761 Broadway) is pound for pound one of the best of the new crop of Dominican restaurants that have proliferated in the greater Uptown area. You will not be disappointed. If you need further proof, read the full review here: http://bit.ly/UC-LecheYMiel. Warning: The pictures of the exquisite meal might make you salivate. So there you have it, hit up this family-owned restaurant and oh yeah, tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

Jeanmarie Evelly penned an interesting story in City Limits on Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez’s pursuit of “legislation that would provide free public transportation for working-class city residents.” It is a thought-provoking proposal and one that should be seriously considered. What do y’all think?

Oh snap, dembow, the popular youth-driven Dominican music that has taken over the Dominican Republic and the diaspora, has now gone global. That’s right people; dembow has made it to the storied pages of Rolling Stone. Suzy Exposito and Elias Leight wrote a wonderful piece on the unlikely ascent of the genre with the suggestive title “Dembow Took Over the Dominican Republic. Can It Take Over the World?”

Our UC Must-Read goes to A. K. Sandoval-Strausz for an essay in The Washington Post entitled “How Latinos saved American cities.” The pieces make a compelling case for the heavy lifting Latinos did in keeping many of America’s urban neighborhoods alive.

On this week’s episode, the Latino Out Loud crew discusses edibles, T.I.’s controversial parenting practices and artificial intelligence. The special guests this week are Orlando Leyba and Erik Rivera. Dark and Young Boston have a new banger out in anticipation of the release of Pushin Pain II. Hit up the site to check it out.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

