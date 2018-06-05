UC Recap – May 28– June 2

May 28– June 2

Ami V has been on the cutting edge of nail art for quite some time. Washington Heights’ own Ami V boasts a client’s list that includes The Gap, Harper’s Bazaar and Teen Vogue among many others. Shout out to People en Español for their really cool video on Ami and her artistry. They nailed it (get it?).

Un verano en Nueva York just got hotter. The good folks at Boiler Room have teamed up with Presidente Beer to celebrate the launch of Más Fuerte, a documentary by Sean Frank exploring Dominican sound system vans and the exchange of music, culture and traditions between Santo Domingo and NYC. In a nod to the quintessential sound system van party location, a defunct petrol facility will be transformed into a massive outdoor party. The day will include a full screening of the documentary, Dominican food and a lineup of artists representing the diversity of NYC sound system culture, which include Nina Sky, Uptown’s own Tali Goya, A.CHAL and Power 105.1’s DJ Prostyle. It all goes down on Saturday, June 9. Hit up our site for more info.

It’s about time! As reefer madness is spreading across the country and minting marijuana millionaires, the NYPD will no longer be arresting people for pot smoking in public. Shout out to the Manhattan Times for the welcome news.

That 2018 Uptown Arts Stroll has begun people. This means an entire month of art awesomeness throughout Uptown. Hit up www.artstroll.com/ to find out more. Also don’t forget to stop by Culture Hub (440 W. 202nd Street) for all types of cool events for the month of June. I’m talking comedy shows, Pride Month dance party, art exhibits and so much more. Shout out to Inwood Art Works for putting this together.

On the latest episode of the Latinos Out Loud podcast the gang discuss bullies, baptism, brunch and so much more. The special guest this week is personal trainer to the stars and motivational speaker, Andreina “Nu” Marrero. It is time once again to support Dominican cinema. Sanky Panky 3 is in theaters right now so go out and spread that Uptown love. Mark your calendars folks, HBO Presents The New York Latino Film Festival returns August 22 to the 26.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.