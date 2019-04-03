UC Recap – March 25 – March 30

March 25 – March 30

You may not know this, but over-beaning is a serious concern for many of your Dominican neighbors. It is a matter of international importance. It is a topic that is so near and dear to my heart that I wrote a lengthy and somewhat cogent rice and beans manifesto. Please read it at http://bit.ly/UC-RiceAndBeans and share it widely and with abandon. You know the motto, Spread Love, It’s The Uptown Way. Please don’t think I am insane after reading it.

Bob Marley is, in our humble estimation, the greatest musician the African Diaspora has ever produced. Proud, prolific and prophetic Bob Marley still lives in the hearts, minds and souls of his global audience. Some of the best pictures ever taken of Bob Marley were taken by legendary photojournalist David Burnett, who met Bob in the mid 70’s on assignment for Time Magazine to cover the newly emergent reggae music. The ilon Art Gallery (204 West 123rd Street) will feature some of those epic photographs in their latest exhibit Bob Marley: Soul Rebel – Photographs by David Burnett. The exhibit runs until May 25 so make sure you hit up the ilon Art Gallery ASAP.

The Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for speaking truth to power ever so eloquently.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to the 40oz Bounce that took place in Dyckman Fields in the summer of 2010 for our #TBT post. Check it out here http://bit.ly/UC-40-OZ-Bounce2010.

For almost 3 decades, Margot’s Restaurant nourished the Uptown community with love, hospitality and some of the best Dominican food north of Santo Domingo. Sadly, Margot’s became another victim of gentrification and closed its door in 2015. Please check out our piece on this Uptown institution replete with an awesome video courtesy of the NY Times at http://bit.ly/UC-Margots.

The weather is finally starting to cooperate, so it’s time to hit up Uptown’s awesome green spaces. With that said, we invite you to take a trip to the magnificent and beloved Fort Tryon Park via the photography of Briana E. Heard.

