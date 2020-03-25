UC Recap – March 16th – March 21st

March 16 – March 21

Uptown Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Social Distancing

I could not think of a group of people on God’s green earth more ill-suited to the notion of social distancing than Dominicans. It is quite literally a foreign concept for us Quisqueyanos. We are kissers, touchers and huggers by nature. We are a high-touch people that values family and friends.

Dominicans are also survivors and we will adapt when we must, and this is one of those times. That good old-fashioned Dominican doggedness will devise ways to cope and we shall overcome this as well. Still, this has not been easy, and we are just at the beginning of this pandemic on our shores. People need to feel connected. This crisis has underscored the undeniable truth that we are all in this together.

By the way, if you had been checking our social media you would have known to check out the hottest Social Distancing Party in the world. For the last few days, one of my favorite DJs, DJ D-Nice, has been hosting Club Quarantine on his IG Live. Tens of thousands have people from across the globe have tuned into his sublime mixes broadcast from his Los Angeles apartment. It was a veritable who’s who. Michelle Obama, Oprah, Ava Duvernay, Justin Timberlake, JLo, just to name a few. Shout out to D-Nice for bringing people together and helping us to escape (for at least a few hours) the worry, fear and uncertainty that are now plaguing our existence.

I would also be remiss if I did not send my heartfelt thanks to Governor Cuomo for providing such honest, humane and competent leadership in these dark days. In contrast to the moronic behavior of Tyrant Trump, Cuomo has provided much needed comfort and coherence to a nation in the throes of the coronavirus. This quote from him, puts it best: “Realize the timeframe we’re expecting, make peace with it and find a way to help each other through this situation because it’s hard for everyone. And the goal for me – socially distanced but spiritually connected. How do you achieve socially distanced but spiritually connected?” Amen!

Pa’Lante Siempre Pa’Lante!

