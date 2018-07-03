UC Recap – June 25 – June 30

June 25– June 30

It feels good to get a victory every now and then. And this is no small victory. This victory reverberated beyond the Bronx and throughout the country. This victory feels that much sweeter with the lingering gloom of Trump’s inhumane policy of separating undocumented migrant parents from their children at the border. This victory is a much-needed shot in the arm to the bruised and battered Resistance. This victory gives hope to a weary populace on the ropes from the endless deluge of Trump. In fact, this victory may hold the key to eventually bringing down the Trump Regime.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did what was considered the impossible in New York politics and defeated a heavily favored incumbent. With a shoestring budget but plenty of heart, moxie and gumption, Ocasio-Cortez defeated a well-established politician who was considered a solid future choice for House Speaker. Joseph Crowley has been in office since 2008. Mr. Crowley had not faced a primary challenge in 14 years and would have sailed to another win if it weren’t for the scrappy Boricua from the Bronx.

What is the reason you may ask? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won because she offered a principled and progressive vision that was diametrically opposed to the Trump one. She did not equivocate when she called for the abolishment of ICE. Crowley could not bring himself to utter those words. He also couldn’t bring himself to attend a debate with Ocasio-Cortez and sent a Latina surrogate instead. Ocasio-Cortez won because she was able to articulate the hopes, dreams and aspirations of so many people in her district, which compasses parts of the Bronx and Queens. If we can harness that same type of boldness, energy and focus in the coming mid-term elections then we may be able to somewhat slowdown the Trump train. Shout out to The Bronx Free Press for their super cool cover photo of Ocasio-Cortez shot by Corey Torpie and accompanying story on the primary.

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is hosting the Afro-Latino Fest NYC Conference on Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Join the conversation around identity as well as its implications for future cultural, socio-economic and political growth.

Lastly, The NY Post referred to Washington Heights as the new Williamsburg as the Heights has become the new haven for hipsters. Please share your thoughts with us on the topic on our Social Media. We are @UptownCollectiv on both Twitter and IG and you can find us on FB at www.facebook.com/UptownCollective.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.