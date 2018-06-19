UC Recap – June 11 – June 16

June 11– June 16

Grito Mexican Grill (1555 St Nicholas Avenue) in Washington Heights is one of my favorite Mexican restaurants Uptown. Not necessarily the most purely authentic Mexican restaurant Uptown, they are nonetheless dishing out some seriously delicious contemporary Mexican fare. The secret weapon is the nachotones, which replaces tortilla chips with tostones. As everyone Uptown knows, platanos make everything better. My absolute favorite is the steak nachotones. Another standout dish is the stuffed sweet plantain with cheese and your choice of protein. Pretty much everything here is delectable, from the tortas, to the burritos, to the tacos. You really can’t go wrong with this place. Shout out to my good friend and novelist A.J. Sidransky for putting me on. Check them out pronto and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

The multimedia exhibition of Defend Puerto Rico documented the impacts of the hurricane and community efforts to rebuild it at the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) in East Harlem. Nine months following Hurricane María, Puerto Ricans in the diaspora and the island have yet to see the kind of aid the island truly needs to progress. The exhibit is no longer up but you can check out the full recap of the exhibit on our site.

Artist Nicolas Holiber, in partnership with NYC Audubon, Broadway Mall Association, NYC Parks, and Gitler &_______ Gallery, presents Nicolas Holiber: Birds on Broadway, the world premiere of the Audubon Sculpture Project. This public art exhibition will raise awareness for bird species whose existence is threatened by climate change, while also bringing beauty to the urban landscape. You can help bring this wonderful project to life by supporting their Kickstarter campaign here: https://kck.st/2K4S6o5.

The 2018 Uptown Arts Stroll is having its closing event on June 27 at 6 pm at the Fort Washington Collegiate Church (729 W 181st St). Make sure you come out and join the festivities.

Once again it’s on. In the latest episode of the Latinos Out Loud podcast the gang discusses the Drake/Pusha T rap beef, flipping FBI agents, and radio hijacking aliens. The special guest this week is none other than Curly Velásquez from Pero Like/Buzz Feed’s The Curly V. Show.

