UC Recap – June 10 – June 15

June 10 – June 15

Seriously folks, you NEED to be outraged by the ongoing disaster that is the Trump regime. With that said, the good folks at the Up Theater Company are putting together a marathon reading of the complete Mueller Report at Word Up Books (2113 Amsterdam Ave @ 165th St) starting at noon on June 22 and 23. To accomplish that herculean task, the Up Theater Company has enlisted such Uptown luminaries as Brian Lehrer, Mino Lora, Jon Michaud, Veronica Liu, and many more. I have the privilege of also taking part. So mark your calendar and let us remind ourselves that this is NOT normal.

The Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to @idrawladyparts for showing love to her mom who just manifested her dream of opening up a restaurant in the neighborhood. I don’t know these people personally, but I will be ordering from El Conuco Restaurant (65 Sherman Avenue) soon and you should too. Remember, Spread Love It’s The Uptown Way!

My dad likes to refer to Father’s Day as “el día de los perros” (The Day of the Dogs) because fathers, he says, don’t get the same kind of love and respect as mothers do. Please hit up http://bit.ly/UC-FathersDay to read my ode to my dad. Happy belated Father’s Day to all the awesome dads out there, this piece originally ran in this newspaper back in 2012.

Open Studios Part II is now on the books. Even though I have been taking part in the Uptown Arts Stroll since 2010, this was my first year taking in Open Studios and it was quite simply incredible. The idea behind Open Studios is that local artists open their studios to visitors and provide a glimpse into their creative process. Shout out to all the artists who opened their studios and their hearts to the community. Love also goes out to all the folks that came out and supported their local artists. Open Studios is about so much more than just art; it is about culture, community and creating connections. In this current climate, that is more important than ever.

And don’t forget, folks, Film Works Alfresco goes down every Monday at dusk in Inwood Hill Park until mid-August.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.