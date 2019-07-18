UC Recap – July 8 – July13

July 8 – July 13

While the announced #ICEraids did not transpire in the massive manner that was expected we must stay vigilant. Please understand this: we are now entering a new phase in this administration’s war on immigrants. This is not hypothetical. This is a war and those children are being held in concentration camps. This will only get worse. Caring, community and solidarity are now more important than ever. God help us all. The Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to our Congressman Adriano Espaillat for stating unequivocally where he stands on this administration’s war on immigrants.

Juan Luis Guerra is arguably the greatest musician the Dominican Republic has ever produced. He is also one of the greatest songwriters of all time, bar none. He is part of a rarefied class of iconic songwriters that includes Bob Marley, Bob Dylan and Sting. Over his almost 4 decades-long career, he has sold over 70 millions records worldwide and has won 3 Grammy Awards and 21 Latin Grammy Awards. Not one to rest on his laurels, Juan Luis Guerra dropped his latest opus, Literal, earlier this year. The album lives up to the legacy and continues in the tradition of excellence and innovation.

We have a new spot in the neighborhood that you have to check out ASAP. Fort Washington Public House (3938 Broadway), which is in the location that Presidente used to be in, is the sister restaurant of Tyron Public House and Tubby Hook. Just like its predecessors, Fort Washington Public House boasts an excellent craft beer selection as well as awesome bar food.

Filmed entirely on the 4th of July 2013, The Incredibly Spectacular Dyckman Foreworks Co. is an inside look at the Independence Day celebrations Uptown. Directed by Jon Ullman, of Trouble In The Heights fame and executive produced by yours truly, Dyckman Fireworks is an ultra-sensory foray into the little known world of Uptown style Americana. Magic, moxie and mayhem – All in just under 18 minutes. Check it out here: http://bit.ly/UC-DyckmanFireworks.

The good folks at the Up Theater Company are back at it with their School for Scandal at the venerable Morris Jumel Mansion on June 21 at 2 pm. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Refreshments will be served after.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.