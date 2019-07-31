UC Recap – July 22 – July 27

July 22 – July 27

What a difference a few days make. Two weeks Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló was still clinging to power, last week he succumbed to the beautiful resistance of the Puerto Rican people. One of our heroes over here at the UC, Luis A. Miranda Jr., penned an outstanding piece on what comes next for the island of Puerto Rico in Time entitled This is Puerto Rico’s Moment for Real Change. The people of Puerto Rico need to be commended for their glorious display of people power and what people united can do. Maybe we should use some of those lessons against Tyrant Trump. Just a thought – check it out ASAP.

The Uptown Tweet of the Week once again goes to Lin-Manuel Miranda for his take on the news of Rosello’s resignation. I also have to send a shout out to my good friend Debralee Santos of this very newspaper for her powerful piece on the role that women played in the bringing down of Ricardo Rosselló.

Our newest contributor, Yaddy Valerio, gave us the scoop on the Bronx Night Market. The Bronx Night Market is a stellar outdoor festival celebrating local food vendors and merchants in the Bronx. The festivities go down every Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at Fordham Plaza. It is like a Smorgasbord of the Bronx but with sazón. The Bronx Night Market is the largest celebration of cuisine & culture in the BX. Its debut season attracted more than 80,000 people. The market boasts over 50+ food, drink, and artisan vendors highlighting the beautiful diversity that the Bronx has to offer. The market also supports up-and-coming vendors and merchants, while simultaneously encouraging visitors from outside of the Bronx to explore the borough.

The Sweet Spot Festival returns this Saturday, August 3 from 2 to 9 p.m. for a good old-fashioned Saturday Fish Fry at the West Harlem Pier. This time around, they are celebrating 100 years of Harlem’s history, culture & artistry. So pack a blanket, pre-order your fish plate, bring your Solo cups and come out for a celebration of African American culture and the riches of Harlem.

