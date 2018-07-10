UC Recap – July 2 – July 7

July 2 – July 7

Is Stop and Frisk really a thing of the past? Could it be that we have put that nasty relic of racist policing behind us? Nope. Not really. Katarina Zimmer and Elise Hansen of City Limits penned an excellent article on the numerous low level, quasi-legal encounters that don’t get reported or recorded but can be humiliating and dehumanizing nonetheless. Uptown street art legend Dister is interviewed for the piece.

The Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to Congressman Adriano Espaillat for his legislative efforts to abolish ICE. Our Congressman, who was once undocumented himself, has been on a variety of television news programs recently articulating with conviction his case against the vicious and vitriolic Trump war on immigrants. Shout out to our Congressman for being a leader in the fight against American Fascism.

What says summer like a tee? Better yet, what says an Uptown summer like an Uptown tee?

Do the Uptown Bounce, do the Uptown Bounce, do the what, do the what, do the Uptown Bounce. The 2018 Uptown Bounce is going to be lit ya’ll. Join the Museum of the City of New York and El Museo del Barrio for their series of free summer block parties on four consecutive Wednesdays starting on Wednesday, July 25. Dance to New York DJs and musicians, enjoy their exhibitions with guided tours, participate in art-making activities, and savor summer drinks and local food. The Uptown Bounce is one of those must-attend events of an Uptown summer.

Speaking of summer, check out a cool video that we posted that takes a look at the madness, mayhem and magic that is the Dyckman fireworks festivities. And on the latest episode of the LOL podcast, the crew chop it up about Cardi B’s secret marriage to Offset, Permit Patty and a high-end period absorbing blanket. The special guest this week is the one and only Kid Mero of the Desus and Mero show.

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.