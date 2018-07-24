UC Recap – July 16 – July 21

July 16 – July 21

Have we hit rock bottom yet? Is the Helsinki Affair the straw that broke the camel’s back? Doesn’t this prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that whether or not Trump is a traitor, he is most definitely unfit for the office? It would – in the normal world – but we don’t live there anymore. Welcome to Trump’s America. In fact, abhorrent policies like the child separations at the border actually give a boost to his approval ratings among his base. Trump and state news channel Fox News have established an almost completely sealed media landscape that entraps and radicalizes millions of people. The Helsinki fiasco doesn’t even put a real dent into that hermetically shut worldview. The only chance we have to stop this onslaught is at the ballot box. If we don’t put the brakes on the Trump Revolution this November, then we might as well bid farewell to the republic. God forbid.

From talk of traitors we now turn to news about real patriots. The Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to Uptown superhero, Lin-Manuel Miranda, for his awesome tidings that Hamilton is on its way to Puerto Rico and that proceeds from the show’s run will go to providing much-needed resources to arts organizations and individual artists all over the island. Trump’s callous treatment of Puerto Ricans in their time of need means that people of conscience must fill those gaps and provide for our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico. Much love goes to the Miranda family for their tireless efforts to improve the dire situation on the island.

Listen up folks; all roads lead to Inwood Hill Park on Friday, July 27 from 4 to 7 pm for the Dominican Roots Music Festival. The festival is an all-out celebration of Afro-Taino ceremonies and folk music from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Haiti. The roster of performers includes Irka Mateo, Gaga Pa’l Pueblo and BombaYo.

By the time you read this, the Dominican Film Festival In New York will have already begun but don’t sleep. You have until July 29 to take in all the Dominican cinematic awesomeness. The festival boasts almost nearly 90 films and has become an important pipeline for films from Quisqueya.

