UC Recap – January 6th – January 11th

Jan 6 – Jan 11

Listen up familia, Puerto Rico needs your help. A series of earthquakes and aftershocks have left Puerto Rico devastated and many are without power once again. Get this: “Since Dec. 31st, the country has experienced over 950 seismic events, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.” That is not good. During these harsh days of the Trump Tyranny, it is imperative that we spread love and look out for our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico and throughout the globe. With that said, a host of elected officials and important organizations have come together to organize a humanitarian relief effort that will take place on Saturday, January 18 at Southern Boulevard and Aldus Street in the Bronx from 12 to 5 p.m. For more info, contact Leila Martinez at 718-792-1140.

Jamelle Bouie is one of my favorites of the new crop of opinion columnists at The New York Times. Every column that man does bristles with intensity, intelligence and purpose. He does not mince words and clearly and forcefully gets his point across. Case in point: His latest column entitled The Trump We Did Not Want to See, which succinctly delineates the nonsense that got us into this mess in the first place. He accurately describes Tyrant Trump as “an amoral narcissist with no capacity for reflection or personal growth.” Here is another excerpt from the piece: “He is self-involved, unethical and unstable — a dangerous combination to have for the commander-in-chief of the world’s most powerful military forces, under pressure from impeachment and a re-election campaign.” Truer words have never been spoken.

PIX 11 News came Uptown recently for the Washington Heights town hall on the disturbing rise of anti-Semitism. An encouraging sign is that many that attended were not Jewish but were concerned and terrified for their neighbors nonetheless. Solidarity is the only way forward.

How do you feel about hookahs? One of our readers absolutely abhors them. Please read that funny and provocative take in our Letters To The Editor section.

Our #TBT post goes to @tdoteric for an epic pic of Tupac Shakur spreading that Uptown Love in Harlem in 1994. Folks forget that Tupac was born in Harlem in 1971. Our Uptown Tweet of the Week is a really cool video of the fog that enveloped the city recently.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.