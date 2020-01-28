UC Recap – January 20th – January 25th

Jan 20 – Jan 25

In 2002, fresh off a Three-Peat, one of the most clutch players in NBA history, Kobe Bryant, came to Rucker Park in Harlem for a little bit of that Uptown Love. Kobe put on a master class for his adoring fans and delighted one and all with his next-level basketball pyrotechnics. Hit up our site for a wonderful video of the history-making occasion. Kobe will be missed but his example, his excellence and his legacy will love forever. Rest In Peace, King!

New Year, New Look… The Latinos Out Loud squad is back, familia, for Season 7 of their critically acclaimed podcast. New season also means new artwork and new segments. Hit up our site ASAP to check out what all the fuss is about.

The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance NoMAA still has a call for submissions for the 2020 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest. This is a big deal for artists that make Uptown their home. Not only will you get your work in front of untold numbers of your Uptown peers but you will also receive a $1250 honorarium. So make sure you bring your A Game and start submitting. You have until February 24, 2020.

Who makes the best shrimp and grits Uptown? For my money, you simply cannot beat the shrimp and grits at BLVD Bistro (2149 Frederick Douglass Blvd). They may have moved to new location but they lost none of their culinary mojo. In my humble estimation, no one comes closes to their shrimp and grits. Make sure you also try their biscuits that are served with an incredible and simply sublime sugar cane butter. My good friend, gourmand and local author, A.J. Sidransky, introduced me to the place and wrote an outstanding review of the place entitled BLVD Bistro – A Taste of Down South, Uptown. Check it out here: bit.ly/UC-BLVDBistro.

Make sure you hit up the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture for its moving exhibit, “Subversion & The Art of Slavery Abolition.” “With a principal focus on American and British efforts, this exhibition highlights how slavery abolitionists used a diversity of art, including rebellion, speeches and pamphlets, novels, slave narratives, newspapers, poetry, music, and the visual arts, to agitate for enslaved peoples’ right to liberty and equality.” You have until July 31, 2020 to catch this exhibit.

