UC Recap – January 13th – January 18th

Jan 13 – Jan 18

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

The late great Dr. Martin Luther King’s words resonate now more than ever. The Tyrant-In-Chief has radicalized this nation in a way that was inconceivable just a few years ago. Make no mistake about it, we are racing backwards folks. If we do not defeat this monstrosity this November, it might just be over for the American Experiment. That is not hyperbole. We are fighting a battle for the soul of this nation and the outcome is still far from certain. Let us lead with love and fight the hatred that is enveloping our nation before it’s too late.

Cheryl Pahaham, Phil Simpson, Ava Farkas and Paloma Lara wrote an outstanding piece in the NY Daily News with the apt title: The right way to rezone Inwood: The city failed in its responsibility to address local concerns and disparate racial impact. The article cites the Churches United for Fair Housing report that paints a damning picture of how city-led rezonings in the past have led to the displacement of a significant number of Black and Latino residents of those neighborhoods.

Jonathan Mahler penned an absolute must-read in The New York Times Magazine that provides a deep dive into the sordid and shady career of Rudy Giuliani. It is a long read, perfect for a subway ride or 4, and it is well worth it. The piece also boasts outstanding illustrations by Andy Friedman. For the record, for most New Yorkers of color, Rudy was never America’s Mayor. Moreover, call the number 347-687-0436 for a Rudy Giuliani-inspired laugh.

Goosebumps for real! We simply cannot wait for the In The Heights movie. Hit up the site for a super cool video of people’s reactions to seeing the trailer for the movie for the first time.

The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), in partnership with Broadway Housing Communities and The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling is seeking submissions for Women in the Heights: Creating for the Future.

Here it is familia, the homies Emmanuel Abreu and Carlos Deschamps are leading another photo walk next month. The photo walk will kick-off from Word Up Books (2113 Amsterdam Ave @ 165th) at 1 pm on February 9, 2020. Photographers of all levels of expertise are welcome. Follow the walk via #UptownPhotoWalk.

